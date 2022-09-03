ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embedded Fintech: Inswitch Works with Binance Pay to Pursue Latam Market

Inswitch has partnered with Binance Pay to “improve their fintech solutions and offer Binance Pay to all merchants in Latin America.”. Inswitch is an embedded Fintech platform aiming to help financial services provides to quickly provide digital offeerings. Binance Pay, part of Binance, is crypto apyment tech provider. The...
Paxos Says Binance Removing Competing Stablecoins from Exchange Good for Customers.

As was reported earlier, Binance has decided to remove competing stablecoins on its exchange and replace them with its homegrown version BUSD. In a corporate statement, Binance said it would “auto convert” holdings in dollar-based stablecoins with BUSD later this month. Paxos, a regulated “blockchain infrastructure” that also...
Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Offers Ethereum Staking for Institutions

SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based “crypto bank,” is now offering Ethereum staking for institutional investors. The announcement aligns with the MERGE – the event when Ethereum migrates from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). SEBA Bank is a regulated entity providing compliant access to digital asset services.
