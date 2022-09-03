Read full article on original website
Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees are mired by injuries right now, and fans were hoping for some type of optimistic update regarding Matt Carpenter. Aaron Boone spoke on Carpenter’s foot injury on Wednesday, and unfortunately, the results aren’t very encouraging. Via Bryan Hoch, Boone revealed that the latest X-rays on Carpenter’s foot did show signs of […] The post Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury
Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alex Rodriguez’s message to Aaron Judge after tying his Yankees home run record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded his 54th home run of the season, and sure enough, team legend Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder. After all, Judge’s latest homer pushes him into a tie with A-Rod for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in team history.
Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels star and human cheat code Shohei Ohtani steals viral pitch that Yankees closer used against him
At this point, it might be in everyone’s best interest to start asking: “what can’t Shohei Ohtani do?” The Los Angeles Angels’ ace/cleanup hitter and dual threat is currently locked with the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge in a neck-and-neck MVP race. Ohtani is arguably the most unique player in MLB history, with the 28-year […] The post Angels star and human cheat code Shohei Ohtani steals viral pitch that Yankees closer used against him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Phillies receive major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, others
The Philadelphia Phillies received major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, and others on Tuesday, per Yahoo Sports. The Phillies are aiming to snap their 10-year playoff drought. Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011 but can change that by clinching an NL Wild Card spot in 2022. However, they have needed to rely on unsung heroes to step up in the wake of a number of various injuries.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels star Anthony Rendon making surprising bid to play after feared season-ending injury
When Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon underwent surgery last June to repair his injured right wrist, many thought his season is over. However, latest developments show that might not be the case at all. According to a report by The Press-Enterprise, Rendon has been fully participating in the team’s...
MLB・
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Completely vulnerable’: Twins’ Chris Archer, Carlos Correa discussed Astros cheating scandal in the showers
Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Archer got completely and brutally honest on teammate Carlos Correa in a recent interview with Chris Rose. Rose asked Archer if he and Correa, who was formerly a member of the Houston Astros, ever discussed the Astros cheating scandal. And Archer did not provide a generic answer, per Chris Rose Sports.
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation
The Boston Red Sox were not going to let a Tampa Bay Rays fan get away with rookie Tristan Casas’ first home run ball, as vets Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers helped retrieve the prized memento in their own ways. But what initially looked like an HR ball hostage crisis turned out to be nothing but […] The post Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers step in to save rookie’s first HR ball from ‘hostage’ situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rays receive massive Tyler Glasnow injury update ahead of 2022 MLB Playoffs
Many people around the MLB world expected Tyler Glasnow to miss the entire 2022 season following his Tommy John surgery last year. However, the latest report from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi hints otherwise. “The Rays are trying to keep it even keel about this,” Morosi said. “The idea for...
MLB power rankings 2022: Yankees plummet, Mets and Rays climb
Before diving into the MLB games today, it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings
NFL・
‘It surprised me how relaxed he is’: Trevor Story blown away by this Red Sox rookie
Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story is impressed by rookie Triston Casas. Casas is one of MLB’s most exciting prospects and has made quite the impression in his Red Sox debut. Story commented on what stood out the most about Casas in his first MLB game, per Mass Live.
Jerry Seinfeld drops wild Timmy Trumpet take amid Mets’ recent struggles
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has an idea about who to blame for the New York Mets’ drop in form lately, but the team’s fans might not agree with him. Apparently, Seinfeld is not impressed at all by the Timmy Trumpet craze engulfing Mets nation. He even openly blamed Timmy Trumpet for New York’s woes in a […] The post Jerry Seinfeld drops wild Timmy Trumpet take amid Mets’ recent struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Gallo speaks out on Cody Bellinger’s hitting slump
The Los Angeles Dodgers are cruising along with the best record in baseball at 93-42, but Cody Bellinger is struggling immensely. He’s batting .199 on the season with 17 homers and lately, Bellinger has been even worse. The outfielder slashed .192 in August and has yet to register a single hit in five games this month.
Chaim Bloom’s bold ‘promise’ to Kike Hernandez that pushed him to stay, Alex Cora reacts
Kike Hernandez will remain a member of the Boston Red Sox at least until the end of the 2024 MLB season after he signed a one-year contract extension worth $10 million with the club. That’s a lot of money, but Kike Hernandez appeared to be swayed into the direction of staying with the Red Sox because of a promise made by Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.
1 player who must step up for the Mets in NL East race with Braves
The New York Mets are playing with fire right now. As the 2022 season begins to come down the homestretch, their grip atop the National League East is beginning to slip. After the Mets win in the first game of their doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates today, the Mets hold just a half game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East.
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022
The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will finish their three-game series at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick, laid out below. Boston has been a disaster...
