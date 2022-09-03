Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified two men shot and killed over the Labor Day weekend and are offering $25,000 for information in each case. On Sunday night, officers with the Bladensburg police were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue, jus west of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. They found Duane Ellis, 43, of Bladensburg, in an apartment stairwell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

BLADENSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO