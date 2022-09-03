Read full article on original website
Penn State Transfer Ken Talley Stays in Big Ten, Picks Michigan State
Ken Talley a four-star signee from Penn State’s 2022 class, is now unofficially a Michigan State Spartan. Talley, who came to Penn State as a four-star defensive end from Northeast High School in Philadelphia, entered the transfer portal last month two weeks after Penn State’s camp started. Talley...
Penn State in Top 4 for 2023 ATH Zion Tracy
Zion Tracy, a three-star Class of 2023 ATH from St. Thomas More Prep in Oakdale, Connecticut, has released his top four school, and Penn State made the cut. Penn State is in the mix along with fellow Big Ten school Rutgers, Syracuse and Buffalo. He’s taking an official visit to Penn State this weekend for Saturday’s home opener against Ohio, and is taking my his Syracuse OV the weekend of the Orange’s Oct. 29 game against Clemson.
Aliquippa 4-Star LB Cameron Lindsey Visiting Penn State This Weekend
Aliquippa four-star Class of 2024 linebacker Cameron Lindsey plans on being in Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s home opener against Ohio, he told Nittany Sports Now. Although Lindsey’s hometown school, Pitt, has a big home game against Tennessee the same day at 3:30, Lindsey will be at Penn State due largely to a photo shoot in State College hosted by National Recruiting Analyst Tom Lemming. Lindsey is also getting his ticket to the game through Lemming.
Penn State HC James Franklin Favors Playoff Expansion… as Long as It’s in Moderation
It’s a “better late than never” case for Penn State coach James Franklin. Franklin and Penn State could have used a 12-team playoff in 2016, the year the team won the Big Ten, and many people’s opinions, including “The Godfather of Recruiting.” Mike Farrell’s, deserved to be one of the four teams in the college football playoff.
Success With Honor CEO Mark Toniatti Talks NIL With NSN
On March 23, Success With Honor announced its birth with a press release. Success With Honor is a Name, Image and Likeness group dedicated to all 850 athletes and 31 varsity sports at Penn State. The CEO is Mark Toniatti. Toniatti is on the Board of Trustees, along with Ira...
Penn State Basketball in Contact With Ohio State Decommit George Washington III
Penn State is one of many schools that have reached out to Class of 2023 basketball standout George Washington III from Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, Ohio, since Washington decommitted from Ohio State Monday. Other schools that have reached out are Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri, Pitt, Oklahoma, Seton...
Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook – Sept. 6
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Nittany Sports Now Notebook. Nittany Sports Now has learned that 2024 defensive back Brandon Chambers Jr. (6-foot-2, 190-pounds) from Farrell High School in Pennsylvania will be in attendance for Penn State’s season opener this Saturday against Ohio.
Penn State Hoping to Have TE Theo Johnson Back This Week
Theo Johnson travelled to Purdue for Penn State’s season opener Thursday night, but he didn’t play. Coach James Franklin hopes he’ll be good to go as soon as possible, ideally for this weeks home opener against Ohio. “Hopefully we’re able to get him back sooner rather than...
PSU Men’s Soccer Defeats George Mason, 3-1
The Penn State men’s soccer team (2-1-1) defeated George Mason (0-3) by the score of 3-1. It’s Penn State’s second win in a row after upsetting No. 18 West Virginia (1-2) on September 2nd by the score of 3-2. Penn State jumped out to an early 2-0...
PSU Women’s Volleyball Selesia Elisaia Named Big Ten Setter of the Week
Penn State women’s volleyball setter Selesia Elisaia has been named the Big Ten Setter of the Week. Elisaia is a graduate transfer from CSU Bakersfield in just her second week of competition with Penn State. Last week, she averaged 12.40 assists per set and 1.70 digs per set as...
PSU Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 20 in Latest AVCA Coaches’ Poll
Penn State women’s volleyball (6-0) moved up one spot to No. 20 in the AVCA coaches poll on Monday. The slight rise in the rankings comes after a 3-0 weekend in Louisiana in the Tiger Challenge where they defeated Iowa State, Troy and LSU. Penn State lost only one...
Analysis: Week 1 PFF Grades for 10 key PSU Defenders
Penn State had plenty of players that were hurt or otherwise not significant contributors in 2021 get significant playing time in Thursday’s 35-31 season-opening win over Purdue. Here is how 10 of them performed according to Pro Football Focus and it’s grades. DEFENSIVE ENDS. ADISA ISAAC. Snap Count:...
Penn State QB Sean Clifford Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who led his team on a 10-play, 80-yard drive in 1:25 to the team a 35-31 season-opening win over Purdue Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium, has been named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1. The sixth-year senior finished his 2022 debut...
