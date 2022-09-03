Read full article on original website
Lush, luxe and lovely... a family-infused Vail, Colorado escape that will leave you wanting more.Nadine BubeckVail, CO
500-person event space opens in SilverthorneMargaret JacksonSilverthorne, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
Get e-bike rentals delivered at your doorstep in these Colorado mountain townsMorgan TiltonBreckenridge, CO
Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
Summit Daily News
Frisco Fall Fest — marketed as a ‘mellower Oktoberfest’ — returns Friday and Saturday
Frisco Fall Fest and Arts at Altitude will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park and museum on Main Street in Frisco. “Frisco’s Fall Fest is a mellower Oktoberfest-style event with a strong focus on art. It’s an opportunity to welcome the cool air and the changing leaves while browsing local art, enjoying great food and beer and listening to live music, ” stated Zane Myers, Town of Frisco events manager.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen council supports 2023 outdoor Belly Up concerts
The Aspen City Council voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to support a two-day community concert event in Rio Grande Park next year. Few details about the concert are solidified at this time, but it would be put on by Belly Up Aspen and include two nights of music — meaning Rio Grande Park would be closed for a minimum of four days. Belly Up originally submitted an application for a special event permit that would allow the concerts to take place on Feb. 24-25, but staff also asked the council to consider moving it to a date near the Fourth of July weekend.
Summit Daily News
Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle
Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
Summit Daily News
Oktoberfest season is back. Here’s your guide to Colorado’s beer-and-bratwurst-drenched events.
It’s hard to make your way through September in Colorado without running into Oktoberfest. The traditional German celebration has become almost as big a deal as St. Patrick’s Day, and you’ll find events at nearly every craft brewery in the state, beer gardens and mountain towns. This...
Summit Daily News
Roadwork to impact travel and parking in Frisco later this week
Frisco Public Works Department and its third-party contractor, Columbine Hills, will begin grading and paving work in three alleys south of Frisco Main Street with a tentative start date of Thursday, Sept. 8, the town announced Friday. Work will impact travel and parking in those areas. Town officials say all...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne Recreation Center plans routine closures for certain areas of the facility in September
The Silverthorne Recreation Center aquatics area will be closed until Sept. 24 for annual maintenance. Silverthorne Recreation Center pass holders may use their pass at the Breckenridge Recreation Center Sept. 6-23 in order to access aquatics facilities. The Silverthorne gymnasium and aerobics room will be closed for floor maintenance Sept....
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch opens outdoor pickleball courts
Highlands Ranch pickleball players now have six new outdoor courts to enjoy at Westridge Recreation Center. The Highlands Ranch Community Association celebrated the opening of the new courts on Aug. 24 and games have since been practically nonstop, General Manager Mike Bailey said at a Highlands Ranch Metro District meeting.
Broadway’s Best Shows Coming to Colorado in 2023 and 2024
Get ready, the best shows to be found on Broadway in New York will make their way to Colorado in 2023 and 2024. You won't have to travel far when the best of the best make their way to the Centennial State. The 2023-24 lineup coming to Colorado reads as...
Denver home sales prices continue slide in August
Metro Denver home sale prices dropped for the second month in a row in August, and days on market have reached a breathing-room level of 19 days, when it was just nine days a year ago, according to the most recent Denver Metro Association of Realtors Market Trends report. The...
I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa
Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race
VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
New plan plots the future of the Eagle River
One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
CAR AND DRIVER
Where to Take Your Car on a Road Trip to the Mountains
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Colorado may bring to mind four-by-fours and all-wheel-drive wagons, but when we were there recently, we appreciated how much the mountains' winding curves begged for a downshift of the six-speed manual on the 2023 Acura Integra we were driving. This car's small size, comfortable back seat, and large cargo hold make it perfect for hauling vacationers and their luggage to a large city. So we chose an adventure in and around Denver, Colorado.
Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak
The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
Summit Daily News
Summit County’s rainy summer evaporates with a speedy onset of autumn wildfire season
Fire danger in Summit County went from low to high within a span of four days. On Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, residents who are enrolled in Summit County Alerts received a text that announced fire danger in Summit County had increased to high and that wildfire smoke — though not sourced from the county — would affect skies during the day. By the time the sun was higher in the sky, residents also may have noticed that mountains seemed hazy, sunbeams were tinted orange and sunshine wasn’t quite as bright.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I love it here in Summit County, but we can do better
I come here for the summer months, trying to escape the heat and humidity of the south and absolutely love my time here. I actually own a home here in Keystone. While we are very good, we can be get better in a few things. I am an early morning...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts files complaint against Vail in district court alleging misuse of emergency ordinance
Vail Resorts on Tuesday filed a complaint in Eagle County District Court accusing the town of Vail of improper use of the emergency ordinance process in denying permits to the resort developer. Those permits would have aided in the partial development of a 23.3-acre parcel of land which the company owns in East Vail.
Woman pleads for return of engagement ring
A Denver woman called on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help finding the engagement ring her fiancé gave her before he passed away.
