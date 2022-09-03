ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash

Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
NASCAR World Reacts To Cool Richard Petty Moment Sunday

Sunday at the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 was a huge day for Richard Petty as his Petty GMS Motorsports team scored their first win of the season. No. 43 Erik Jones, who had not won a race since 2018, won the race to give Petty his first win in that car in eight years. Afterwards, Jones was all smiles as he talked about what the win meant for Petty.
NASCAR could have a major concern on its hands

Since unveiling the Gen 7 car, NASCAR has seen several drivers sustain serious injuries. Is this a cause for concern moving forward?. NASCAR has made good its promise to “return to stock” with the Gen 7 car, but the car’s first season has led to some areas of concern.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch decision could produce his best year yet

Kyle Busch’s landing spot for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has become a topic of heavy speculation. But wherever he lands, he could produce his best year yet. When Mars Wrigley announced their plans to discontinue their NASCAR sponsorship after the 2022 season, many wondered how it would impact Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Kyle Busch for 2023.
Larson baffled by mysterious engine issue at Darlington

Whatever the gremlin is that keeps plaguing Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team is still unknown, the reigning series champion said Wednesday. Larson initially thought the engine was blowing at Darlington Raceway in the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but fortunately never completely expired. However, it was enough of an issue that Larson brought his Chevrolet to pit road for the team to go under the hood, and he fell off the lead lap. Larson and company did rebound for a 12th-place finish, and he’s been able to keep his frustration in check despite the latest issue.
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
NASCAR Rules Change: Darlington fire brings update

NASCAR has changed the rulebook in reaction to the fire at Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick’s race ended in a ball of flames as his car caught fire. View the new NASCAR rules below. For 2022, NASCAR released the...
