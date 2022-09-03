ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KCRA.com

Recap: Tens of thousands of Californians without power despite state narrowly avoiding rolling outages

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians very narrowly dodged rotating outages on Tuesday as the state's grid operator said outages "could be imminent." The California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, said it ended at 8 p.m. its stage 3 energy alert, its highest alert issued before ordering blackouts. This is only issued when demand for energy is expected to outpace actual supply.
YourCentralValley.com

How to see if you’ll be impacted by rolling blackouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility. If you want to find out if you’ll be affected by a blackout, first, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages. Second, go down to the box that says “Find your block and possible rotating outage period” Enter your address in […]
KCRA.com

Rotating outages 'could be imminent' as demand on California's energy grid remains high

California is at a high risk of rolling outages on Tuesday, the state's grid operator said, citing an extremely strained power grid from people increasing energy use. Tuesday is another day where record-high temperatures are expected across Northern California. The California Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, issued on Tuesday an Energy Emergency Alert 2, which is one step away from Cal ISO saying rolling blackouts are imminent.
KCRA.com

California heat wave: Dangerous temperatures set records on Labor Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat blasted Northern California on Labor Day as thousands across the region experienced record-high temperatures. Sacramento Executive Airport set a record-breaking 115 degrees. That beat a daily record of 108 degrees set in 1988 and the September record of 109. The all-time record for that location is 115 degrees.
NBC News

Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California

An unrelenting heat wave along with an out of control wildfire is scorching California. In the town of Weed, California, two were killed as the explosive blaze tore across roughly 100 homes. Firefighters are also responding to more calls for help as 46 million are impacted by the heat. Sept. 5, 2022.
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
LAKE ISABELLA, CA

