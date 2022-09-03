Man dead following shooting in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Portsmouth.
According to police, the call came in for the shooting just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and Green Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.
No further information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
