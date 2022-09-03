Read full article on original website
Popular Grand Rapids corn maze opens for season
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Already home to Michigan’s “Big Apple,” which has served as a photo opportunity for visitors since 1973, Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery has created an even bigger apple this fall. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, after guests get a photo with the...
Private Lake Macatawa beach home hits market for $1.35 million
HOLLAND, MI - A move-in ready home with amazing views of Lake Macatawa in the highly sought after Chippewa Resort neighborhood recently hit the market. The home, located just minutes away from Lake Michigan beaches at 341 Big Bay Drive in Park Township, was designed with entertaining in mind. There are indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Harmony Brewing Company closing Bridge Street location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Harmony Brewing Company announced Wednesday it will close its West Side location, Harmony Hall, in early October. In a Facebook post, the company said it is moving because the location, which houses brewing and a pub, “is not suitable for large scale production.”. “We...
Owners of wine and jazz venue say it’s ‘unlike any other place in Grand Rapids’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Nadia Brigham remembers the days, years ago, when she would visit downtown Grand Rapids and she said it felt like everybody was staring at her for being a Black woman. “I wanted to live in a place where you could have multiple races, ages, different...
Grand Rapids’ affordable housing efforts get $9.4M boost from state grant
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The city of Grand Rapids has received a $9.4 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for affordable housing. The grant is part of the MEDC’s $100 million Revitalization and Placemaking Program, which is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan. A host of communities around the state also received a piece of the funding, which was approved Wednesday by the MEDC’s board.
Want to Take a ‘Little’ Getaway? A New Tiny House Resort is Opening in West Michigan
The tiny house trend has been growing in popularity in recent years, with TV shows like "Tiny House Hunters" and "Tiny House Nation". If you've dreamed of downsizing and want to give small-scale living a try - there's a new tiny house resort opening in West Michigan. New Tiny House...
Zeeland man’s ‘special’ numbers lead to $25K a year for life lottery win
LANSING, MI – It was just seven months ago when Zeeland resident Scott Snyder started playing a special set of numbers for the “Lucky for Life” game and the 55-year-old says he hasn’t missed a drawing since. It didn’t take long for Snyder to find out just how special the numbers are as he won a “Lucky for Life” worth $25,000 a year for life recently.
The B.O.B. set to reopen in Grand Rapids after being closed for 8 months
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The B.O.B. is back. The iconic Grand Rapids restaurant, bar and entertainment venue is set to reopen Thursday, Sept. 8, after the company closed its doors in January amid a pending change in ownership.
Plan to grow Grand Rapids into major, Midwestern tech hub outlined by The Right Place
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Economic development group The Right Place has developed a plan to strengthen the region’s tech sector with a goal of adding 20,000 jobs over the next decade and transforming the area into a major, Midwestern tech hub. “Tech hubs have become the modern engines...
Downtown parking lots eyed as site for professional Grand Rapids soccer stadium
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The private economic development group that led the charge to build Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place is eyeing city-owned property north of David D. Hunting YMCA as a potential site of a downtown soccer stadium. Grand Action 2.0 said in a statement that architectural...
$2M trail along Lake Harbor Road connecting Lake Michigan parks moves forward
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The proposed 3-mile paved Lake Harbor Trail between two Lake Michigan parks is moving forward with formal approval to spend $2 million on it. The Norton Shores City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 6, agreed to allocate American Rescue Plan Act money for the trail along Lake Harbor Road in Muskegon County.
Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022
Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas. We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.
GRBJ—Hybrid model stays steady in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRBJ—According to a new nationwide survey, hybrid work isn’t going away anytime soon — and a local real estate expert said it is here to stay in West Michigan. JLL, a global commercial real estate company with a Grand Rapids presence, recently...
West Michigan man recovering after Alaska grizzly bear attack
ALASKA -- A West Michigan man is recovering with injuries to his arms after he was attacked by a grizzly bear while hunting in Alaska. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, of the Nunica area, was hunting moose with friends Sept. 6 about 60 miles north of Glennallen in the Upper East Fork Indian River area. The area is about 300 miles northeast of Anchorage.
Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
Meijer takes deeper dive into grocery
Supercenter retailer Meijer is taking a sharper aim at food shoppers with plans for a new and smaller brick-and-mortar store concept dubbed Meijer Grocery. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer said Meijer Grocery stores will sport a “condensed and quick-to-navigate” layout and house a fresh produce department; a fresh meat counter; a full-service deli; a bakery department with in-store cake decorators; a dry grocery department; a pharmacy; a health and beauty care section; baby and pet care areas; a household consumables section; card and party aisles; and a floral department.
Van Buren County farmers out hundreds of dollars after rows of crops get mowed down
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County farmers woke up to find rows of crops mowed down, costing them hundreds of dollars, they said. It’s a battle over 12 feet of land. A 1951 state law allows road commissions to mow 12 feet from the edge of...
Shoreline Drive trial road diet begins soon in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – Lanes of Shoreline Drive in Muskegon will be reduced for six weeks starting next month for the first phase of a road diet study. One lane in each direction will be closed between Seventh and Terrace streets in October so that engineers can collect preliminary data on the impact of a narrower roadway, according to a press release from the City of Muskegon.
$1.12 million state grant will nearly double acreage of Kent County park
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County park will almost double in acreage thanks to a roughly $1.12 million grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Kent County Board of Commissioners gave tentative approval to accepting the grant dollars and a cost-sharing agreement with Cannon Township to purchase the property adjacent to Townsend Park.
Zeeland Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life
LANSING, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 – A special set of numbers paid off within months for a Zeeland man who won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. 55-year-old Scott Snyder matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 7 – 07-12-31-37-44 –...
