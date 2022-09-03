Did last week give us a picture of the old Alabama defense returning?. People will reserve their comments for tougher competition, but Crimson Tide fans were pleased by how Alabama did not take Utah State lightly. Each defense of the Nick Saban era is measured against a previous group. The media respects what happened in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2017. Alabama’s 2009 defense earned its first national championship since 1992. The 2011 group led the nation in all five major categories while 2012 built off the success. Alabama’s 2015 defense produced an exciting secondary and a deep rotation up front. The Crimson Tide scored more points on defense than offense in 2016, as pick-sixes and fumble returns for touchdowns were the norm. Alabama had a continuation of this in 2017 as it won a national championship.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO