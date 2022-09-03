ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado

Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco Fall Fest — marketed as a ‘mellower Oktoberfest’ — returns Friday and Saturday

Frisco Fall Fest and Arts at Altitude will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park and museum on Main Street in Frisco. “Frisco’s Fall Fest is a mellower Oktoberfest-style event with a strong focus on art. It’s an opportunity to welcome the cool air and the changing leaves while browsing local art, enjoying great food and beer and listening to live music, ” stated Zane Myers, Town of Frisco events manager.
FRISCO, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen council supports 2023 outdoor Belly Up concerts

The Aspen City Council voted during a special meeting on Tuesday to support a two-day community concert event in Rio Grande Park next year. Few details about the concert are solidified at this time, but it would be put on by Belly Up Aspen and include two nights of music — meaning Rio Grande Park would be closed for a minimum of four days. Belly Up originally submitted an application for a special event permit that would allow the concerts to take place on Feb. 24-25, but staff also asked the council to consider moving it to a date near the Fourth of July weekend.
ASPEN, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool

Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
NATHROP, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverthorne, CO
Summit County, CO
Government
County
Summit County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Silverthorne, CO
Government
Summit Daily News

Sweet Coloradough donut shop opening new location in Eagle

Sweet treat lovers rejoice: the award-winning Sweet Coloradough donut and coffee shop is opening a new location on Chambers Avenue in Eagle this fall, and plans to begin serving its popular handmade donuts by October. Sweet Coloradough was founded by married couple Aaron and Anne Badolato in Glenwood Springs in...
EAGLE, CO
Summit Daily News

Roadwork to impact travel and parking in Frisco later this week

Frisco Public Works Department and its third-party contractor, Columbine Hills, will begin grading and paving work in three alleys south of Frisco Main Street with a tentative start date of Thursday, Sept. 8, the town announced Friday. Work will impact travel and parking in those areas. Town officials say all...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne Recreation Center plans routine closures for certain areas of the facility in September

The Silverthorne Recreation Center aquatics area will be closed until Sept. 24 for annual maintenance. Silverthorne Recreation Center pass holders may use their pass at the Breckenridge Recreation Center Sept. 6-23 in order to access aquatics facilities. The Silverthorne gymnasium and aerobics room will be closed for floor maintenance Sept....
SILVERTHORNE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Event Space#Bluebird#Art#Bistro#Business Industry#Linus Business#Summit Assembly#The Bluebird Market
highlandsranchherald.net

Highlands Ranch opens outdoor pickleball courts

Highlands Ranch pickleball players now have six new outdoor courts to enjoy at Westridge Recreation Center. The Highlands Ranch Community Association celebrated the opening of the new courts on Aug. 24 and games have since been practically nonstop, General Manager Mike Bailey said at a Highlands Ranch Metro District meeting.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver home sales prices continue slide in August

Metro Denver home sale prices dropped for the second month in a row in August, and days on market have reached a breathing-room level of 19 days, when it was just nine days a year ago, according to the most recent Denver Metro Association of Realtors Market Trends report. The...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa

Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Vail Daily

Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race

VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

New plan plots the future of the Eagle River

One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
CAR AND DRIVER

Where to Take Your Car on a Road Trip to the Mountains

From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Colorado may bring to mind four-by-fours and all-wheel-drive wagons, but when we were there recently, we appreciated how much the mountains' winding curves begged for a downshift of the six-speed manual on the 2023 Acura Integra we were driving. This car's small size, comfortable back seat, and large cargo hold make it perfect for hauling vacationers and their luggage to a large city. So we chose an adventure in and around Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Solo hiker falls 900 feet near summit of Capitol Peak

The body of a Denver woman was recovered at Capitol Peak after a hiking party witnessed her fall several hundred feet Saturday morning.Someone in the hiking party called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report a hiker who fell after a rock she was holding onto gave out, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Capitol Peak has an elevation of 14,137 feet and is about 14 miles west of Aspen, Colo.Mountain Rescue Aspen crews convened and were given the location of her body by the witness who initially called 911. Officials theorize she fell from the route that connects...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County’s rainy summer evaporates with a speedy onset of autumn wildfire season

Fire danger in Summit County went from low to high within a span of four days. On Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, residents who are enrolled in Summit County Alerts received a text that announced fire danger in Summit County had increased to high and that wildfire smoke — though not sourced from the county — would affect skies during the day. By the time the sun was higher in the sky, residents also may have noticed that mountains seemed hazy, sunbeams were tinted orange and sunshine wasn’t quite as bright.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy