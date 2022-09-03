Read full article on original website
New details in plea from officer convicted in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New details are now public in the plea agreement for one of the former Louisville Metro Police Department officers now federally charged by the FBI in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor. In the court documents, Kelly Hanna Goodlett describes knowing that some of the...
Tennessee man arrested in connection to robbery of Oldham County liquor store
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have arrested a 25-year-old man from Tennessee in connection to a liquor store robbery caught on camera in Oldham County, Ky. Detectives said Issac Beck, from Smithfield, Tenn., was identified as a suspect responsible in the robbery which took place at Prospect Liquors on Friday morning.
Officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case refused to give a blood sample, prosecutors claim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brett Hankison, one of the former Louisville Metro Police Department officers indicted by a federal grand jury after an investigation by the FBI in the death of Breonna Taylor, had refused to comply with one of the conditions of his release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office told a judge Tuesday.
Security called to Fern Creek HS after ‘look-alike’ gun, ammo found on former student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to parents after a former student was accused of flashing a look-alike gun to students at Fern Creek High School on Tuesday. In the letter sent from Fern Creek High School principal Rebecca Nicolas, after school, two students reported a former student flashed a weapon at them off school property.
Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
Watching Out for You: Text and sheriff frauds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An incoming call from local law enforcement will have people taking a closer look. WAVE News troubleshooters have a warning that will make people want to pay more attention to what could be a scam. Watch the full report above.
Man arrested after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers arrested 39-year-old Jameco English on the 3600 block of Klondike Lane and charged him with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. LMPD...
Central High School student renders first aid to gunshot victim on her way home from school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The quick actions of a Central High School student on the way home from school may have saved the life of a gunshot victim on Wednesday. “I had to do something,”16-year-old Nylaia Carter said. “I’m trained to stop the bleeding, so I had to do something, anything.”
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
‘It hurts’: Families deal with gun violence aftermath as Louisville faces another deadly year
The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation behind. Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people...
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a phone call no family ever expects on a rainy Labor Day. Sierra Hicks lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly consumed in violence. “This is a hard loss,” Hicks said. “This is a very hard...
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE News video shows the...
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
Family remembers woman killed in Jefferson County, Ind. flash flooding
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Flash flooding ravaged part of Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday, killing one woman in its wake. Family identified the victim as 64-year-old Linda Wood. On Monday, they gathered where her house used to stand on Brushy Fork Road in Madison. Jefferson County Emergency Management reported more...
Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block...
Officials address Louisville’s maternal and infant mortality
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said the lives of women and babies are in a crisis in the Louisville Metro and across the commonwealth. On Wednesday, Armstrong announced a $10,000 grant to improve maternal and or infant health. Any nonprofitable charitable organization is eligible to apply. In...
Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson County, Ind., according to officials. Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said the incident happened around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday night in the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison. Investigation...
New fire station in the works for Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Fire and EMS are getting a new facility that fire officials have been wanting since the 1970s. The project hit ground on Wednesday. According to city officials, the new location will be on Taylorsville Road across from Tyler Village Shopping Mall near the Gene Snyder.
Officials identify body found during Louisville Hike, Bike and Paddle event
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the body found by a kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event in the Ohio River. LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. The coroner identified the victim as 56-year-old Christopher Wectawski from...
