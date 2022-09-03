Troy police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that happened in the Collar City last week. According to investigators, 29-year-old Donte Kennedy allegedly stabbed a man he was involved in verbal dispute with in the area of Third Street and Congress Street last Wednesday. The victim was brought to Samaritan Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his head and hand. Police are still asking anyone with information on this case to call them at 518-270-4426.

TROY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO