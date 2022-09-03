Dozen Displaced By 3-Alarm Newark Fire

Newark fire, 297 Clifton Ave. Photo Credit: Newark PD

A dozen people were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Newark home and spread to nearby buildings overnight, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. at 297 Clifton Ave., a 3.5-story wood frame house, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The fire extended to adjacent occupied buildings at 295 Clifton Avenue and at 299 Clifton Avenue and was immediately upgraded to a second alarm, with a third alarm called at 2:34 a.m.

The main fire building experience a partial collapse. No injuries have been reported, but 12 adults have been relocated from the two adjacent buildings at 295 Clifton Avenue and at 299 Clifton Avenue.

Some 100 Newark Firefighters responded with assistance from Jersey City, Bloomfield, and Montclair Fire Departments.

The fire was considered under control at 4:05 a.m. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Newark Department of Public Safety’s Arson Unit.

