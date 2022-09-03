ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4news.com

Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas

DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast

Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
State
Texas State
KRGV

River rises with recent rain spelling danger for migrants

Recent rains in the watershed have caused river levels from Eagle Pass to the Lower Rio Grande Valley to peak twice in the last two weeks. At the IWBC rain gauge in Rio Grande City on Sunday, the flow rate peaked near 38 cubic feet per second. That was four times greater than the week before. The flow was just 8 cubic meters per second on Aug. 23, when the river was also a foot lower.
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
PLANO, TX
wbap.com

Cleanup Underway After Severe Storms Rolled Through North Texas Sunday

(WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Texans are clearing up damage from the strong to severe storms that swept across the Metroplex Sunday afternoon. The storms brought heavy rain, high winds, isolated hail, damage and power outages. Parts of Uptown and Old East Dallas were inundated with rain in the...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Thousands lose power after strong winds, heavy rains hit North Texas

Minutes following the afternoon high winds, rain and hail, Oncor’s outage map showed more than 120,000 power outages across the Metroplex, mostly in the Dallas area. As the sun began to fall, Oncor’s Juan Reyes reported 80,000 homes still without power. “We had crews pre-positioned ahead of time,”...
CBS DFW

Gas prices fall under $3 for the first time since winter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of gas stations switched out the "3" for a "2" on price signs to end the summer driving season on Monday, taking fuel below the $3 mark in North Texas for the first time since the winter.While most stations making the move were pricing a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99, data from GasBuddy showed gas going as low as $2.85 for Sam's Club members in Westworth Village on the west side of Fort Worth.Prices have now come down more than 40% since peaking at $4.84 in mid-June, according to data from AAA.In Lake Worth...
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Cities Continue Facing Water Shortages

Texas experienced severe droughts and record heat over the summer, and, despite recent rainfall, many communities in the state still face low water levels. New Braunfels, McAllen, and Brownsville are three such Texas cities that had to put water restrictions in place in response to low reservoir levels. New Braunfels...
TEXAS STATE
roadtirement.com

Bascilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is a National Shrine in Texas

This was one of the memorable places we enjoyed while wintering in the Rio Grande Valley a few years back. The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is a remarkable place in the Rio Grande Valley. The Basilica has a fascinating history that traces back to the 1600’s in Mexico with a reported miracle. The current location has been the sight for pilgrimages for decades.
SAN JUAN, TX
LoneStar 92

What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?

Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
ValleyCentral

Dove season kicks off for hunters in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dove season is officially underway in Texas and it is an exciting time for hunters in the Rio Grande Valley.  With a public land permit, McAllen resident, Manny Castillo, has been hunting doves at Las Palomas for three years.  Castillo said his hunting journey began at a young age.  “I started […]
TEXAS STATE

