3 charged after stolen car chase in Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies chased down a stolen car Monday night fleeing from Santa Rosa County law enforcement. OCSO said deputies spotted a 2014 Honda Accord at Anchors Street and Hill Avenue, reported stolen Monday out of Fort Walton Beach. Deputies tried to pull the car […]
WEAR
Driver extricated from car after 4-vehicle crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash in Escambia County Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Palafox Street and Burgess Road. Escambia County Fire rescue says one driver was pulled from a vehicle after being trapped inside. The driver was...
Pedestrian killed in Front Beach Road accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue. The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into […]
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian killed after being struck by at least one vehicle on Front Beach Rd.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 9/6/2022 11:35 P.M. Authorities say the victim was a man in his 70′s from Panama City Beach. A man is dead after being struck by at least one vehicle on Front Beach Road Tuesday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the...
niceville.com
Spike strips deployed to stop stolen vehicle, three arrested: OCSO
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested three individuals Monday night who were reportedly in a stolen vehicle fleeing from deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The trio faces various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies...
WEAR
Deputies investigating carjacking in Santa Rosa County
BAGDAD, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a carjacking Tuesday. It happened around noon at Bagdad Park. Deputies say a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen as a result of the incident. An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office says Bagdad Elementary, which is in the area,...
WEAR
Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
WEAR
UPDATE: 16-year-old dies following drowning incident in Perdido Key
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 16-year-old male died at the hospital following a drowning incident Saturday in Perdido Key, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Escambia County told Channel 3 that rescue officials were called to the incident near the Crab Trap restaurant on Perdido Key Drive around 2 p.m. Rescue...
WJHG-TV
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
navarrenewspaper.com
Stopped a stolen car fleeing from SRSO Monday night
Three people face various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued and stopped a stolen car fleeing from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office into Okaloosa County Monday night. The car, a 2014 Honda Accord, had been reported stolen out of Fort Walton Beach September 5th. An...
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a boy, 4, fell from the 11th-floor balcony onto the third-floor recreational floor. Officials said the boy fell around 4:30 A.M. on Saturday and was found around 7 A.M. by someone going to the gym. Talamantez said that the boy and his family were visiting from Georgia. Detectives interviewed several people, including the family of the child. Officers are continuing to investigate how and why the child fell from the balcony.
WEAR
Report: Woman had child in car during drug deals in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged with child neglect in Escambia County for allegedly taking part in drug deals with a child in the car. Zariah Wells, 24, was booked into Escambia County Jail Tuesday evening. She is being held without bond. Escambia County confirms Wells is a...
New details from police after Warner Robins child falls from balcony while on vacation in Florida
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — There are new details in the death of a Central Georgia four-year-old who fell from a third-floor balcony in Florida. According to a police report from the Panama City Beach Police Department, an officer responded to the incident around 6:43 a.m. A Laketown Wharf...
WJHG-TV
Local school threats cause law enforcement to take action
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two students have been arrested and charged in two separate cases of making threats in Bay District Schools. Mosley High School and Hutchison Beach Elementary School were the two schools involved in the incidents. The Mosely High Principal notified parents that a student reportedly...
PCBPD: Body of Panama City Beach woman found
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a Panama City Beach woman was found early Tuesday morning, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said it’s too early to say what happened to the woman. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the […]
WJHG-TV
Two students arrested in two separate Bay District Schools threats
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Separate threats at two local Bay District schools led to the arrests of two students. On Tuesday morning, school officials at Hutchinson Beach Elementary reported a threat from a student who was upset for being disciplined. The student reportedly made threatening calls to the school...
Florida medical examiner’s office runs out of space delaying autopsies, funerals
The District 1 medical examiner says her office is in desperate need of a new facility with more space.
ssrnews.com
Attempted Break-in by Masked Males and Gunfire Reported in Residential Area
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office around 10:42 p.m., Sunday, August 4 responded to the 2700 block of Bay Club Drive in response to a report of a group which grabbed the front door handle of a residence prior to multiple reports of gunfire in the area. The first of...
WEAR
Missing Escambia County man hasn't been seen for over a month
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for man who has been missing for over a month. The sheriff's office says Skippy Turberville, 46, was last seen on Aug. 5 on the 7100-block of Lillian Highway. He is considered missing and endangered. No further details were released. If...
Four year old child falls off Panama City Beach balcony: Police
11:55 a.m. Update PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning. The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. “This is a […]
