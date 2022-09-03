Read full article on original website
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Popculture
Rock Band Cancels All US and Canada Concerts, Citing 'Visa and Logistical Issues'
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have canceled their upcoming North American tour, which was set to kick off in September and would have marked their first North American tour in eight years. Taking to social media Friday, singer Brian Molko and guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal announced in a joint statement that all nine stops on their North American tour, in support of the album Never Let Me Go, have been postponed due to "visa and logistical issues."
‘Red flag’ laws get little use even as mass shootings, gun deaths soar
Chicago is one of the nation’s gun violence hotspots and a seemingly ideal place to employ Illinois’ “red flag” law that allows police to step in and take firearms away from people who threaten to kill. But amid more than 8,500 shootings resulting in 1,800 deaths since 2020, the law was used there just four times.
Over a dozen states grapple with adopting California’s electric vehicle mandate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state’s strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Taylor was watching an illegal street race that had attracted hundreds to an intersection in Portland, Oregon, but decided to leave as the crowd got increasingly unruly. Moments later, gunfire erupted and Taylor was hit by a stray bullet as he and a friend headed to their car.
Read the full list of what the FBI seized in Mar-a-Lago search
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents...
How some encounters between police and people with mental illness can turn tragic
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One summer night, Misty Castillo stepped out of her house in Salem, Oregon, called 911 and asked for the police, saying her son was mentally ill, was assaulting her and her husband and had a knife. “He’s drunk and he’s high and he’s mentally ill,”...
Elected officials, police officers and members of military on Oath Keepers membership list, report says
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Threat to Mississippi from stolen plane ends in arrest, no injuries
RIPLEY, Miss. (AP) — An airport worker who knew how to take off but not land stole a small airplane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Walmart, circling for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a soybean field where police arrested him.
How xeriscaping offers a water-efficient, environmentally friendly alternative to lawns
In movies, books and other media, the image of the American dream often included a lush green lawn. But, those lawns often need a good deal of water and upkeep — and climate change-induced heat waves and more frequent and longer droughts across the country has some homeowners looking to save money and minimize their environmental impact.
Why is Nomi Health donating to key Democrats in blue state Hawaii after giving big to GOP?
Utah's Nomi Health, CEO and others make campaign contributions to Democrats in blue Hawaii as company expands its business on the islands.
