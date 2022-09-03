Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Fintech: Inswitch Works with Binance Pay to Pursue Latam Market
Inswitch has partnered with Binance Pay to “improve their fintech solutions and offer Binance Pay to all merchants in Latin America.”. Inswitch is an embedded Fintech platform aiming to help financial services provides to quickly provide digital offeerings. Binance Pay, part of Binance, is crypto apyment tech provider. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Platform 21.co Raises $25 Million in Round Led by Michael Wace, Valued at $2 Billion
21.co, a Switzerland-based crypto platform, has raised $25 million in a funding round led by Michael Wace. The valuation of 21.co was set at around $2 billion apparently making 21.c0 Switzerland’s largest crypto unicorn. Michael Wace, regulated by the UK FCA, is a hedge fund partly owned by KKR...
crowdfundinsider.com
Franklin Templeton Introduces Metaverse ETF, Tracking Solactive Global Metaverse Innovation Index
The metaverse is a virtual shared space “created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual space, including the sum of all virtual worlds, augmented reality, and the Internet,” according to an update from Solactive. The firm further notes that it is likely to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Niftify Announces No-Code NFT Store and Marketplace Platform Builder, Raises Money on Wefunder
Niftify has announced the launch of its NFT no code store and marketplace platform following the launch of its NFT marketplace last November. Niftify reports “hundreds” of businesses on their waiting list as it allows anyone to create and operate an NFT store and marketplace – minus any code.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Paxos Says Binance Removing Competing Stablecoins from Exchange Good for Customers.
As was reported earlier, Binance has decided to remove competing stablecoins on its exchange and replace them with its homegrown version BUSD. In a corporate statement, Binance said it would “auto convert” holdings in dollar-based stablecoins with BUSD later this month. Paxos, a regulated “blockchain infrastructure” that also...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Cuts Loose Competing Stablecoins, Will Convert to BUSD. Circle Indicates No Worries for USDC
Binance has cut loose competing stablecoins including USDC, USDP (Paxos), and TUSD (TrueUSD). USDC, issued by Circle is the second largest dollar-based stablecoin after USDT (Tether) and may receive the brunt of the change. In a corporate statement, Binance said it would “auto-convert” these stablecoins to Binance USD or BUSD...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Basics: Things you can do with cryptocurrency today that you probably didn’t know
When you hear “crypto,” where does your mind go? Maybe you picture wealthy tech entrepreneurs or coders working in dark basements. Maybe it makes you think of scams, hacks, memes, or even Elon Musk. These are the stereotypes that mainstream media has ingrained in many of us as cryptocurrency becomes increasingly mainstream.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Offers Ethereum Staking for Institutions
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based “crypto bank,” is now offering Ethereum staking for institutional investors. The announcement aligns with the MERGE – the event when Ethereum migrates from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). SEBA Bank is a regulated entity providing compliant access to digital asset services.
Comments / 0