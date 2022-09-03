ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

14 Vols set, tie career highs in Week 1 against Ball State

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
The 2022 season is Tennessee’s second under head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel led the Vols to a 7-6 record in 2021 and an appearance in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee defeated Ball State, 59-10, Thursday in its season-opening contest. 14 Tennessee student-athletes set or tied career highs against Ball State.

Below are Vols who set or tied career highs in Week 1. Statistical information is provided by the University of Tennessee.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Holiday: 4 receptions, 62 receiving yards, 53-yard reception, 1 receiving touchdown

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
(AP Photo/John Amis)
(AP Photo/John Amis)
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

