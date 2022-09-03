Read full article on original website
Monday afternoon crash east of Lorenzo, turned fatal, DPS said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash that occurred on US Highway 62/82 east of Lorenzo on Monday turned fatal, a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said. William Reese Brunt Jr., 71, of Fairfield, Texas died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to DPS.
Passenger on couch killed after RV has tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passenger who was on a couch was killed after an RV had a tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County Sunday afternoon. Sharon Berry Smith, 80, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker […]
3 seriously hurt after crash on Highway 62/82 near Lorenzo, DPS says
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — Three people were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 62/82 East of Lorenzo Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the call came in just after 3:00 p.m. Three people were taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock, DPS said. This is a […]
Motorcyclist loses control of bike in a fatal accident in Nolan County
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 51-year-old man from Nolanville, Texas lost his life early this morning in a fatal motorcycle crash in Nolan County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Garth Adam Johnson died in the accident which happened around 12:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 less than a mile north […]
Portion of Spur 331 closed in Southeast Lubbock for railroad crossing work
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Starting today [Tuesday], the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close a portion of Spur 331, at the railroad crossing located just north of FM 3020, to all traffic. The closure will allow the railroad company to install a new crossing. Traffic will be detoured around the area, but local southbound Spur 331 traffic will continue to have access to Olive Avenue.
LPD: One seriously hurt after vehicle drops on motorist
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue late Monday evening after a vehicle dropped on a motorist, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the incident was called in at 8:24 p.m. According to police, a driver pulled over to change a tire and the car […]
Biker Killed in Crash Outside of Roscoe on Labor Day
ROSCOE, TX – A man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle lost control on a highway north of Roscoe in Nolan County Monday and was thrown from the bike and killed. According to information released from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, Garth Adam Johnson, 51, of Nolanville, TX was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson Electra Glide heading east on Highway 84 about a mile north of Roscoe around noon Monday. The report indicates Johnson lost control of the bike in a curve, drove into the center median and as thrown from the bike when it rolled. Johnson was taken to Rolling…
Teen intentionally struck LPD officer, in pursuit and shooting situation
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Tuesday that an officer was intentionally struck by a stolen vehicle during a pursuit late Monday morning. LPD said police were called to Clapp Park for a suspicious vehicle doing donuts in the parking lot. The vehicle drove away while an officer was attempting a stop on […]
Shots fired at homes in Lubbock recently, police reports revealed
LUBBOCK, Texas – Police reports revealed two cases in the last week when someone fired a gun at a home in Lubbock. A suspect shot at a house in the 5200 block of 39th Street on September 2, according to a report Lubbock Police Department. The victim said he noticed there was also a hole […]
Shots fired reported at multiple homes, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department responded to several incidents of shots fired at multiple residences in Lubbock in the last week, according to police reports. One report happened in the 300 block of 39th street at around 3:00 AM. According to the police report, the victim found bullet holes in the cars he had in his driveway.
Austin airport power outage, causes Lubbock flight cancellation
AUSTIN, Texas — Early Wednesday morning, concerned travelers sat in a pitch dark terminal, awaiting an end to a power outage with no estimated time of arrival for restoration at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) on Wednesday. One Lubbock flight, set to leave at 6:45 a.m. from Lubbock Preston Smith...
4 injured in rollover involving LPD vehicle at 66th & University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people, including the officer, have been injured in a rollover involving an LPD vehicle on Sunday evening. The call came in from 66th & University at 5:44 p.m. Police stated LPD Officer Austin Taylor was driving south in the 6500 block of University Avenue. Another...
Teen Thugs Steal a Car & Run Over Lubbock Police Officer During Chase
LUBBOCK- The Lubbock Police Department has arrested three teenagers after they hit a police officer with a stolen vehicle. According to police reports, Lubbock Police responded to Clapp Park, a neighborhood in Lubbock around midnight on Sept. 5, for the report of a vehicle doing “donuts” near the city pool. Multiple police units responded to this call and confirmed the suspect vehicle as stolen. When Lubbock Police Officer Larry Barnhill arrived, the vehicle drove off, hitting Officer Barnhill, who fired his service weapon and hit the vehicle. Barnhill’s injuries were initially moderate,…
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day
Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
People Are Jerks. A Lubbock Idiot Committed The Ultimate Parking Sin
There it is. You can see it with your own eyes. The ultimate parking F-U. The other day, I decided to swing by my house to hide from my boss run an errand, when I thought my eyes were deceiving me. Or that I was on the wrong street, which has happened. All the houses look the same around here.
Lubbock man arrested for driving while intoxicated and child endangerment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a wreck in the 900 block of Avenue Q and found Antwan Martin, 32, and a small child in the car. According to...
New Covenant Health Hobbs hospital opens to patients on Wednesday, September 28
The following is a press release from Covenant Health:. LUBBOCK, Texas and HOBBS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health is proud to provide eastern New Mexico with high-quality health care close to home with the opening of the new Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital. Covenant Health Hobbs is a hospital...
Lubbock student-athlete collapses after football game against Abilene Wylie, hospitalized in Fort Worth
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Aug 31, freshman running back Zaidyn Ward scored the final touchdown in Monterey High School’s 45-8 victory over Abilene Wylie. After the game, Monterey’s coach called a team huddle. Ward was feeling dizzy, and the coach told him to lift his head up. “When he lifted his head up, they said […]
