Zion Tracy, a three-star Class of 2023 ATH from St. Thomas More Prep in Oakdale, Connecticut, has released his top four school, and Penn State made the cut. Penn State is in the mix along with fellow Big Ten school Rutgers, Syracuse and Buffalo. He’s taking an official visit to Penn State this weekend for Saturday’s home opener against Ohio, and is taking my his Syracuse OV the weekend of the Orange’s Oct. 29 game against Clemson.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO