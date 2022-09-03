Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
'Avoid rotating outages': Californians asked to conserve energy for 8th day as strain on power grid continues
Californians are being asked to conserve power for the eighth day in a row as the state's grid operator expects continued strain on the energy grid on Wednesday. The California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, said the alert will last from 4 to 9 p.m. The state is at...
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Wednesday set to be another triple-digit day following record-breaking heat
Wednesday is set to be another hot triple-digit day — although not nearly as hot as Tuesday when the Sacramento area shattered all-time records for heat. Downtown Sacramento reached 116 degrees, the hottest temperature ever recorded for the area. Stockton reached 115, matching its previous record, while Modesto hit 112, just under its record of 113.
KCRA.com
Check here to see if your home will be impacted by California rolling outages
Californians are being asked to conserve power for the eighth day in a row as the state's grid operator expects more strain on the energy grid and possibly rotating outages on Wednesday. Despite record demand on Tuesday, California was able to narrowly avoid rotating outages. The California Office of Emergency...
Elon Musk Suggests Solution to California Power Outages
In the coming days, some Californians could periodically find themselves in the dark. Due to the heat wave currently hitting the state, the local authorities have declared a state of emergency. This means that power will be shut off in some places from 1 to 2 hours at a time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
KCRA.com
California heat wave: All-time heat record in Sacramento broken at 115 degrees
The heat wave battering Northern California has broken the all-time temperature record in Sacramento. By 4:30 p.m., temperatures hit 115 degrees in downtown Sacramento. That beats the 114 record that was previously set on July 17, 1925, KCRA 3's weather team said. California is at a high risk of rolling...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
KCRA.com
Recap: Tens of thousands of Californians without power despite state narrowly avoiding rolling outages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians very narrowly dodged rotating outages on Tuesday as the state's grid operator said outages "could be imminent." The California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, said it ended at 8 p.m. its stage 3 energy alert, its highest alert issued before ordering blackouts. This is only issued when demand for energy is expected to outpace actual supply.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Is It so Hot in California? Heatwave Explained
The heatwave roasting California this week is due to a giant "heat dome" that has settled over the state.
How to see if you’ll be impacted by rolling blackouts
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility. If you want to find out if you’ll be affected by a blackout, first, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages. Second, go down to the box that says “Find your block and possible rotating outage period” Enter your address in […]
KCRA.com
Rotating outages 'could be imminent' as demand on California's energy grid remains high
California is at a high risk of rolling outages on Tuesday, the state's grid operator said, citing an extremely strained power grid from people increasing energy use. Tuesday is another day where record-high temperatures are expected across Northern California. The California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, issued on Tuesday an Energy Emergency Alert 2, which is one step away from Cal ISO saying rolling blackouts are imminent.
KCRA.com
Electricians cite more air conditioning calls as Sacramento area gripped with hot temperatures
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the intense heat wave continues to grip Northern California, people are taking advantage of their air-conditioners, but there can be problems if they are overworked. Bonney Plumbing Electrical Heating and Air service manager Luis Rivera told KCRA 3 that when the temperatures get in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California Power Outage Maps, Update as Thousands Affected in Heat Wave
Tuesday could see a peak demand of 51,144 megawatts, which would break a 16-year-old record for energy use in California.
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Dangerous temperatures set records on Labor Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat blasted Northern California on Labor Day as thousands across the region experienced record-high temperatures. Sacramento Executive Airport set a record-breaking 115 degrees. That beat a daily record of 108 degrees set in 1988 and the September record of 109. The all-time record for that location is 115 degrees.
KCRA.com
Families at Sacramento apartment complex struggle with failing air-conditioners amid heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Parts of California hit record-high temperatures on Tuesday, but for families in Meadowview, the struggle with heat has been the same for months, the issue only becoming worse in recent days. Several families at Meadow Glen apartments in Meadowview struggled through the hottest hours on Tuesday.
Possibility of California power outages increases as heat wave worsens
California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sacramento breaks all-time heat record, Mosquito Fire evacuations, possible yearly COVID-19 shots
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California
An unrelenting heat wave along with an out of control wildfire is scorching California. In the town of Weed, California, two were killed as the explosive blaze tore across roughly 100 homes. Firefighters are also responding to more calls for help as 46 million are impacted by the heat. Sept. 5, 2022.
KCRA.com
California agency reminds people about law protecting outdoor workers on hot days
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some Northern California companies, the outside work must go on despite the extreme heat. The state's Labor and Workforce Development Agency is calling attention to a California law that protects workers against heat-related illnesses. "We are extremely concerned about workers and vulnerable workers," said California...
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
Comments / 0