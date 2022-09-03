ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Comments / 5

WTOP

Police ID man killed in one of two Montgomery County stabbings

Police have identified the man killed in one of two separate stabbings in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police found Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring, dead with stab wounds Saturday in Rockville. It was one of two stabbings for which Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, has been arrested. Just before 10...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. detectives search for clues they hope will lead them to a killer

Prince George’s County, Maryland, homicide detectives returned to a Hyattsville neighborhood Tuesday, a day after a man was found shot to death. They approached passersby and handed them flyers, printed in English and Spanish, asking for information that would lead to an arrest and indictment in the death of Roberto Carlos Santos-Melendez, 44. There is a reward for $25,000.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Barricade Shooter Identified After SWAT Team Incident

Police have released the name of a man arrested after SWAT team negotiations following a shooting in Baltimore late last month, authorities say. Bobby Trujillo, 62, was taken into custody after shooting a 66-year-old man and barricading himself inside of a building in the 1600 block of Light Street, Monday, Aug. 29, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. police ID 2 men killed in separate shootings over Labor Day weekend

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified two men shot and killed over the Labor Day weekend and are offering $25,000 for information in each case. On Sunday night, officers with the Bladensburg police were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue, jus west of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. They found Duane Ellis, 43, of Bladensburg, in an apartment stairwell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
BLADENSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Fatal crash on I-95 in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Howard County, according to a report. At around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, state troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash. On Northbound Interstate 95 in Laurel, a red tractor-trailer rear-ended a parked tractor trailer on the right shoulder. […]
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Metro News

Man charged in Morgan County murder

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — One man is dead and another in custody following a stabbing in Morgan County. Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said Scott Allen Mullen, 47, was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in the 9000 block of Winchester Grade Road. Bohrer said when deputies arrived on...
Morgan Messenger

Martinsburg man charged with murder in Monday stabbing death

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Martinsburg resident with murder in the stabbing death of a local man who intervened in a domestic incident in the early hours of Monday, September 5. Gabriel J. Cardwell, 21, of Burdette Drive in Martinsburg has been arrested and jailed on...
MARTINSBURG, WV
WTOP

1 dead, 3 injured after Southeast DC shooting

One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said. D.C. police said the four were shot while standing outside on the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, not far from Hendley Elementary School. They said they’re looking for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Va. kennel owner accused of animal cruelty won’t face trial

A Virginia kennel owner will not go on trial this month for five counts of felony animal cruelty, after a Fauquier County judge ruled evidence gathered during a search of her kennel was inadmissible. Irina Barrett was arrested in January 2020, eventually indicted on five animal cruelty charges, and had...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

