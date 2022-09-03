Effective: 2022-09-07 08:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Forrest; Lamar A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Forrest and southeastern Lamar Counties through 715 PM CDT At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mclaurin, or 9 miles south of Hattiesburg, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rock Hill around 630 PM CDT. Brooklyn around 635 PM CDT. Maxie around 650 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FORREST COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO