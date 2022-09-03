ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

George Conway says 'any fair jury' would convict Trump over his handling of classified documents

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGQXu_0hh9sQbN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YsXO8_0hh9sQbN00
Former President Donald Trump speaks at CPAC in Dallas, Tex., on August 6, 2022.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • George Conway said "any fair jury" would convict Trump over his handling of classified documents.
  • While on "The New Abnormal" podcast, Conway also said a strong attorney couldn't do much for Trump.
  • "The one way he had out of this was to basically turn the documents over a year ago," Conway said.

Conservative lawyer George Conway in a recent interview said it would be difficult for "any fair jury" not to convict former President Donald Trump over his handling of classified and top secret materials after he left the White House.

During an episode of the Daily Beast's "The New Abnormal" featuring journalist Molly Jong-Fast, Conway said that he "can't guarantee" that the former president will be jailed, but stated that "there's a reasonable likelihood of it."

"I think it's going to be very difficult for the Justice Department to decline prosecuting him," Conway said. "I think before any fair jury, he'd have to be convicted based upon what we're seeing. There's still more evidence that needs to come out, but everything points to him being in a heap of trouble and we haven't seen everything that the Justice Department has."

When Jong-Fast asked what a "good lawyer" could do for Trump, Conway replied: "Nothing."

"The mistakes he made, he already made," Conway said. "The one way he had out of this was to basically turn the documents over a year ago, and not chuck the government around. They wouldn't have prosecuted him, even though if you or I — if we had taken this shit home — we would be in jail."

Last month, Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida was searched by the FBI, where federal officials retrieved several boxes of classified and top secret documents.

The subsequent release of the search revealed that agents were looking for documents connected to potential violations of the Espionage Act, which bars the unauthorized removal of defense-related information that could aid a foreign government. Trump is also being investigated for potential obstruction of justice violations.

The documents — regardless of whether or not they were considered to be classified — were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives upon the former president's departure from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, per the Presidential Records Act.

Conway said that an issue for the former president was his retention of classified documents despite the fact that one of his lawyers signed a statement to the Department of Justice informing them that all the records had been turned in.

"It's going to get interesting," Conway said on the podcast. "He makes everything worse because [Trump's lawyers are] doing what he wants them to do. He wants to go on the offense."

"The problem is he has no weapons to go on the offense with. And he has no legal arguments. He has no defense. He only has lies," he added.

Conway, who is married to former 2016 Trump presidential campaign manager and ex-White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has in recent years attracted a large social media following and become a frequent presence on cable television for his sharp criticism of the former president — a huge contrast to his wife's longtime support of the ex-commander-in-chief.

Kellyanne Conway earlier this summer said on CNN that there has been "a lot of hurt" in her marriage connected to her husband's opposition to Trump, which she also described in her memoir, "Here's the Deal."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
Business Insider

Former White House press secretary says Trump's changing of his messaging of Mar-a-Lago raid shows that he's nervous: 'It's very telling'

Earlier this month, the FBI seized classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has changed his messaging and defense to the raid several times. Stephanie Grisham told CNN the switch in messages, shows that Trump is nervous. Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said former President Donald Trump's...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham says 'nobody's above the law' after FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago club but adds that he's 'suspicious' of the investigation

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday struck a more measured tone when discussing the FBI's search at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club compared to some of his Republican colleagues who have sharply criticized the move. "We're a nation of laws. Nobody's above the law. That's for darn sure," the South...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellyanne Conway
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump says he's 'financially supporting' January 6 defendants and will look 'very favorably' about full pardons if he wins the 2024 election

Trump says he's "financially supporting" defendants in trials related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. His comments came Thursday on the conservative Wendy Bell Radio show. Trump also said he will look "very favorably" about giving "full pardons" to individuals if he's re-elected. Former President Donald Trump said on...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The White House#The Daily Beast#The Justice Department
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Business Insider

600K+
Followers
39K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy