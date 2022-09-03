Read full article on original website
Related
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
Kevin De Bruyne fires Erling Haaland warning after Sevilla win
Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland will continue to improve at Manchester City after their 4-0 Champions League victory over Sevilla.
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barcelona confident of securing world record Keira Walsh transfer
Barcelona are confident over the transfer for England & Man City midfielder Keira Walsh and will pay a world record fee if successful.
Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Chelsea after the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland alone cannot win Champions League
Pep Guardiola insists Man City will need more than Erling Haaland to win the Champions League.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's Man Utd debut
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's debut in which he scored the opener in a 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Ajax manager insists Antony 'isn't worth €100m'
Manchester United-bound Antony 'isn't worth' the €100m that the Red Devils are paying for him, according to Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder.
Man Utd ready new Antony bid; Ajax prepare move for Hakim Ziyech
Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Antony as Ajax prepare to move for Chelsea playmaker and former player Hakim Ziyech.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Antony: Man Utd transfer target refuses to commit future to Ajax
Antony admits that he can't promise Ajax's supporters that he'll stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United.
Man Utd confirm agreement with Ajax for Antony
Manchester United have confirmed a deal with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, personal terms and international clearance.
Richarlison spares Tottenham & Antonio Conte from Champions League backlash
Richarlison scored a match-winning brace in Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win against Marseille.
Ajax in talks for Antony replacements; Hakim Ziyech discussions continue, Leon Bailey considered
Ajax continue to look for Antony replacements.
Antony to undergo Man Utd medical after €100m deal finalised with Ajax
Antony is to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of a €100m move from Ajax.
Next Chelsea manager - the contenders
The contenders to take over as Chelsea head coach following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.
Antony pleads with Ajax to sell him to Man Utd in explosive interview
Manchester United target Antony has publicly pleaded with current club Ajax to let him leave for the Red Devils.
Andy Robertson blasts Liverpool's defending in 'deserved' Napoli thrashing
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has claimed he and his teammates need to 'wake up' after their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Napoli.
90min
821
Followers
9K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0