MMA Fighting
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights
Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights from their heavyweight bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz took place May 7 at the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angles, Calif. Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2) and Luis Ortiz (33-3, 2 no-contests) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on FOX pay-per-view.
CBS Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win
Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz
By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz Sides With Gervonta Davis In Possible Ryan Garcia Matchup
Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continue to fulminate in the public eye. Garcia, in particular, has screamed to the mountaintops that despite the Baltimore native possessing devastating power, he’s more than capable of rendering the 27-year-old motionless on the mat. Most recently, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) pushed aside...
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Is Going to Break a Bunch of Hearts
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul will box on October 29th.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats
Andy Ruiz finished with a 67-56 edge in power landed on his way to the unanimous decision win. Luis Ortiz landed a fight high 12 punches in the last round as he didn't quit despite getting knocked down 3 times. Los Angeles - In a high stakes heavyweight fight, former...
Boxing Scene
Edwin De Los Santos: I Want The Name Everyone Wants - Gervonta Davis!
Los Angeles - Dominican Republic’s Edwin De Los Santos (15-1, 14 KOs) scored an upset via third-round TKO as he dropped the previously unbeaten Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs) twice before referee Ray Corona waived off the bout 1:08 into the round. "Valenzuela is a fighter who I feel...
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero says Tank Davis trying to eliminate him and Pitbull Cruz
By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero reacted with suspicion after being told that Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis wants him to fight former lightweight world title challenger Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next in order to earn a rematch against him. Instead of viewing what Tank said as...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Envisions Future Clash Against Artur Beterbiev: “He’s The Top Dog"
As of late, David Benavidez has grown somewhat discouraged. After years of poking, antagonizing, and goading some of the top names at 168-pounds into fighting him, Benavidez has yet to face one of the elites in the super middleweight division. While the 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona remains hopeful that he’ll...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official For October 29, Showtime PPV
Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and SHOWTIME SPORTS today announced that international superstar and serial risk-taker Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on UFC legend and professional boxer Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, October 29 live on SHOWTIME PPV. The bout will be contested over eight rounds at a catchweight of 187 pounds. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 1 p.m. ET and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Fight Doesn't Happen, Then We'll Go and Offer Joshua The Fight
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is applying a lot of pressure on Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA titles, to face him sooner than later. Fury wants to return at the end of the year - but Usyk wants to take a few months off and stage that fight in early 2023. The Ukrainian boxer wants to heal up his body and spend some time with his family.
BBC
Andy Ruiz Jr knocks Luis Ortiz down three times in unanimous decision win
Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr knocked Luis Ortiz down three times en route to a unanimous decision win in their WBC title eliminator. The 32-year-old American, who is of Mexican heritage, dropped Ortiz twice in round two before putting the Cuban, 43, down again in the seventh. Ruiz...
Bitter rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall go head-to-head in an historic undisputed showdown as they headline Britain's first all-female boxing card: Everything to know ahead of the fight
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will finally settle their long-term feud in an historic night for women's boxing on Saturday. The highly-decorated duo go head-to-head for all the middleweight marbles, as Shields puts her WBC, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles on the line, while Marshall brings her WBO belt to the table.
Boxing Scene
Success in Canelo Trilogy Fight Could Be 'Life and Death' For Golovkin’s Psyche
It's already been 1,452 days. And if all goes to plan, it will be another 11 more. But regardless of when it occurs, one thing's for certain: Gennady Golovkin is looking forward to getting his hands on Canelo Alvarez a third time. When the consensus middleweight champion left the T-Mobile...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin On Judges For First Two Canelo Fights: "They Were Used Like Disposable Tissues"
Gennadiy Golovkin evidently is no longer harboring too much resentment about the scorecards produced in his first two fights with Canelo Alvarez. The unified middleweight titlist from Kazakhstan told the New York Post that he does not hold any outsize mistrust of the judges who will be involved in his upcoming third fight with Alvarez in a super middleweight title unification on Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Vito Mielnicki Jr.-Limberth Ponce Added To Wilder-Helenius Undercard October 15
Vito Mielnicki Jr. will try to extend his winning streak to five when he returns to the ring October 15 in Brooklyn. BoxingScene.com has learned that the 20-year-old junior middleweight will meet Limberth Ponce that night on the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius undercard at Barclays Center. FS1 likely will televise the 10-round bout between Mielnicki and Ponce before the FOX Sports Pay-Per-View portion of the Wilder-Helenius undercard begins.
Boxing Scene
Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
Boxing Scene
Hearn On Fury-Joshua Talks: We Accepted 60/40 Offer, Lots Of Conversations To Be Had
A blockbuster fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is back on track. Or at least back in the headlines. Talks are underway to resurrect what has been long hailed as the biggest fight in British heavyweight history, both sides have acknowledged to UK media in recent days. Joshua (24-3, 22KOs) would enter as the challenger for Fury’s lineal/WBC heavyweight championship, which is tentatively targeted for December 17 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
Boxing Scene
Joseph Parker Promises Revival, Joe Joyce Beatdown: 'I Believe I Belong At The Top'
Joseph Parker has been among one of the top heavyweight contenders in boxing for better parts of the last half-decade. Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) held the WBO heavyweight title from 2016 when he beat Andy Ruiz Jr. all the way to 2018 when he lost a decision to Anthony Joshua.
