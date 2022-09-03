ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garza County, TX

Monday afternoon crash east of Lorenzo, turned fatal, DPS said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash that occurred on US Highway 62/82 east of Lorenzo on Monday turned fatal, a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said. William Reese Brunt Jr., 71, of Fairfield, Texas died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to DPS.
LORENZO, TX
