AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide; family asks for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a missing Phoenix woman is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate her disappearance as a homicide. Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near I-17 and Indian School Road on June 27. Her family reported her missing on July 15.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police searching for robbery suspect who threatened guard in 2018
This beer run could have ended really badly. It happened on New Year’s Day 2018 at about 10 p.m. at the Circle K at Seventh Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said a man came in and headed straight for the beer, grabbing two cases. “When...
12news.com
'Written in the girls' restroom': Shooting threat causes police presence at Horizon High School
PHOENIX — Officers are investigating a shooting threat found scrawled in a bathroom stall at Horizon High School, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The threat, which wasn't specifically described by police, was reportedly found written in the girls' restroom of the school, the department said. "Phoenix Police are...
Phoenix man killed victim because they 'would not leave his house,' police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a local man accused of fatally shooting someone outside his residence Monday night near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Jose Estrada, 39, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly confessed to killing a man who would not leave his property, court records show.
AZFamily
Suspect in jail after man shot to death in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot to death in west Phoenix late Monday night. Another man is in jail, accused of shooting him. Officers were called out to a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
AZFamily
Shootout ends with 2 men hurt, others hit by stray bullets in South Phoenix
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor the lives of Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez, who were shot and killed on August 28. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Investigators say Colby Ryan raped the victim as...
AZFamily
Several Phoenix families report drive-by shootings, at least one home riddled in bullets
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Families in Phoenix say their homes were shot at by a drive-by shooter near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Phoenix Police say no one was hurt, but two mothers in the neighborhood say they were sleeping when more than a dozen shots were fired at the homes and cars. “On Saturday I heard basically just a bunch shots go off,” said Martin Bonilla, who lives in the neighborhood.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix neighborhood left shaken after several were hurt in a shooting, including innocent bystanders
Four people, including a juvenile, were shot when an argument between three brothers led to a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at an apartment near 28th Street and Broadway Road.
AZFamily
Son of Lori Vallow accused of raping woman in Mesa
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies in north Phoenix crash
A woman was killed in a crash near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road on the morning of Sept. 6. Police have not said what caused the crash or if there were any other injuries.
Arizona man allegedly kills 4 family members including niece
Four people were senselessly killed on Sunday outside of Casa Grande. Police are baffled by the brutal murders and have no leads. The community is reeling from the tragedy and looking for answers.
gilbertsunnews.com
2nd Gilbert bar shooting alarms residents
A second shooting in four months at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert has spurred residents to call for its closure and town officials into seeing what can be done. The first shooting occurred May 8 and the most recent on Aug. 28 after altercations. Police said the two male victims from those incidents survived their injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man comes dangerously close to police shooting suspect before officers arrive
For ten minutes on Aug. 28, a man says he listened to Isaiah Steven Williams pull the trigger before police arrived at the scene and engaged. He says he watched from his room at the Days Inn as most of the rounds came dangerously close to his room. Two officers were injured in this incident, 2 others were killed and several others were hurt. The suspect reportedly took his own life.
fox10phoenix.com
6 years later, Arizona family still waiting for justice after woman was shot dead on a freeway
PHOENIX - On Sept. 7, a Phoenix area family will mark a tragic anniversary. "At the end of the day, she's our mom," said Taylor Farmer. "She's special, and we just we miss her, and we love her." Taylor's mother, Dinya Farmer, was driving north on State Route 51 near...
AZFamily
Mobile home residents in Apache Junction blindsided by sudden increase in rent
Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
AZFamily
Man burned after trying to stop Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man was hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Phoenix Monday afternoon. Phoenix firefighters say a bystander reported flames coming out of the back of a complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues. When they got to the scene, officials said they found out the fire was coming out of a shed behind a single-story duplex.
AZFamily
Two hurt, suspect arrested after police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
12news.com
Phoenix police searching for suspects in armed convenience store robbery
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two men who were caught on camera robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, and nearly shooting one of the women who worked there. According to a Silent Witness release, the two men robbed the Circle-K near 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix Police, a motor vehicle crash happened on Carefree Highway on Saturday. The officials reported that a vehicle was traveling west on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
