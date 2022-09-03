ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

WKRG News 5

3 charged after stolen car chase in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies chased down a stolen car Monday night fleeing from Santa Rosa County law enforcement. OCSO said deputies spotted a 2014 Honda Accord at Anchors Street and Hill Avenue, reported stolen Monday out of Fort Walton Beach. Deputies tried to pull the car […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Pedestrian killed in Front Beach Road accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue. The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Spike strips deployed to stop stolen vehicle, three arrested: OCSO

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested three individuals Monday night who were reportedly in a stolen vehicle fleeing from deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The trio faces various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating carjacking in Santa Rosa County

BAGDAD, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a carjacking Tuesday. It happened around noon at Bagdad Park. Deputies say a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen as a result of the incident. An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office says Bagdad Elementary, which is in the area,...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 16-year-old dies following drowning incident in Perdido Key

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 16-year-old male died at the hospital following a drowning incident Saturday in Perdido Key, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Escambia County told Channel 3 that rescue officials were called to the incident near the Crab Trap restaurant on Perdido Key Drive around 2 p.m. Rescue...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Stopped a stolen car fleeing from SRSO Monday night

Three people face various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued and stopped a stolen car fleeing from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office into Okaloosa County Monday night. The car, a 2014 Honda Accord, had been reported stolen out of Fort Walton Beach September 5th. An...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a boy, 4, fell from the 11th-floor balcony onto the third-floor recreational floor. Officials said the boy fell around 4:30 A.M. on Saturday and was found around 7 A.M. by someone going to the gym. Talamantez said that the boy and his family were visiting from Georgia. Detectives interviewed several people, including the family of the child. Officers are continuing to investigate how and why the child fell from the balcony.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Local school threats cause law enforcement to take action

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two students have been arrested and charged in two separate cases of making threats in Bay District Schools. Mosley High School and Hutchison Beach Elementary School were the two schools involved in the incidents. The Mosely High Principal notified parents that a student reportedly...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PCBPD: Body of Panama City Beach woman found

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a Panama City Beach woman was found early Tuesday morning, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said it’s too early to say what happened to the woman. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the […]
WJHG-TV

Two students arrested in two separate Bay District Schools threats

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Separate threats at two local Bay District schools led to the arrests of two students. On Tuesday morning, school officials at Hutchinson Beach Elementary reported a threat from a student who was upset for being disciplined. The student reportedly made threatening calls to the school...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Missing Escambia County man hasn't been seen for over a month

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for man who has been missing for over a month. The sheriff's office says Skippy Turberville, 46, was last seen on Aug. 5 on the 7100-block of Lillian Highway. He is considered missing and endangered. No further details were released. If...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

