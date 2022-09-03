ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Weekend party leaves one person dead, and another injured

Albany police say nearly 200 people were at 136 Madison Avenue early Sunday morning, when someone opened fire, killing Fareed Sanders and leaving another woman with a gunshot wound to the ankle. NewsChannel 13 has learned the commercial property, which had been undergoing renovations, is being turned into a banquet...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Police Make Arrest in Connection With Recent Stabbing

Troy police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that happened in the Collar City last week. According to investigators, 29-year-old Donte Kennedy allegedly stabbed a man he was involved in verbal dispute with in the area of Third Street and Congress Street last Wednesday. The victim was brought to Samaritan Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his head and hand. Police are still asking anyone with information on this case to call them at 518-270-4426.
TROY, NY
Suspect arrested in Troy stabbing

TROY – A man is now charged in a Troy stabbing from last Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Donte Kennedy stabbed a man during a fight at 3rd and Congress. Kennedy was found by police in downtown Troy on Friday. He now faces several charges, including assault and weapons possession.
TROY, NY
Man killed, woman injured in Albany shooting

One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Albany. Police officers responded to 136 Madison Ave. around 3:15 a.m., where they say a large party was taking place. They found 35-year-old Fareed Sanders inside. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the torso.
ALBANY, NY
Man dead, woman hurt in Albany shooting

The Albany Police Department is reporting the city's 10th homicide of the year. According to police, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a building on Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Fareed Sanders, 35, had been shot several times in the torso. He...
SPD: Theft at Howard Johnsons Hotel

Saugerties police responded to the Howard Johnsons Hotel for a complaint on a person. Nikolas Dejesus, 28, had been staying at the hotel and not paying for his stay.

