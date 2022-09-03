ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, IL

channel1450.com

Springfield High Picks Up CS8 Win Over Rochester in Three Sets

The Springfield High Senators traveled to Rochester on Tuesday night for a CS8 matchup and took home a three set victory over the Rockets. They took set one 25-22 before falling in set two 17-25 that set up Springfield for another 25-22 victory in the third. Ruth Becker led Springfield with 15 kills while Megan Becker had 21 wins in the victory. Emma Dixon led Rochester with 18 kills and 15 digs with Emma Teeter adding 26 assists.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
channel1450.com

Senators Shut Out Rockets On The Road For CS8 Win

A couple sophomores found the back of the net for Springfield to give the Senators a 2-0 win over Rochester. Vincent Pratt and Evan Carrell scored the goals in the first half and Joe Brudnak preserved the shutout.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: Marigold Festival Grand Marshal humbled by honorary title

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — This year’s marigold festival grand marshal reflects on his decades spent in the Pekin community. Jim Fairchild said he’s proud of the honorary title. “Becoming the Grand Marshal is very humbling to me,” said Jim Fairchild. “I didn’t feel like that was something...
PEKIN, IL
wcbu.org

Springfield author recalls Shelton brothers in Peoria

Taylor Pensoneau may not live in Peoria but he likes talking about the town’s past, specifically that period in the 1930s and 1940s when the notorious Shelton Brothers were present. That description of the brothers served as the title of Pensoneau's 2002 book, "Brothers Notorious." Pensoneau recalled that Carl...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Woodcarvers come to central Illinois for annual show

WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon Valley Woodcarvers hosted an event on Saturday that features the work that is put into wood carvings. The 31st Annual Woodcarvers Show was on Saturday at the Williamsville Community Center. There were exhibits by woodcarvers, pyrographers, intarsia carvers, and woodturners. There were 16...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Madison Theater hosting first event on September 16

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The $35 million restoration of a historic Peoria theater is coming along, and now you have the chance to see the progress. The Madison Preservation Association and Kenny’s Westside Pub are hosting a concert pre-party at the Madison Theater on Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Performing at Kenny’s is Ghost-Note, a percussion-based funk, hip hop and jazz fusion band from Dallas, Texas.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Memorial Heath recognized by U.S. News & World Report

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A pair of hospitals affiliated with Memorial Health were recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report in their 2022-2023 rankings. Springfield and Decatur Memorial Hospitals were each recognized for excellence in various areas of care. In addition, Springfield Memorial was awarded again with a Best Regional Hospital recognition for west […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Road sealing project set to begin in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Seal Coating Project in Peoria begins Thursday, and the city will close sections of various city streets at varying times to complete the road work. The Seal Coating Project will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept....
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign.  Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur.  Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

Delavan bids farewell to summer with annual Labor Day parade

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The streets of Downtown Delavan became a last hurrah for summertime for their annual Labor Day parade. From firetrucks to horse and buggy, dozens came to celebrate the holiday in honor of working people under cloudy skies. From here kids trade their summer fun...
DELAVAN, IL
wlds.com

Elementary School Closure Ideas Off the Table For Now in JSD117

The closure of a Jacksonville School District 117 elementary school is off the table for the time being. Early enrollment numbers at the district are up after two years of declining enrollment in grades K-5 are back up. Middle School and High School numbers are down by comparison. Overall, the district collectively saw an increase of 6 students.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Man shot outside Unique's Bar & Grill in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Someone was shot outside of Unique's Bar & Grill early Monday. Springfield police officers who were in the area heard shots being fired in the parking lot around 1 a.m. A man in his 40s was shot in the leg. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home demolished after fire Sunday morning

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called just before 7:15 a.m. Sunday to a home in the area of W. Widenham and N. DuSable Streets, near Roosevelt Magnet School, on reports of heavy smoke. Crews arrived to find the two-story fully engulfed in flames. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Abducted woman rescued after high-speed chase

CENTRAL ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — A high-speed chase ended with a woman being rescued after witnesses said she was forced into a vehicle against her will. Illinois State troopers learned the vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 57. This was reported around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday. State troopers located the vehicle near Tuscola and Pestoum. They […]
MANSFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police respond to car on fire

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

