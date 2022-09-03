Read full article on original website
Firefighters keep Prospect Fire in check, now 5% contained
Work continues near Harvard where the Prospect Fire has been burning in Latah County. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the 286 acre wildfire was 5 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022. IDL will be up against critical fire weather conditions with Red Flag warnings today.
Wallowa County community ordered to evacuate as wildfires continue to grow
IMNAHA, Ore. — Firefighting efforts in northeastern Oregon took on a more ominous tenor Tuesday as authorities ordered the evacuation of a Wallowa County community in the path of the Double Creek Fire, just one of several fires ringing the Wallowa National Forest. In an updated list of evacuations...
Growing Cedar Creek Fire triggers upgraded, wider Level 3 evacuations, including Cultus Lake
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) –The growing Cedar Creek Fire that sent smoke pouring into the skies over Central Oregon Tuesday evening also prompted evacuation of Cultus and Little Cultus lakes, among other areas threatened by the blaze, authorities said. Tom Payfer told NewsChannel 21 that Cultus Lake cabin renters were...
RED FLAG WARNINGS FOR SOUTHERN OREGON CASCADES
A Red Flag Warning is in effect Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the southern Oregon Cascades. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms along with strong, gusty winds are expected. A trough is forecast to move through the region bringing additional gusty...
A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park History
(Pacific City, Oregon) – Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
UPDATE: Jones creek and double creek fires
LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access. Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers...
▶️ Expect a lot more smoke in Central Oregon the next 2 days
The Cedar Creek Fire burning on the Willamette National Forest grew to 18,143 acres Tuesday and a Red Flag Warning could cause it to grow. People in Central Oregon should expect a lot more smoke in the next couple of days. It could reach “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level.
Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead
As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
Updates for wildfires burning near Elk City, Grangeville, and Dixie
From the U.S. Forest Service on Monday, September 5, 2022:. The Star Fire is located five miles West of Elk City, ID. The fire size is 1/4 acre. The fire remains in containment status. The Snoose Creek Fire is located 18 miles Southeast of Grangeville, ID. The fire size is...
Highway closure in Wallowa County due to Double Creek Fire
WALLOWA COUNTY – Inormation from ODOT: East. Ore.: OR Highway 350 (Little Sheep Creek Highway) in Wallowa County is closed between milepost 6 (six miles east of Joseph) and milepost 29, where the highway ends. Crews are battling the Double Creek Fire in the area that has resulted in some evacuations. Local traffic will be allowed, but residents should check with Oregon State Police for evacuation details.
Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze
About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
Oregon National Guard troops assist firefighters battling the Rum Creek Fire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Soldiers and airmen with the Oregon National Guard and are lending a helping hand in battling the Rum Creek Fire burning in Southern Oregon. The wildfire, sparked by lightning on August 17, has since burned over 19,000 acres and was 34% contained as of Monday afternoon.
A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed
Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
Multiple Fire Agencies Respond to 300 Acre Wildland Fire in Hells Canyon Near Pittsburg Landing
WHITE BIRD - According to the U.S. Forest Service, multiple fire agencies have responded to a wildland fire located in Hells Canyon, just downstream from Pittsburg Landing on the Snake River. As of Sunday morning, the Jones Creek Fire was estimated to be 300 acres in size and growing. According...
▶️ Man running 200 miles for Bethlehem Inn forced inside by wildfire smoke
The weekend air quality in Central Oregon had an effect on a man taking on a physical challenge to help people struggling with homelessness. Brandon Stutzman spent the weekend running 200 miles and doing 2,000 pushups and 2,000 pull-ups to raise money for Bethlehem Inn. His original plan for the...
Oregon Firefighters Request Double Overtime Pay Due To Ongoing Staffing Issues. Why Is The Government Not Recruiting New Employees?
In the Oregon State, Portland firefighters are requesting an increase in overtime pay as a result of two years of regular obligatory overtime to fill gaps brought on by ongoing personnel shortages. The Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters’ union is asking for a hike in the overtime pay rate from...
Use The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map to track updates; Oregon governor invokes emergency conflagration act
Labor Day weekend saw an uptick in Oregon wildfire activity. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map helps you track fire activity through the state and the Northwest. Find it here. Click on the name of the fire in the table below the map to get a close-up view. Here are some...
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
National Guard troops aid with efforts on the Rum Creek Fire in southern Oregon
The Oregon National Guard was called in to assist when the fire exploded in size at the end of August. They arrived the next day.
