Chicago, IL

OnlineProfessor
4d ago

He is absolutely right. Nagy didn’t know how to play to the abilities of his players. He failed Trubisku, Kmet, Patterson to name a few.

Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin explains decision to name Mitchell Trubisky QB1 over Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally named a starting quarterback with their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals looming. Mitchell Trubisky won the QB1 job and will start the year under center for Mike Tomlin’s offense. Behind him on the depth chart are Kenny Pickett, who was named the backup quarterback, and third-stringer Mason Rudolph. Tomlin addressed his decision to name Trubisky the starter on Tuesday, indicating that he was impressed by their offseason acquisition, via Ian Rapoport.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls' Rookie Dalen Terry Is A Savage

Chicago Bulls' rookie Dalen Terry has quite the personality about him. He's confident, hard-working, and just seems to be an all-around funny dude. Terry has also popped up just about everywhere this offseason after the Bulls selected him 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Terry has played in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks' Legend Brent Seabrook Moves Into Coaching

Chicago Blackhawks' legend Brent Seabrook is back on the ice. This time, he will be serving as a player development coach for the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. This won't be the three-time Stanley Cup champion's first coaching stint, however. Seabrook filled in as an assistant for the Giants last season while head coach Michael Dyck joined Canada at the World Juniors.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Here’s What The Bears Arlington Heights Stadium Campus Could Possibly Look Like

The Bears could be leaving Soldier Field, and if they do, they have plans in place for a new stadium in the suburbs. Should they go to Arlington Heights, they’d build their campus on a former Arlington Park racetrack.  A meeting is set for Thursday in which officials will present conceptual plans for the stadium. This isn’t the first time the Bears have threatened to leave Soldier Field. The saga actually dates back to the ’70s when the team first made its interest in moving to Arlington Heights well known.  Ahead of the meeting and a subsequent announcement, the team has released renderings for the new campus design. Said to cover 326 acres, the Arlington Heights stadium and surrounding campus will be a new hub for entertainment, which would include commercial retail sites, multi-purpose entertainment ventures, office space, a hotel, park areas, and a fitness center along with a housing district.  To put this plan in motion, they will rely on government funding. Should the project move forward, it could potentially create more than 48,000 jobs in the area and could have a $9.4 billion economic impact. 
CHICAGO, IL
Joe Flacco to start for Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1

Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson are meeting again. The two players who shared the Baltimore Ravens’ QB room for a season will go head-to-head on Sunday, as Flacco will start for the New York Jets in place of an injured Zach Wilson. According to head coach Robert Saleh, Wilson...
BALTIMORE, MD

