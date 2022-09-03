Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested for firing gun during neighborhood dispute
A Maryland man is facing charges after he fired a gun into the air during an argument with a neighbor. Montgomery County police arrested Lewis Stokes, 41, of Silver Spring, on a charge of reckless endangerment. Police said that on Aug. 31, a neighbor, accompanied by her friends and family,...
WTOP
‘I never thought this case would be solved’: Montgomery Co. police announce arrest in deputy sheriff’s 1971 killing
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they have closed one of the oldest cold cases in the county, arresting the man they say is responsible for the killing of a deputy sheriff more than 50 years ago. Larry David Smith was arrested in New York on Sept. 1 and has...
WTOP
Police release video of Woodbridge drug-operation shooting that killed 1
Police in Prince William County, Virginia, on Wednesday released security video of the incident in which police shot two men in Woodbridge, killing one of them. The police said that the incident began when three men tried to rob a detective during an undercover drug purchase. The Prince William police...
Police in Maryland make arrest in deputy’s murder 51 years after killing
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Tuesday that detectives from its Major Crimes Division arrested a man for the murder of a special deputy sheriff that took place more than five decades ago. Someone shot Capt. James Tappen Hall at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Repeat Offender Busted Twice In Three Days After Foot Chases With Police In Hagerstown
A man with a lengthy history of drug offenses in Maryland was arrested twice in three days on a host of charges after taking police in Washington County on multiple foot chases, authorities announced. Taariq Roberts, 33, is in hot water with police in Hagerstown as he continues to find...
WTOP
Police ID man killed in one of two Montgomery County stabbings
Police have identified the man killed in one of two separate stabbings in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police found Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring, dead with stab wounds Saturday in Rockville. It was one of two stabbings for which Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, has been arrested. Just before 10...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
Man, Child in Car Seat Carjacked at Gunpoint in Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, MD – A man and his young child who was secured in a car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. detectives search for clues they hope will lead them to a killer
Prince George’s County, Maryland, homicide detectives returned to a Hyattsville neighborhood Tuesday, a day after a man was found shot to death. They approached passersby and handed them flyers, printed in English and Spanish, asking for information that would lead to an arrest and indictment in the death of Roberto Carlos Santos-Melendez, 44. There is a reward for $25,000.
Man charged for allegedly shooting own brother at Light Street Animal Hospital
Baltimore Police have officially charged a man accused of shooting his own brother at an animal hospital in Federal Hill.
Baltimore Barricade Shooter Identified After SWAT Team Incident
Police have released the name of a man arrested after SWAT team negotiations following a shooting in Baltimore late last month, authorities say. Bobby Trujillo, 62, was taken into custody after shooting a 66-year-old man and barricading himself inside of a building in the 1600 block of Light Street, Monday, Aug. 29, according to Baltimore police.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. police ID 2 men killed in separate shootings over Labor Day weekend
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified two men shot and killed over the Labor Day weekend and are offering $25,000 for information in each case. On Sunday night, officers with the Bladensburg police were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue, jus west of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. They found Duane Ellis, 43, of Bladensburg, in an apartment stairwell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Investigating Hit and Run Crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA – The Frederick County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash...
Fatal crash on I-95 in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Howard County, according to a report. At around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, state troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash. On Northbound Interstate 95 in Laurel, a red tractor-trailer rear-ended a parked tractor trailer on the right shoulder. […]
Metro News
Man charged in Morgan County murder
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — One man is dead and another in custody following a stabbing in Morgan County. Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said Scott Allen Mullen, 47, was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning in the 9000 block of Winchester Grade Road. Bohrer said when deputies arrived on...
Morgan Messenger
Martinsburg man charged with murder in Monday stabbing death
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Martinsburg resident with murder in the stabbing death of a local man who intervened in a domestic incident in the early hours of Monday, September 5. Gabriel J. Cardwell, 21, of Burdette Drive in Martinsburg has been arrested and jailed on...
WTOP
1 dead, 3 injured after Southeast DC shooting
One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said. D.C. police said the four were shot while standing outside on the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, not far from Hendley Elementary School. They said they’re looking for...
WTOP
Va. kennel owner accused of animal cruelty won’t face trial
A Virginia kennel owner will not go on trial this month for five counts of felony animal cruelty, after a Fauquier County judge ruled evidence gathered during a search of her kennel was inadmissible. Irina Barrett was arrested in January 2020, eventually indicted on five animal cruelty charges, and had...
wcyb.com
19-year-old Jaiden Carter dies after shooting during police undercover drug operation
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7NEWS) — A 19-year-old man has died following a police-involved shooting during an undercover drug operation in Prince William County on the night of Thursday, Sept. 1. According to information released by Prince William County Police Monday, one of the men shot during the multi-agency task force...
Prince William Police looking for robbery suspects
According to police, the three suspects tried to leave with the items but were confronted by an employee at the front door. One of the suspects then allegedly sprayed the employee with pepper spray before the three left the area in a red Honda Accord with Maryland tags "2EK4356."
Comments / 5