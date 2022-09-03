Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Laredo to host pair of free water conservation seminars on Thursday
A pair of events promoting water conservation will be held in Laredo on Thursday, Sept. 8, with the goal of informing the community on the best practices amid the drought. Though a large amount of rainfall and photos of a full Lake Casa Blanca have shifted Laredo's eyes away from the drought conditions throughout the state, the city still has an impending issue with its water supply.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo is one of least ethnically diverse cities, study finds
Laredo is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the U.S., a report from WalletHub shows. The study considered 501 of the most populated American cities and compared them based on ethnoracial diversity, linguistic diversity and birthplace diversity. Ethnoracial diversity considered the ethnic and racial backgrounds of each city's residents, while linguistic diversity was determined based on languages spoken in the city and birthplace diversity considered where city residents were born.
sheltonherald.com
Renowned local artist puts Laredo culture into design work
As a former student athlete, now muralist and renowned artist, Carlos Rene Ramirez Jr. of Sketch 83 has put another stamp on Laredo history with his logo and art being at the front of the Buena Vista Sports Complex. He said that his vision derived from his history in athletics and being born in Laredo.
sheltonherald.com
Gov. Abbott receives Broadband Trailblazer Award In Laredo
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott received the Broadband Trailblazer Award in Laredo in downtown Laredo on Tuesday at the offices of MileOne. During the receiving of the award, Abbott provided a small conference and several remarks highlighting how Texas is expanding broadband access and how it can positively impact businesses and people across the entire state.
sheltonherald.com
400k-square foot cross-border distribution center coming to Laredo
A 400,000-square foot cross-border distribution center is coming to Laredo, according to a release from the Texas Real Estate Research Center. The facility is currently under construction at the Pinnacle Industry Center at 1210 Nicholas D. Hachar Rd. The warehouse is owned by Crossdocking and Warehouse Systems and is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, the release said.
sheltonherald.com
'We value this work': Jehovah’s Witnesses in Laredo ready to knock
For two and a half years, Jehovah’s Witnesses had not gone to door-to-door to do their ministry work because of the pandemic. That all changed this week as they lifted the rule to continue quarantining. However, they are putting safety first as they have concerns over the pandemic. Sept....
sheltonherald.com
Laredo talks plans for $1.6B for roads; Mines Road traffic addressed
The City of Laredo hosted a press conference Tuesday to further discuss the $1.628 billion allocated to Webb County from the 2023 TxDOT Unified Transportation Program. The historic amount is expected to pay for multiple road projects, including the Vallecillo Road that would ease congestion at Mines Road, among multiple other highway projects.
sheltonherald.com
Stage 2 water conservation continues as area dams' statuses improve
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard discussed the drought status in Laredo for local leaders on Tuesday night. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, there are currently 149,958 people in the county that are being...
sheltonherald.com
Bruni lauds turnout for O'Rourke's stop in Laredo
Beto O’Rourke visited Laredo this weekend as local politicians and state-wide candidates gathered together for a campaign rally at the Laredo Fire Fighters Reception Hall. The event helped many people hear from the Democratic gubernatorial candidate as he engages in a statewide effort to visit almost all of Texas' counties to turn out the vote, while also getting to know several other statewide candidates as well.
sheltonherald.com
A place for Laredo to showcase its talent: Leaders discuss sports complex, athletes' opportunities
This week's groundbreaking ceremony of the upcoming Buena Vista Sports Complex included words of city council and stakeholders who played an integral role in seeing the project to this day. From south Laredo advocates to landowners, many shared their thoughts on what it means to see a new major project situated off of Lomas Del Sur and Cuatro Vientos street.
sheltonherald.com
Resident dies in house fire
The Laredo Fire Department announced a man died in a house fire early Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 4600 block of Acerra Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a residence fully engulfed in flames. Although the fire was extinguished, there was one victim who lost his life in the fire. The victim was identified as 66-year-old Daniel Pachuca.
