State College, PA

Penn State Transfer Ken Talley Stays in Big Ten, Picks Michigan State

Ken Talley a four-star signee from Penn State’s 2022 class, is now unofficially a Michigan State Spartan. Talley, who came to Penn State as a four-star defensive end from Northeast High School in Philadelphia, entered the transfer portal last month two weeks after Penn State’s camp started. Talley...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State in Top 4 for 2023 ATH Zion Tracy

Zion Tracy, a three-star Class of 2023 ATH from St. Thomas More Prep in Oakdale, Connecticut, has released his top four school, and Penn State made the cut. Penn State is in the mix along with fellow Big Ten school Rutgers, Syracuse and Buffalo. He’s taking an official visit to Penn State this weekend for Saturday’s home opener against Ohio, and is taking my his Syracuse OV the weekend of the Orange’s Oct. 29 game against Clemson.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Aliquippa 4-Star LB Cameron Lindsey Visiting Penn State This Weekend

Aliquippa four-star Class of 2024 linebacker Cameron Lindsey plans on being in Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s home opener against Ohio, he told Nittany Sports Now. Although Lindsey’s hometown school, Pitt, has a big home game against Tennessee the same day at 3:30, Lindsey will be at Penn State due largely to a photo shoot in State College hosted by National Recruiting Analyst Tom Lemming. Lindsey is also getting his ticket to the game through Lemming.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Success With Honor CEO Mark Toniatti Talks NIL With NSN

On March 23, Success With Honor announced its birth with a press release. Success With Honor is a Name, Image and Likeness group dedicated to all 850 athletes and 31 varsity sports at Penn State. The CEO is Mark Toniatti. Toniatti is on the Board of Trustees, along with Ira...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Basketball in Contact With Ohio State Decommit George Washington III

Penn State is one of many schools that have reached out to Class of 2023 basketball standout George Washington III from Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, Ohio, since Washington decommitted from Ohio State Monday. Other schools that have reached out are Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri, Pitt, Oklahoma, Seton...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook – Sept. 6

Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Nittany Sports Now Notebook. Nittany Sports Now has learned that 2024 defensive back Brandon Chambers Jr. (6-foot-2, 190-pounds) from Farrell High School in Pennsylvania will be in attendance for Penn State’s season opener this Saturday against Ohio.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Hoping to Have TE Theo Johnson Back This Week

Theo Johnson travelled to Purdue for Penn State’s season opener Thursday night, but he didn’t play. Coach James Franklin hopes he’ll be good to go as soon as possible, ideally for this weeks home opener against Ohio. “Hopefully we’re able to get him back sooner rather than...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Men’s Soccer Defeats George Mason, 3-1

The Penn State men’s soccer team (2-1-1) defeated George Mason (0-3) by the score of 3-1. It’s Penn State’s second win in a row after upsetting No. 18 West Virginia (1-2) on September 2nd by the score of 3-2. Penn State jumped out to an early 2-0...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Analysis: Week 1 PFF Grades for 10 key PSU Defenders

Penn State had plenty of players that were hurt or otherwise not significant contributors in 2021 get significant playing time in Thursday’s 35-31 season-opening win over Purdue. Here is how 10 of them performed according to Pro Football Focus and it’s grades. DEFENSIVE ENDS. ADISA ISAAC. Snap Count:...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
