tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Kate Walsh Returning as Addison in Recurring Role
As things are changing on Grey’s Anatomy for Season 19, fans will probably be happy that someone very familiar is coming back — for more than one episode. Kate Walsh will be back as Dr. Addison Montgomery in a recurring role, according to Variety. She will first appear in Episode 3. Walsh first appeared as Addison in the ABC medical drama’s Season 1 finale, then had her own spinoff, Private Practice, and has returned to Grey’s multiple times, her most recent episodes coming in Season 18.
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Preview: Meredith Welcomes New Residents (VIDEO)
Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 is all about second chances, and part of that for the hospital itself is a new residency program. The first footage from the new season comes via a video introducing the new first-year surgical residents (played by Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, Adelaide Kane, and Harry Shum Jr.).
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowjackets’ Star Steven Krueger Delves Into Dire Dilemmas & Season 2 Teasers
The buzz kept getting stronger for the show as the jaw-dropping first season of Yellowjackets unfolded. The Emmy Award-nominated Showtime series centers on an all-girl high school soccer team and coach (plus his kids) who fight for survival in the wilderness after their plane crashes. Things soon become almost unimaginable for the survivors as savagery takes over, including facing the prospect of eating human flesh. And that’s just the beginning.
tvinsider.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast Send Heartfelt Messages Reassuring Fans About Peacock Move (VIDEO)
Days of Our Lives will be making the move from NBC to Peacock on Monday, September 12. Although some fans of the long-running soap opera (57 years and counting!) are dismayed by this news, as their beloved show now requires a streaming subscription, Peacock is now offering a new deal that would make its monthly fee just $1.99 for 12 months starting September 12. Some of the biggest Days stars helped spread the word on Instagram.
tvinsider.com
‘The Goldbergs’ EP Teases Beverly Dating the ‘Anti-Murray,’ Season 10 Movie Tribute & More
When Season 10 of the ’80s-set family sitcom opens, several months will have passed since the offscreen death of patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), and widow Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has a full house. Pregnant newlywed daughter Erica (Hayley Orrantia) moves home with her husband, Geoff (Sam Lerner), to save money.
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’: How Michael Fishman’s DJ Is Being Written Out of Season 5
The Conners will be saying goodbye to one of its original stars as Michael Fishman departs the series ahead of Season 5, but how will his character DJ Conner be written out of the show?. According to TV Line, executive producer Bruce Helford explained how the show will handle the...
tvinsider.com
‘Reasonable Doubt’ Trailer: High-Powered Defense Attorney Jax ‘Loves Criminals’ (VIDEO)
“I keep thinking about this quote by Nelson Mandela: ‘I don’t lose. I either win or I learn.’ But what if your learning comes at the expense of someone having to spend the rest of their life behind bars?” That’s our introduction — as well as the trailer’s — to high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) in Reasonable Doubt.
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: Alexis & Justin Can’t Agree in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Nothing is getting easier for the couples of Married at First Sight Season 15 and Alexis and Justin are especially feeling the weight of their choice in an exclusive first look at this week’s episode, “Moody Monthiversaries.”. The episode marks four weeks since the five couples of the...
tvinsider.com
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: New Format, Themed Episodes, Costumes & Guests (VIDEO)
The Masked Singer is changing things up for Season 8. Fox has announced the new format, themed episodes, costumes, and celebrity guests for the new season of its hit singing competition (premiering Wednesday, September 21). Plus, watch a new preview below for a look at all of that, as well as some of the performances and guesses from the panelists (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke).
tvinsider.com
‘Professionals’ EPs Tease Brendan Fraser & Tom Welling High-Octane Action Series
In the debut season of Professionals, coming October 11 to The CW, things get explosive quickly in this combustible drama after billionaire futurist Peter Swann’s (Brendan Fraser) new medical data satellite blows up at launch. A suspicious Swann hires security operative Vincent Corbo (Smallville’s Tom Welling) to sniff out his enemies.
tvinsider.com
‘Shadows’ Finale, More ‘Sugar,’ Doctor-‘Patient’ Suspense, ‘Frontline’ on Democracy
Vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows wraps its fourth season with the nest adjusting to Baby Colin’s awkward growing pains. OWN’s Queen Sugar begins its seventh and final season. The psychological suspense drama The Patient adds new twists to its head games. Frontline weighs in on threats to American democracy in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
tvinsider.com
Bad Boy Deacon & Ex-Wife Nikki Reunite in ‘Y&R’ and ‘B&B’ Crossover
Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful have been doing crossovers with characters from their respective shows since 1992. Now, the two CBS soap operas are at it again! TV Insider can exclusively report that B&B’s bad boy Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is headed back to Genoa City, Y&R’s locale, where he will share screentime with ex-wife Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott).
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Fire’: Kara Killmer Teases an ‘Old Love’ Returning as Brettsey Evolves
Chicago Fire returns for its 11th season on September 21. Here’s what you need to know from its leading lady. Finally…Stellaride made it official: Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lt. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) exchanged vows in the drama’s Season 10 finale. But wedded bliss didn’t last very long, because they found an intruder at their cabin. “It’s like, can’t these two just have a honeymoon?!” Kara Killmer (who plays paramedic Sylvie Brett) asks.
tvinsider.com
‘Cobra Kai’ EP Previews Terry Silver’s ‘Scary’ Season 5 Valley Takeover
Cobra Kai is getting ready to kick some butt in Season 5 but before the story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) continues, executive producer Josh Heald is filling us in on what to expect. “Things are scary in the Valley,” Heald warns. “Terry Silver (Thomas...
tvinsider.com
‘Accused’ Adds Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Jack Davenport & More
Accused may not be premiering until January 2023, but Fox has announced more casting and details about the episodes in the upcoming anthology, featuring 15 intense, topical, and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment with different casts. Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Emmy nominee Molly Parker (House...
tvinsider.com
‘Dancing With the Stars’: TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio & Mother Heidi Join Season 31 Cast (VIDEO)
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her mother, Heidi D’Amelio, are the first official cast members of Dancing With the Stars Season 31, marking the first time a mother-daughter duo have competed together on the reality series. Their casting was announced Wednesday, September 7 on Good Morning America. The...
tvinsider.com
‘Teletubbies’ Sets Netflix Premiere With Tituss Burgess Narrating
The Teletubbies are coming back this fall as the familiar children’s show gets the streaming treatment on Netflix. Kicking off Monday, November 14, kids can tune into new episodes of the beloved series featuring colorful friends Tiny Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po who will be joined by narrator Tituss Burgess. The reboot will see the pals take on new wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow.
tvinsider.com
‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Jodie Turner-Smith Reportedly Joining Disney+ Prequel Series
Anne Boleyn star Jodie Turner-Smith is reportedly joining the cast of The Acolyte at Disney+. Led by Amandla Stenberg, The Acolyte is a Star Wars prequel series set further back in time than any story in the franchise — a full century before the events of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. Filming for the new series is set to begin in late Fall 2022 in London.
