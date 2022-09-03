ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevie Nicks’ Love Life: 2 Fleetwood Mac Bandmates and Other Famous Men She Dated

By Grace Turney
Stevie Nicks famously dated her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham , but she also dated another member of the band and several other famous men. Here’s what we know about Nicks’ relationships with Buckingham, another Fleetwood Mac member, and other celebrities.

Stevie Nicks | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Stevie Nicks was dating Lindsey Buckingham when they joined Fleetwood Mac

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks had a long, complicated relationship that started before the couple joined Fleetwood Mac. They have been friends, musical collaborators, lovers, rivals, and enemies for nearly their entire lives.

Nicks and Buckingham met in high school, and the guitar player asked the singer to join his psychedelic rock band, Fritz. The band opened for artists like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix.

The couple then formed their own group, Buckingham Nicks, and released an eponymous album. Mick Fleetwood heard Buckingham’s guitar playing on the track “Frozen Love” from the Buckingham Nicks album and invited him to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham agreed on one condition: Nicks had to come with him.

Nicks and Buckingham’s romance lasted less than two years after they joined Fleetwood Mac. The “Dreams” singer said they only stayed that long because they didn’t want to break up the band.

When Buckingham was fired from the group in 2018, he blamed Nicks.

Stevie Nicks also dated Mick Fleetwood, drummer and founding member of Fleetwood Mac

Lindsey Buckingham wasn’t the only member of Fleetwood Mac that Stevie Nicks dated. She had an affair with drummer and founding member Mick Fleetwood while she was with Don Henley and he was married to Jenny Boyd.

“Mick and I would never have had an affair had we not had a party and all been completely drunk and messed up and coked out, and, you know, ended up being the last two people at the party,” Nicks said for Oprah’s Master Class . “So guess what? It’s not hard to figure out what happened – and what happened wasn’t a good thing. It was doomed. It was a doomed thing, caused a lot of pain for everybody, led to nothing.”

Their relationship ended when Fleetwood started a romance with Nicks’ close friend, Sara Recor.

The singer dated a number of other famous men

Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham weren’t the only men from the same band Stevie Nicks dated.

Her affair with Fleetwood started while she was dating the Eagles drummer and vocalist Don Henley . They considered marriage, but Nicks was devoted to her career. The “Rhiannon” singer had an abortion in 1979 after becoming pregnant by Henley. Years after their breakup, they released the duet “Leather and Lace,” which remained on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks.

Nicks dated the Eagles’ singer and guitarist, Joe Walsh, for three years. She once called him the “great, great love” of her life. She also briefly dated the Eagles’ songwriter John David “JD” Souther.

Nicks dated producer Jimmy Iovine, who worked on her debut solo album Bella Donna . They continued working together on her solo career even after they split.

After her best friend Robin Anderson died, Nicks broke her vow to never wed by marrying his widower, Kim Anderson. They divorced after just three months , and Nicks has referred to the marriage as a “terrible, terrible mistake.”

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Said She’d Give Christine McVie $5 Million ‘In Cash’ to Return to Fleetwood Mac

mark may
4d ago

My phone battery might die before I through the list! How many abortions from all these guys did she have? 6-7-8

