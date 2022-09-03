Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say during an...
WISN
Man shot and killed outside Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say five people were shot in six hours Tuesday night. One of the shootings happened outside a bar near 83rd Street and Lisbon Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 50-year-old man died at the scene. Police were called to a double shooting near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting wounded 5, police seek 'person of interest'
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said it has identified and is looking for a "person of interest" in a shooting that wounded five people in August. Police said they are "looking to speak with" 38-year-old Anthony Garcia. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
wtmj.com
Quadruple shooting suspect found dead
A suspect in a quadruple shooting and fire in Milwaukee was found dead Tuesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, relatives told TMJ4 News. Leslie Bost was wanted for shooting an 82-year-old woman and injuring three others in a shooting near 22nd and Clarke on Aug. 24th. He also set a home on fire, according to police.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Teutonia and Roosevelt in Milwaukee
A driver hit and killed a pedestrian near Teutonia and Congress in Milwaukee Wednesday morning, police say.
WISN
Milwaukee police union wants judicial change in wake of deadly downtown shootout
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police union is calling for change after a fatal police shootout in the city's entertainment district. Friday night during busy bar hours, homicide suspect Earnest Terrell Blakney opened fire on police officers near Edison Street and Juneau Avenue. Police shot back killing Blakney. One bullet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Wells homicide; Milwaukee man charged, on the run
MILWAUKEE - 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a person near 26th and Wells on Monday, Aug. 29. Hubbird is charged with first-degree reckless homicide – but he is on the run. According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 6, Milwaukee police were dispatched...
2-month-old Milwaukee boy dies after being found at Illinois truck stop
A 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee died after he was hit in the head in the southern Chicago suburb of Monee on Aug. 31.
WISN
Pedestrian killed in crash at Teutonia & Ruby avenues
MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was fatally struck at Teutonia and Ruby avenues about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee police said the victim is a 23-year-old woman. Her family has not yet been notified, the medical examiner's office said. The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man remained at the scene and was...
CBS 58
MPD investigating double non-fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double non-fatal shooting that happened around 1:25 a.m. on Monday September 5th near State Street and Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive. Authorities say a man from Chicago was grazed by a bullet on his leg and was treated at the...
WISN
Victim's family: man wanted in elderly shooting attack found dead
MILWAUKEE — Citing prosecutors, the family of a woman killed last month in anelderly shooting attack tells 12 News the suspect died by suicide Tuesday afternoon. In an emailed statement Tuesday evening, Milwaukee Police officials said officers went to a house near N. Port Washington Avenue and W. Melvina Street at 3:48 p.m., where they believed a "wanted subject" was inside. The email said when they knocked and announced they were there, they heard a gunshot inside. The email said they found a person dead inside.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 17-year-old's illegal guns 'bought in Milwaukee,' prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he's an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, one...
wlip.com
Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
WISN
Police investigate double shooting in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a double shooting in downtown Milwaukee. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday near State St. and MLK Dr. Authorities say a 25-year-old woman from Chicago was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 30-year- old man from Chicago was treated at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized
VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. - Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4. Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital. The hit-and-run crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
Suspect wanted in homicide killed in shootout with Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE — A man suspected in a homicide was killed after leading Milwaukee police on a vehicle chase before opening fire in a busy downtown entertainment district, authorities said. Milwaukee Assistant Chief Nicole J. Waldner said during a news conference that the 47-year-old man was killed and a woman...
Four teens arrested following police pursuit, crash near 26th and Keefe
The Milwaukee Police Department said four teens have been arrested following a police pursuit and crash early Sunday morning.
CBS 58
Police investigate 30-year-old man shot overnight near 15th & Rogers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Sunday, Sept. 4 at around 12:45 a.m. a 30-year-old man was shot near 15th & Rogers Streets. Police say he was taken to a local where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and they...
