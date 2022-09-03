ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

AZFamily

Suspect in jail after man shot to death in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot to death in west Phoenix late Monday night. Another man is in jail, accused of shooting him. Officers were called out to a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Several Phoenix families report drive-by shootings, at least one home riddled in bullets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Families in Phoenix say their homes were shot at by a drive-by shooter near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Phoenix Police say no one was hurt, but two mothers in the neighborhood say they were sleeping when more than a dozen shots were fired at the homes and cars. “On Saturday I heard basically just a bunch shots go off,” said Martin Bonilla, who lives in the neighborhood.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Son of Lori Vallow accused of raping woman in Mesa

Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor the lives of Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez, who were shot and killed on August 28. Shootout ends with 2 men hurt, others hit by stray bullets in South...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies in north Phoenix crash

A woman was killed in a crash near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road on the morning of Sept. 6. Police have not said what caused the crash or if there were any other injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

2nd Gilbert bar shooting alarms residents

A second shooting in four months at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert has spurred residents to call for its closure and town officials into seeing what can be done. The first shooting occurred May 8 and the most recent on Aug. 28 after altercations. Police said the two male victims from those incidents survived their injuries.
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix man comes dangerously close to police shooting suspect before officers arrive

For ten minutes on Aug. 28, a man says he listened to Isaiah Steven Williams pull the trigger before police arrived at the scene and engaged. He says he watched from his room at the Days Inn as most of the rounds came dangerously close to his room. Two officers were injured in this incident, 2 others were killed and several others were hurt. The suspect reportedly took his own life.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Man burned after trying to stop Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man was hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Phoenix Monday afternoon. Phoenix firefighters say a bystander reported flames coming out of the back of a complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues. When they got to the scene, officials said they found out the fire was coming out of a shed behind a single-story duplex.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two hurt, suspect arrested after police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
GOODYEAR, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix police searching for suspects in armed convenience store robbery

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two men who were caught on camera robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, and nearly shooting one of the women who worked there. According to a Silent Witness release, the two men robbed the Circle-K near 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
PHOENIX, AZ

