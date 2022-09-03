Whatever the gremlin is that keeps plaguing Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team is still unknown, the reigning series champion said Wednesday. Larson initially thought the engine was blowing at Darlington Raceway in the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but fortunately never completely expired. However, it was enough of an issue that Larson brought his Chevrolet to pit road for the team to go under the hood, and he fell off the lead lap. Larson and company did rebound for a 12th-place finish, and he’s been able to keep his frustration in check despite the latest issue.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO