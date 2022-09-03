ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Private Lake Macatawa beach home hits market for $1.35 million

HOLLAND, MI - A move-in ready home with amazing views of Lake Macatawa in the highly sought after Chippewa Resort neighborhood recently hit the market. The home, located just minutes away from Lake Michigan beaches at 341 Big Bay Drive in Park Township, was designed with entertaining in mind. There are indoor and outdoor living spaces.
HOLLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Caledonia, MI
Business
City
Caledonia, MI
Local
Michigan Business
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids’ affordable housing efforts get $9.4M boost from state grant

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The city of Grand Rapids has received a $9.4 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for affordable housing. The grant is part of the MEDC’s $100 million Revitalization and Placemaking Program, which is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan. A host of communities around the state also received a piece of the funding, which was approved Wednesday by the MEDC’s board.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Maze#Deep Roots#Mini Golf#Golf Course#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mi Deep Roots Produce#84th St Se
1077 WRKR

Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Industry
WILX-TV

Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Supermarket News

Meijer takes deeper dive into grocery

Supercenter retailer Meijer is taking a sharper aim at food shoppers with plans for a new and smaller brick-and-mortar store concept dubbed Meijer Grocery. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer said Meijer Grocery stores will sport a “condensed and quick-to-navigate” layout and house a fresh produce department; a fresh meat counter; a full-service deli; a bakery department with in-store cake decorators; a dry grocery department; a pharmacy; a health and beauty care section; baby and pet care areas; a household consumables section; card and party aisles; and a floral department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Shoreline Drive trial road diet begins soon in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI – Lanes of Shoreline Drive in Muskegon will be reduced for six weeks starting next month for the first phase of a road diet study. One lane in each direction will be closed between Seventh and Terrace streets in October so that engineers can collect preliminary data on the impact of a narrower roadway, according to a press release from the City of Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

$1.12 million state grant will nearly double acreage of Kent County park

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County park will almost double in acreage thanks to a roughly $1.12 million grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Kent County Board of Commissioners gave tentative approval to accepting the grant dollars and a cost-sharing agreement with Cannon Township to purchase the property adjacent to Townsend Park.
KENT COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Zeeland Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 – A special set of numbers paid off within months for a Zeeland man who won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. 55-year-old Scott Snyder matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 7 – 07-12-31-37-44 –...
ZEELAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy