Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 9 to 11, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
365thingsinhouston.com
Get a Nightlife This Week: September 5-11, 2022
Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide for Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
365thingsinhouston.com
Get the Chromatica Ball rolling with Lady Gaga at Minute Maid Park
Take in the unique artistry of Lady Gaga and the Chromatica Ball Tour at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. After two postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lady Gaga at long last brings her Chromatica Ball Tour to H-Town, highlighting her 2020 release, Chromatica, and offering a blend of ’90s house music and cyberpunk feel that only Gaga could dream up.
Eater
Houston’s Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings, Fall 2022
Houston’s restaurant scene in spring and summer proved eventful with openings from multiple bars and restaurants, including local watering hole Patterson Park, Rice Village’s modern Israeli restaurant Hamsa, Montrose’s Italian chophouse Marmo, and a relocation of Underbelly Hospitality’s Georgia James ahead of some shifts in management. Now, fall is on the horizon, and in this new season, Space City is slated to welcome a new onslaught of anticipated restaurants and bars, ranging from establishments slinging masterfully-made sushi and seafood to French fare and barbecue.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: September 5 to 11, 2022
See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this new weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Acclaimed Rancher and Restaurateur Launches New Houston Restaurant in Garden Oaks
Felix Florez has borne many titles in his life: rancher, butcher, sommelier, chef. Now, he can add brick-and-mortar restaurateur to his résumé. Cherry Block Smokehouse, in Garden Oak’s Stomping Grounds at 1227 West 34th, is now open. The development is also home to Fat Cat Creamery and Little Dreamer Coffee.
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in the Galleria & Uptown
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. With the largest shopping mall in Texas (drawing over 30...
houstononthecheap.com
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston
Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
houstononthecheap.com
Free things to do in Houston near you: 25 fun activities & stuff to enjoy with kids, family & friends!
Save your cash and still see the best of Houston with these local events and activities. Whether you’re visiting Houston for a weekend or you’ve lived here your whole life, you can do any of these things for free and have fun every day of the week!. Here...
The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition
Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Reach for the stars – Jefferson Starship plays Dosey Doe this week
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Over the years, it has been known by different names and represented by different voices, but – no matter what incarnation – the band nowadays known as Jefferson Starship has established itself as a musical mainstay rapidly approaching its 50th anniversary of chart-smashing tunes. And the band, fronted by GRAMMY-nominated Cathy Richardson, is hitting Dosey Doe - The Big Barn this Wednesday evening.
houstononthecheap.com
Birthday freebies in Houston near you! 40+ deals on restaurants, retail stores, places to visit and stuff to do!!!
Are you planning something special for your birthday? Or maybe someone else’s! Either way, you can hit up all of these Houston-area stores and venues for a birthday freebie. Let them make your day with coupons, discounts, and totally free gifts!. Keep in mind that these are different times...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Houston
Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bay Area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bay Area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
How a Houston Elementary School Teacher Turned a Catering Side Hustle into a Comfort Food Goldmine
Patrice Farooq, owner of the popular Cupcake Kitchen Houston bakery and soul food restaurant, knows a thing or two about numbers, Southern cooking, and resilience. The former teacher spent 15 years of her professional career teaching science and math to elementary school students in the Houston Independent School District (HISD) before taking a catering side hustle to innovative new heights in Houston’s Historic Third Ward!
Houston Chronicle
Mattress Mack launches new sports website covering Houston, Lousiana teams
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is officially entering the sports journalism space with the launch of gallerysports.com, a news site covering "everything in Texas and Louisiana sports." Contributors to the site include former Houston Chronicle staffers John McClain, Richard Justice and John P. Lopez, according the Houston Chronicle's Matt Young. McInvgale...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
