LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears practice with full complement of WRs again
For the first time in a long time, the Bears had a full complement of healthy wide receivers at practice. On Monday, Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle each returned from their injuries. Waiver claim addition Ihmir Smith-Marsette joined the mix, too, giving Justin Fields six WRs to target. It’s an encouraging step as the offense begins to prepare for the 49ers in earnest, but Matt Eberflus said the guys returning to practice have a lot of work ahead of them to get ready for Week 1.
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission
Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
3 Commanders starters who could get benched in 2022
Coming off a productive set of spring practices and Terry McLaurin just recently removed from signing a lucrative contract extension, the mood of the Washington Commanders was overwhelmingly positive during training camp. That’s a good thing, because camp has a propensity to produce negative storylines, whether it be in the...
Injury questions linger for Bears heading into Week 1 matchup vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of the 2022 NFL season, where they’ll host the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at Soldier Field. But there are still plenty of lingering questions heading into the week, including along the injury front. The Bears have some injury questions to three projected starters on offense ahead of Sunday’s game.
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
Yardbarker
Predicting the Chicago Bears' 4 Captains
According to a number of reports on Monday, the Chicago Bears will have four permanent captains this season with a fifth rotating captain each week. In the Matt Nagy era, the former head coach loved to switch up his captains every week. However, in doing so, there was a lack of consistent leadership in the locker room and the team came up short at a time when they could have made some noise. Now, the team will have four consistent leaders on a weekly basis.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls' Rookie Dalen Terry Is A Savage
Chicago Bulls' rookie Dalen Terry has quite the personality about him. He's confident, hard-working, and just seems to be an all-around funny dude. Terry has also popped up just about everywhere this offseason after the Bulls selected him 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Terry has played in the...
Yardbarker
Bears Release First Depth Chart of the 2022 Season
The Chicago Bears released their first "unofficial" depth chart for the 2022 season. It comes just five days ahead of the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Of course, there weren't many significant surprises. The offensive line is truly the position group to watch, whereas everything...
Ozzie Guillen: White Sox would be better off with Elvis Andrus as their everyday shortstop even when Tim Anderson returns
NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillen believes the White Sox would be better off keeping Elvis Andrus as their everyday shortstop even when Tim Anderson returns from the injured list – but he isn’t under any impression that will actually happen.
Bears healthy heading into season opener
Several key Bears players returned to practice Monday ahead of the team’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field.
Yardbarker
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Responds to Latest Slight from Bleacher Report
DeMar DeRozan had time Sunday. Four days after Bleacher Report released an article calling the Chicago Bulls' star one of the NBA’s most overrated players of the past decade, he responded in kind:. Given his recent history with Bleacher Report, DeRozan’s Tweet is as apropos as it is amusing....
Yardbarker
Blackhawks' Legend Brent Seabrook Moves Into Coaching
Chicago Blackhawks' legend Brent Seabrook is back on the ice. This time, he will be serving as a player development coach for the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. This won't be the three-time Stanley Cup champion's first coaching stint, however. Seabrook filled in as an assistant for the Giants last season while head coach Michael Dyck joined Canada at the World Juniors.
