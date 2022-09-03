Read full article on original website
Troy PD investigating Griswold Heights shooting
Police are investigating a shooting at the Griswold Heights apartment complex in Troy. One person was shot.
WNYT
Weekend party leaves one person dead, and another injured
Albany police say nearly 200 people were at 136 Madison Avenue early Sunday morning, when someone opened fire, killing Fareed Sanders and leaving another woman with a gunshot wound to the ankle. NewsChannel 13 has learned the commercial property, which had been undergoing renovations, is being turned into a banquet...
iheart.com
Troy Police Make Arrest in Connection With Recent Stabbing
Troy police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that happened in the Collar City last week. According to investigators, 29-year-old Donte Kennedy allegedly stabbed a man he was involved in verbal dispute with in the area of Third Street and Congress Street last Wednesday. The victim was brought to Samaritan Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his head and hand. Police are still asking anyone with information on this case to call them at 518-270-4426.
Pedestrian dies after State Street crash
The woman who was hit by a car on State Street Tuesday night has died, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the Schenectady Police Department.
WNYT
Suspect arrested in Troy stabbing
TROY – A man is now charged in a Troy stabbing from last Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Donte Kennedy stabbed a man during a fight at 3rd and Congress. Kennedy was found by police in downtown Troy on Friday. He now faces several charges, including assault and weapons possession.
WNYT
Man killed, woman injured in Albany shooting
One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Albany. Police officers responded to 136 Madison Ave. around 3:15 a.m., where they say a large party was taking place. They found 35-year-old Fareed Sanders inside. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the torso.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man with prior gun conviction sentenced to max for another possession
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man with prior criminal convictions, including weapons possession, assault with a weapon and animal fighting, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to the maximum sentence under the law for possessing a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with 10 bullets. On March 1, Corey Owens,...
SPD: Arrest of wanted person
Saugerties police arrested Christopher Rega, 31 of Bergan County, New Jersey. Police reported Rega was carrying controlled substances.
Hyde Park Police looking for missing man with autism
The Town of Hyde Park Police Department is asking for help from the community in finding a 31-year-old man who went missing from Hyde Park.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dead, woman hurt in Albany shooting
The Albany Police Department is reporting the city's 10th homicide of the year. According to police, officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a building on Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Fareed Sanders, 35, had been shot several times in the torso. He...
Newburgh traffic stop nets felony DWI arrest
A Sunday evening traffic stop in Newburgh ended in a felony DWI charge for a New Jersey man, who police said was driving drunk with a four-year-old in his car.
Police investigating fatal crash in Dutchess County
One person has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash in Pleasant Valley. New York State Police said the crash happened on September 7 around 5:50 a.m.
CCSO: Husband and wife steal lawn mowers
Columbia County Sheriff Office, stopped a Silverado dump truck in a traffic stop after noticing their flatbed trailer did not have a license plate. The operators of the truck was Joseph Adams, 40, and his wife, Kathy Adams, 27.
Pedestrian struck, critically injured on State Street
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Schenectady Tuesday night.
SPD: Theft at Howard Johnsons Hotel
Saugerties police responded to the Howard Johnsons Hotel for a complaint on a person. Nikolas Dejesus, 28, had been staying at the hotel and not paying for his stay.
Attempted hatchet attack on dirt bikers in Glenville
Glenville Police have arrested Benjamin P. Jerome, 41 who attempted to attack two dirt bikers with a hatchet. The altercation happened on the Hemlock Hollow nature trail near the Indian Kill Preserve.
Duo Robbed Catskill Man, Forced Him To Withdraw Cash From ATM, Police Say
Two suspects are behind bars after allegedly breaking into a man’s home in the region and robbing him. State Police in Greene County were called just before 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, by a Catskill man who said he was robbed at a home in the Jefferson Heights area.
24-Year-Old Man Busted Driving Stolen Truck In Wawarsing, Police Say
An out-of-state man was caught driving a stolen truck in the Hudson Valley, authorities said. State police in Ulster County stopped the vehicle at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, as it drove south on Highway 209 in the town of Wawarsing. While talking with the driver, 24-year-old Jonathen Wright,...
Crews battle apartment fire in Troy
Crews battled an apartment fire in Troy Monday night. It took place at the Troy Garden Apartments on 21st Street.
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
