Report: Texas Summer will get hotter
A new report from the First Street Foundation says for every super hot day we endured this summer, expect several more in years to come. They say that within the next 30 years, the heat index in most of the state’s 254 counties
fox4news.com
Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas
DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
Houston Chronicle
Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast
Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
Surfline
No, Southern California Isn’t Going to Get Hit by a Hurricane This Week
Tropical Storm Kay developed off Southern Mexico Sunday. Kay will strengthen the next few days as it tracks near or possibly over Baja. Uncertain forecast but significant impacts to Baja likely; SoCal impacts possible. For those who have been closely following either the long range charts or Surfline’s Lotus spot...
KRGV
River rises with recent rain spelling danger for migrants
Recent rains in the watershed have caused river levels from Eagle Pass to the Lower Rio Grande Valley to peak twice in the last two weeks. At the IWBC rain gauge in Rio Grande City on Sunday, the flow rate peaked near 38 cubic feet per second. That was four times greater than the week before. The flow was just 8 cubic meters per second on Aug. 23, when the river was also a foot lower.
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
wbap.com
Cleanup Underway After Severe Storms Rolled Through North Texas Sunday
(WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Texans are clearing up damage from the strong to severe storms that swept across the Metroplex Sunday afternoon. The storms brought heavy rain, high winds, isolated hail, damage and power outages. Parts of Uptown and Old East Dallas were inundated with rain in the...
natureworldnews.com
Golf Ball-Sized Hail, Strong Winds Leave Texas with Property Damage, Power Outage
North Texas experienced some property damage Monday night as a result of powerful thunderstorms that produced golf ball-sized hail coupled with strong winds. Other areas also experienced a power outage. Texas resident Tyler Baccus posted pictures of hail the size of golf balls in the Saginaw region. He claimed it...
keranews.org
Thousands lose power after strong winds, heavy rains hit North Texas
Minutes following the afternoon high winds, rain and hail, Oncor’s outage map showed more than 120,000 power outages across the Metroplex, mostly in the Dallas area. As the sun began to fall, Oncor’s Juan Reyes reported 80,000 homes still without power. “We had crews pre-positioned ahead of time,”...
WFAA
DFW weather: Labor Day forecast for North Texas
Labor Day Weekend will be warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. Anyone with outdoor plans should stay weather aware.
WFAA
DFW weather: More showers and storms possible for Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend will be warm and humid, and more showers and storms will be out there in North Texas. However, the weekend will not be a washout.
Fallen sign injures 2 people at Central Texas State Fair during severe weather
One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo.
Gas prices fall under $3 for the first time since winter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of gas stations switched out the "3" for a "2" on price signs to end the summer driving season on Monday, taking fuel below the $3 mark in North Texas for the first time since the winter.While most stations making the move were pricing a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99, data from GasBuddy showed gas going as low as $2.85 for Sam's Club members in Westworth Village on the west side of Fort Worth.Prices have now come down more than 40% since peaking at $4.84 in mid-June, according to data from AAA.In Lake Worth...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Continue Facing Water Shortages
Texas experienced severe droughts and record heat over the summer, and, despite recent rainfall, many communities in the state still face low water levels. New Braunfels, McAllen, and Brownsville are three such Texas cities that had to put water restrictions in place in response to low reservoir levels. New Braunfels...
roadtirement.com
Bascilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is a National Shrine in Texas
This was one of the memorable places we enjoyed while wintering in the Rio Grande Valley a few years back. The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is a remarkable place in the Rio Grande Valley. The Basilica has a fascinating history that traces back to the 1600’s in Mexico with a reported miracle. The current location has been the sight for pilgrimages for decades.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
Dove season kicks off for hunters in Texas
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dove season is officially underway in Texas and it is an exciting time for hunters in the Rio Grande Valley. With a public land permit, McAllen resident, Manny Castillo, has been hunting doves at Las Palomas for three years. Castillo said his hunting journey began at a young age. “I started […]
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
