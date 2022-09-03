As things are changing on Grey’s Anatomy for Season 19, fans will probably be happy that someone very familiar is coming back — for more than one episode. Kate Walsh will be back as Dr. Addison Montgomery in a recurring role, according to Variety. She will first appear in Episode 3. Walsh first appeared as Addison in the ABC medical drama’s Season 1 finale, then had her own spinoff, Private Practice, and has returned to Grey’s multiple times, her most recent episodes coming in Season 18.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO