niceville.com
Spike strips deployed to stop stolen vehicle, three arrested: OCSO
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested three individuals Monday night who were reportedly in a stolen vehicle fleeing from deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The trio faces various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies...
WEAR
Missing Escambia County man hasn't been seen for over a month
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for man who has been missing for over a month. The sheriff's office says Skippy Turberville, 46, was last seen on Aug. 5 on the 7100-block of Lillian Highway. He is considered missing and endangered. No further details were released. If...
WEAR
MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach safety checkpoint nets eight suspected impaired drivers, drugs
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department conducted a multiagency safety checkpoint over the Labor Day weekend, which the agency says resulted in the arrests of multiple drivers. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), the multiagency effort included the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s...
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff's Office holds first female Sheriff's Blazer Academy
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Tuesday was graduation night for Escambia County Sheriff's Office's first female Sheriff's Blazer Academy. The event took place at the Saenger Theatre in downtown Pensacola. 25 young ladies ages 13, 14 and 15 years old are being honored for attending the program every Tuesday. They've learned...
ssrnews.com
Attempted Break-in by Masked Males and Gunfire Reported in Residential Area
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office around 10:42 p.m., Sunday, August 4 responded to the 2700 block of Bay Club Drive in response to a report of a group which grabbed the front door handle of a residence prior to multiple reports of gunfire in the area. The first of...
navarrenewspaper.com
Stopped a stolen car fleeing from SRSO Monday night
Three people face various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued and stopped a stolen car fleeing from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office into Okaloosa County Monday night. The car, a 2014 Honda Accord, had been reported stolen out of Fort Walton Beach September 5th. An...
WEAR
UPDATE: 50-year-old Escambia County woman located safe
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say missing woman Katina Dortlon has been located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 50-year-old woman in Escambia County,. Katina Dortlon was last seen Sunday at 6 p.m. on the 1400-block of West Hernandez Street. She may be in...
WEAR
Deputies: Intruder charged after being shot at by Escambia County homeowner
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged with burglary with battery after being shot at by an Escambia County homeowner while inside the home. Michael DeWayne Garcia, 40, is in Escambia County Jail on $201,000 bond on these charges:. burglary w/battery. burglary. larceny. Escambia County deputies responded to shots...
Alabama girl, 15, dies from fentanyl, arrest made: ‘Just can’t believe this’
A 15-year-old girl was found dead in south Alabama last week, likely due to a fentanyl exposure, and now officials have made an arrest in her death. Adrianna Taylor, a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, was found unresponsive in a Semmes home last Wednesday. Officials with the Mobile...
WEAR
Deputies investigating body found along Molino Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body along Molino Road. The sheriff's office says the body of an adult male was found around 6 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Molino road -- just west of Louie's Bar and Jahaza Road.
Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects
JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
WEAR
UPDATE: 16-year-old dies following drowning incident in Perdido Key
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 16-year-old male died at the hospital following a drowning incident Saturday in Perdido Key, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Escambia County told Channel 3 that rescue officials were called to the incident near the Crab Trap restaurant on Perdido Key Drive around 2 p.m. Rescue...
WEAR
Deputies: 3 charged after stolen vehicle pursuit with Okaloosa County deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested three individuals after a stolen vehicle pursuit took place Monday night. Sebastian Orr, 25, of Fort Walton Beach, Kaitlin Burnett, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, and Jamal Thompson, 19, of Pensacola, are facing various charges from the pursuit that took place around Green Acres Boulevard and Beal Parkway at 11 p.m.
WEAR
Report: Woman had child in car during drug deals in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged with child neglect in Escambia County for allegedly taking part in drug deals with a child in the car. Zariah Wells, 24, was booked into Escambia County Jail Tuesday evening. She is being held without bond. Escambia County confirms Wells is a...
Mobile Police investigating crash near Emogene and Pinehill, one injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials are investigating a crash that took place Monday evening at Emogene Street and Pinehill Drive. MPD is looking for a car with front-end damage that was last seen headed towards Government Boulevard. The person driving that vehicle hit another car head-on. WKRG News 5 spoke with the […]
WEAR
Cantonment fencing contractor arrested for third time on fraud, theft charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who owns a fencing company in Cantonment was arrested last Thursday for the third time since late July. Cody Brown, owner of Kodiak Fence Company, faces these new charges:. grand theft (three counts) fraud - swindle (three counts) elderly exploitation. fraud - insufficient funds...
Mobile Police investigate shooting on South Florida Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place just past 8 p.m. Monday. It happened at the intersection of South Florida Street and Taylor Avenue. WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene, to find an injured man in the street near that intersection. There is no word […]
WEAR
LaCoste faces heat at Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Escambia County contractors are still facing scrutiny Wednesday as complaints continue to pour in. Matthew Banks and Jesse Lacoste -- who are brothers-in-law -- are both accused of taking deposits from clients, and then not starting or finishing the work. The Escambia County Contractor Competency...
WEAR
New IHOP possible for Pine Forest Road in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well-known restaurant chain has submitted plans to open a new location in the greater Pensacola area. IHOP has an application that will go before the Escambia County Developmental Review board this week. The location is near Loblolly Ln. on Pine Forest Boulevard. The chain already operates...
