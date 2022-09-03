The Springfield High Senators traveled to Rochester on Tuesday night for a CS8 matchup and took home a three set victory over the Rockets. They took set one 25-22 before falling in set two 17-25 that set up Springfield for another 25-22 victory in the third. Ruth Becker led Springfield with 15 kills while Megan Becker had 21 wins in the victory. Emma Dixon led Rochester with 18 kills and 15 digs with Emma Teeter adding 26 assists.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO