According to a number of reports on Monday, the Chicago Bears will have four permanent captains this season with a fifth rotating captain each week. In the Matt Nagy era, the former head coach loved to switch up his captains every week. However, in doing so, there was a lack of consistent leadership in the locker room and the team came up short at a time when they could have made some noise. Now, the team will have four consistent leaders on a weekly basis.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO