WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is applying a lot of pressure on Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA titles, to face him sooner than later. Fury wants to return at the end of the year - but Usyk wants to take a few months off and stage that fight in early 2023. The Ukrainian boxer wants to heal up his body and spend some time with his family.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO