ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New details are now public in the plea agreement for one of the former Louisville Metro Police Department officers now federally charged by the FBI in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor. In the court documents, Kelly Hanna Goodlett describes knowing that some of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jeffersonville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Clarksville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksville, IN
Wave 3

Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: Text and sheriff frauds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An incoming call from local law enforcement will have people taking a closer look. WAVE News troubleshooters have a warning that will make people want to pay more attention to what could be a scam. Watch the full report above.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers arrested 39-year-old Jameco English on the 3600 block of Klondike Lane and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Marines#Recruiter#Electronic Devices#Violent Crime#U S Marine Corps#Tribune#Usmc
Wave 3

Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials address Louisville’s maternal and infant mortality

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said the lives of women and babies are in a crisis in the Louisville Metro and across the commonwealth. On Wednesday, Armstrong announced a $10,000 grant to improve maternal and or infant health. Any nonprofitable charitable organization is eligible to apply. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson County, Ind., according to officials. Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said the incident happened around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday night in the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison. Investigation...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

New fire station in the works for Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Fire and EMS are getting a new facility that fire officials have been wanting since the 1970s. The project hit ground on Wednesday. According to city officials, the new location will be on Taylorsville Road across from Tyler Village Shopping Mall near the Gene Snyder.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy