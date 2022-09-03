Read full article on original website
Springfield High Picks Up CS8 Win Over Rochester in Three Sets
The Springfield High Senators traveled to Rochester on Tuesday night for a CS8 matchup and took home a three set victory over the Rockets. They took set one 25-22 before falling in set two 17-25 that set up Springfield for another 25-22 victory in the third. Ruth Becker led Springfield with 15 kills while Megan Becker had 21 wins in the victory. Emma Dixon led Rochester with 18 kills and 15 digs with Emma Teeter adding 26 assists.
Senators Shut Out Rockets On The Road For CS8 Win
A couple sophomores found the back of the net for Springfield to give the Senators a 2-0 win over Rochester. Vincent Pratt and Evan Carrell scored the goals in the first half and Joe Brudnak preserved the shutout.
CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria
Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
Woodcarvers come to central Illinois for annual show
WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon Valley Woodcarvers hosted an event on Saturday that features the work that is put into wood carvings. The 31st Annual Woodcarvers Show was on Saturday at the Williamsville Community Center. There were exhibits by woodcarvers, pyrographers, intarsia carvers, and woodturners. There were 16...
Madison Theater hosting first event on September 16
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The $35 million restoration of a historic Peoria theater is coming along, and now you have the chance to see the progress. The Madison Preservation Association and Kenny’s Westside Pub are hosting a concert pre-party at the Madison Theater on Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Performing at Kenny’s is Ghost-Note, a percussion-based funk, hip hop and jazz fusion band from Dallas, Texas.
Police: Decatur woman airlifted to Springfield hospital after violent beating
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police said a 27-year-old woman repeatedly punched and kicked in the head by a 26-year-old man was airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava was arrested on a preliminary attempted murder charge Saturday after he admitted to...
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Memorial Heath recognized by U.S. News & World Report
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A pair of hospitals affiliated with Memorial Health were recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report in their 2022-2023 rankings. Springfield and Decatur Memorial Hospitals were each recognized for excellence in various areas of care. In addition, Springfield Memorial was awarded again with a Best Regional Hospital recognition for west […]
Road sealing project set to begin in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Seal Coating Project in Peoria begins Thursday, and the city will close sections of various city streets at varying times to complete the road work. The Seal Coating Project will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept....
Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign. Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur. Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
Delavan bids farewell to summer with annual Labor Day parade
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The streets of Downtown Delavan became a last hurrah for summertime for their annual Labor Day parade. From firetrucks to horse and buggy, dozens came to celebrate the holiday in honor of working people under cloudy skies. From here kids trade their summer fun...
Elementary School Closure Ideas Off the Table For Now in JSD117
The closure of a Jacksonville School District 117 elementary school is off the table for the time being. Early enrollment numbers at the district are up after two years of declining enrollment in grades K-5 are back up. Middle School and High School numbers are down by comparison. Overall, the district collectively saw an increase of 6 students.
Make Your Next Fishing Trip Luxurious At Illinois’ Newest Glamping Site
If you want to experience all the good parts of a fishing trip, like the fresh air, connection with nature, and family time, without all the bad stuff, like sleeping outside, and dirty toilets, Sankoty Lakes in central Illinois is definitely for you. "Glamping" is becoming a new fad in...
Rare squirrel spotted on University of Illinois campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at the University of Illinois got the chance to see a rare species. Albino squirrels are well known, but what about the piebald squirrel? It is a completely healthy animal, it just has some extra white patches on its fur. Wildlife experts said that they are not very common. The […]
Man shot outside Unique's Bar & Grill in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Someone was shot outside of Unique's Bar & Grill early Monday. Springfield police officers who were in the area heard shots being fired in the parking lot around 1 a.m. A man in his 40s was shot in the leg. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.
Peoria home demolished after fire Sunday morning
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just before 7:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the area of W. Widenham and N. DuSable Streets, near Roosevelt Magnet School, on reports of heavy smoke. Crews arrived to find the two-story fully engulfed in flames. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter...
Abducted woman rescued after high-speed chase
CENTRAL ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — A high-speed chase ended with a woman being rescued after witnesses said she was forced into a vehicle against her will. Illinois State troopers learned the vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 57. This was reported around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday. State troopers located the vehicle near Tuscola and Pestoum. They […]
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Illinois State Police respond to car on fire
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
