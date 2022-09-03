A swimming cap for natural Black hair and voluminous styles is officially approved for competition after Olympic ban

Alice Dearing of Team Great Britain at the 2020 Olympic Games on August 4, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Soul Cap, a swimming cap that protects Black hairstyles, was approved for competition Thursday.

The international swimming federation FINA previously banned the cap from use at the Tokyo Olympics.

The ban sparked an outcry and a global discussion about hair discrimination in water sports.

Soul Cap, a swimming cap that protects voluminous Black hairstyles like braids, afros, and curls, was officially approved for use in competition this week.

The approval comes one year after the product was banned by the International Swimming Federation, also known as FINA, prior to the start of the Tokyo Olympics. FINA wouldn't allow Soul Caps at the global event because it claimed athletes have "never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration," according to The Associated Press .

The AP also reported that the organization deemed the cap unusable last July because it didn't follow "the natural form of the head," as stated in its requirements for swimwear approval .

The decision sparked backlash and started a global discussion about hair discrimination in water sports. FINA announced in a statement the same month that it would reevaluate the ban because it understood "the importance of inclusivity and representation," according to NPR .

FINA Executive Director Brent Nowicki said in a press release obtained by Insider that Soul Cap was authorized Thursday after a "period of review and discussion on cap design" between the company and the athletic organization.

"Promoting diversity and inclusivity is at the heart of FINA's work, and it is very important that all aquatic athletes have access to the appropriate swimwear," he wrote.

One of Soul Cap's founders, Toks Ahmed, also wrote in the release that the approval plays a big part in the company's mission to improve accessibility in swimming.

"We're so grateful to everyone who showed support and was part of creating this major change," Ahmed wrote. "As a new father and someone who didn't learn to swim growing up, creating access for the next generation feels even more close to home."

Soul Cap has made history before. According to Metro, the company collaborated with swimmer Alice Dearing, the first Black woman to represent Great Britain in swimming at the Olympics.

The athlete is also one of the co-founders of the Black Swimming Association, a group she started with inventor Danielle Obe, film producer Ed Accura, and journalist Seren Jones, according to Swimming World Magazine . The association's goal is to "tackle inequalities and barriers that preclude African, Caribbean, and Asian communities from participating in aquatics," the magazine notes.

Dearing told NPR that she was excited by the news and knows "a lot of people value the option this cap brings them when going swimming."

"Knowing that it is acceptable to compete in this cap at the highest level of sport sends a message that hair should not be a barrier which stops people from participating," she added.

Representatives for the Black Swimming Association did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, but the organization tweeted "we couldn't be happier" Friday after Soul Cap was authorized.