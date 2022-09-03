Read full article on original website
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
2urbangirls.com
Meet the Candidates: Bobby Brown for Inglewood Council District 2
I love Inglewood. District 2 is my village and I’m grateful to be raising my children here. But in order for this community to thrive, we need new leadership committed to responsible growth that benefits the people who live here. When I decided to run for Inglewood City Council...
2urbangirls.com
Why are legacy media hating on a Black woman on the LA City Council?
Between the racist LA Times and the Los Angeles Magazine they are hating on the appointment of a Black woman to the Los Angeles City Council as if they are the “standard” on what people of color want in their leaders. Heather Hutt is the leader we need an a glowing example of a Black woman who worked her way to where she is now.
2urbangirls.com
4 million LA County residents urged to suspend outdoor watering starting today
BURBANK, Calif. – More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday through...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood Unified has HVAC issues too!
In just the second week of the school year, many Inglewood Unified School District teachers and students are facing a major issue: excessively hot classrooms with little or no airflow. As temperatures soared into triple digits last week during Southern California’s first major heat wave of the year, the district’s...
2urbangirls.com
Sewage spill prompts beach closure south of Torrance
TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance was closed Wednesday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill. Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Wednesday morning, saying lifeguards were walking the beach to notify people of the closure. Crews in a Baywatch boat were also working to alert people in the water.
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles activist to demand change at historic United Nations Summit
LOS ANGELES – An activist from Los Angeles is set to address world leaders at a historic UN education summit this September. The first-generation daughter of Mexican-Colombian immigrants is one of five youth ambassadors selected by global children’s charity Theirworld to address the United Nations in New York.
2urbangirls.com
Former LA Controller deems leading candidate for seat unfit for public office
LOS ANGELES – Laura Chick, a former Los Angeles city controller and councilwoman, sharply criticized the frontrunner in the race for controller Tuesday as unfit for public office, calling Kenneth Mejia an “extremist” in an open letter. But Mejia dismissed the attack as “desperate lies” orchestrated by...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Carson developers aren’t keeping their word with mobile home owners
The article Carson developers to provide $22 million in relocation benefits to mobile park residents is the glossy veneer side of the story. $22M may sound like a lot, but the appraisals and the tactics used to persuade residents to move early over the last two years tell a completely different story:
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
2urbangirls.com
Netflix settles lawsuit over line in Queen’s Gambit script
LOS ANGELES – A $5 million lawsuit brought in Los Angeles against Netflix by a Georgian chess champion who alleged she was defamed in an episode of the series “The Queen’s Gambit” has been settled, according to court documents obtained Tuesday. Nona Gaprindashvili — the first...
2urbangirls.com
Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against co-founder of burn center
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5...
2urbangirls.com
LA County reports 5,055 COVID cases, 29 deaths
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County has reported 5,055 new positive COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths since Saturday in its latest data. The figures come as Los Angeles County’s public health department continues preaching caution against the spread of COVID-19 as holiday gatherings continue and an ongoing heat wave keeps many people indoors.
2urbangirls.com
Sixteen charged in massive EBT fraud scheme plead not guilty
LOS ANGELES – Sixteen people have been charged in an alleged massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday. Prosecutors say the case involves the theft of private...
2urbangirls.com
Possible gang related shooting leaves elderly woman dead in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shots fired call near Central Avenue and 90th Street south of Manchester Avenue where they learned a man approached the victim on foot and fired several times at her, said an LAPD spokesman.
2urbangirls.com
Early morning shooting leaves man wounded in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was wounded early Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Arlington area of western Long Beach and took himself to a hospital for treatment. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Santa Fe Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz.
2urbangirls.com
Teen girl arrested in San Pedro double shooting
SAN PEDRO, Calif. – Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
LA County seeing fewer COVID patients hospitalized
LOS ANGELES – The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has declined by 11 people to 777, with 93 of those patients in intensive care, up slightly from 91 a day earlier, according to the latest state data. Those Saturday figures come as Los Angeles County’s...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves man injured near Belmont Shore
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police were investigating the shooting of a man Monday morning near the beach in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore. Officers responded to a hospital at 12:44 a.m. and talked with the man who was undergoing treatment for a non-life-threatening wound to his lower body, said Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Windsor Hills alley
LOS ANGELES – A man found shot to death in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County was a 32-year- old Los Angeles resident, authorities said Tuesday. Donavon Rochelle died from a gunshot wound to the head and was the victim of a...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A man was mortally wounded in a shooting in Pomona, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Monterey and San Antonio avenues, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to...
