NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to impress inside of the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, Dale Jr. was on the call for the latest Cup Series race. Following the evening, Dale Jr. took to social media to weigh in on the evening. "Last night was awesome @TooToughToTame . The crowd was into...
Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash
Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Gifted NASCAR a Solution to a Lingering Problem
Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. played a role in the revival of the tradition-rich North Wilkesboro track. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Gifted NASCAR a Solution to a Lingering Problem appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Cool Richard Petty Moment Sunday
Sunday at the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 was a huge day for Richard Petty as his Petty GMS Motorsports team scored their first win of the season. No. 43 Erik Jones, who had not won a race since 2018, won the race to give Petty his first win in that car in eight years. Afterwards, Jones was all smiles as he talked about what the win meant for Petty.
NASCAR could have a major concern on its hands
Since unveiling the Gen 7 car, NASCAR has seen several drivers sustain serious injuries. Is this a cause for concern moving forward?. NASCAR has made good its promise to “return to stock” with the Gen 7 car, but the car’s first season has led to some areas of concern.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR: Kyle Busch decision could produce his best year yet
Kyle Busch’s landing spot for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has become a topic of heavy speculation. But wherever he lands, he could produce his best year yet. When Mars Wrigley announced their plans to discontinue their NASCAR sponsorship after the 2022 season, many wondered how it would impact Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Kyle Busch for 2023.
Kevin Harvick’s Scare Is a Reminder 1 of NASCAR’s Safety Rules Is Actually Dangerous
Kevin Harvick's No. 4 Ford caught fire at Darlington, but he didn't gamble with his safety like others have done previously. The post Kevin Harvick’s Scare Is a Reminder 1 of NASCAR’s Safety Rules Is Actually Dangerous appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Sends Powerful Message to Ross Chastain and Other Aggressive Drivers at Darlington
Denny Hamlin sent Ross Chastain and other aggressive drivers a powerful message in his postrace interview at Darlington. The post Denny Hamlin Sends Powerful Message to Ross Chastain and Other Aggressive Drivers at Darlington appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Larson baffled by mysterious engine issue at Darlington
Whatever the gremlin is that keeps plaguing Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team is still unknown, the reigning series champion said Wednesday. Larson initially thought the engine was blowing at Darlington Raceway in the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but fortunately never completely expired. However, it was enough of an issue that Larson brought his Chevrolet to pit road for the team to go under the hood, and he fell off the lead lap. Larson and company did rebound for a 12th-place finish, and he’s been able to keep his frustration in check despite the latest issue.
Fresh off Botching the Gov. Greg Abbott Controversy, NASCAR Faces a New Political Hot Potato at Bristol
NASCAR caved to public pressure over one Republican governor from a battleground state appearing at a race. Will it happen again at Bristol? The post Fresh off Botching the Gov. Greg Abbott Controversy, NASCAR Faces a New Political Hot Potato at Bristol appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief vocal on NASCAR fire; Deletes tweets
After a fire at Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick was quick to place blame on the Next Gen car. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. It was a dramatic race for many playoff drivers but none more so than Kevin Harvick who left the race in a ball of flames.
Daniel Suarez on Christopher Bell, “I’m going to get him back.”
Daniel Suarez not happy with Christopher Bell after Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, Darlington Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Southern 500 opened the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the video of the Daniel Suarez vs Christopher Bell contact below. Daniel Suarez started the race in a hole. He served a...
‘What a disaster’: Kevin Harvick puts NASCAR on blast after disastrous Cook Out Southern 500 race
Kevin Harvick was not happy with how his night ended during the first race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. He was not even able to finish the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500race due to a fire in his car which he mostly blames on the Next Gen car.
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
‘Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane’: Paul and Mariel Swan on Showcasing Interracial Love and Friendship in NASCAR (Exclusive)
Paul and Mariel Swan are one fo the few interracial couples in the world of NASCAR. They recently wrapped filming the first season of 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR looking to make changes after Kevin Harvick’s fire
On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series opened the 2022 playoffs in Darlington, South Carolina. Darlington Raceway hosted the Southern 500. In stage three, playoff driver Kevin Harvick caught fire. He attempted to keep racing. After several laps, the fire breached the cockpit. The driver was forced to come to a...
Dustin Johnson Showed Something in His LIV Golf Triumph We Haven’t Seen in Forever and Pocketed More Cash Than His Pair of Majors Combined
Dustin Johnson is clearly enjoying himself in LIV Golf, where he won close to $5 million on Sunday. The post Dustin Johnson Showed Something in His LIV Golf Triumph We Haven’t Seen in Forever and Pocketed More Cash Than His Pair of Majors Combined appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Rules Change: Darlington fire brings update
NASCAR has changed the rulebook in reaction to the fire at Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick’s race ended in a ball of flames as his car caught fire. View the new NASCAR rules below. For 2022, NASCAR released the...
