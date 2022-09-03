ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MMA Fighting

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights

Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights from their heavyweight bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz took place May 7 at the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angles, Calif. Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2) and Luis Ortiz (33-3, 2 no-contests) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on FOX pay-per-view.
CBS Sports

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win

Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz

By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Leo Santa Cruz Sides With Gervonta Davis In Possible Ryan Garcia Matchup

Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continue to fulminate in the public eye. Garcia, in particular, has screamed to the mountaintops that despite the Baltimore native possessing devastating power, he’s more than capable of rendering the 27-year-old motionless on the mat. Most recently, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) pushed aside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records

Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats

Andy Ruiz finished with a 67-56 edge in power landed on his way to the unanimous decision win. Luis Ortiz landed a fight high 12 punches in the last round as he didn't quit despite getting knocked down 3 times. Los Angeles - In a high stakes heavyweight fight, former...
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official For October 29, Showtime PPV

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and SHOWTIME SPORTS today announced that international superstar and serial risk-taker Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on UFC legend and professional boxer Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, October 29 live on SHOWTIME PPV. The bout will be contested over eight rounds at a catchweight of 187 pounds. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 1 p.m. ET and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: If Usyk Fight Doesn't Happen, Then We'll Go and Offer Joshua The Fight

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is applying a lot of pressure on Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA titles, to face him sooner than later. Fury wants to return at the end of the year - but Usyk wants to take a few months off and stage that fight in early 2023. The Ukrainian boxer wants to heal up his body and spend some time with his family.
Daily Mail

Bitter rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall go head-to-head in an historic undisputed showdown as they headline Britain's first all-female boxing card: Everything to know ahead of the fight

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will finally settle their long-term feud in an historic night for women's boxing on Saturday. The highly-decorated duo go head-to-head for all the middleweight marbles, as Shields puts her WBC, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles on the line, while Marshall brings her WBO belt to the table.
Boxing Scene

Golovkin On Judges For First Two Canelo Fights: "They Were Used Like Disposable Tissues"

Gennadiy Golovkin evidently is no longer harboring too much resentment about the scorecards produced in his first two fights with Canelo Alvarez. The unified middleweight titlist from Kazakhstan told the New York Post that he does not hold any outsize mistrust of the judges who will be involved in his upcoming third fight with Alvarez in a super middleweight title unification on Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Vito Mielnicki Jr.-Limberth Ponce Added To Wilder-Helenius Undercard October 15

Vito Mielnicki Jr. will try to extend his winning streak to five when he returns to the ring October 15 in Brooklyn. BoxingScene.com has learned that the 20-year-old junior middleweight will meet Limberth Ponce that night on the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius undercard at Barclays Center. FS1 likely will televise the 10-round bout between Mielnicki and Ponce before the FOX Sports Pay-Per-View portion of the Wilder-Helenius undercard begins.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
Boxing Scene

Hearn On Fury-Joshua Talks: We Accepted 60/40 Offer, Lots Of Conversations To Be Had

A blockbuster fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is back on track. Or at least back in the headlines. Talks are underway to resurrect what has been long hailed as the biggest fight in British heavyweight history, both sides have acknowledged to UK media in recent days. Joshua (24-3, 22KOs) would enter as the challenger for Fury’s lineal/WBC heavyweight championship, which is tentatively targeted for December 17 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
