‘LOTR: The Rings Of Power’ Forges Biggest Premiere Viewership Ever For Amazon Prime Video

By Dominic Patten
 4 days ago

The Lord of the Rings : The Rings of Power is the biggest thing Amazon Prime Video has ever done, and it looks like the TV series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s writing has delivered big time.

Launching with two episodes in 240 counties and territories across the globe on September 1, the J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay co-created Rings of Power snared more 25 million viewers in its first day, according to the Jeff Bezos founded streamer.

With some very big bucks behind Rings of Power , that global audience of over 25 million is the best and biggest premiere that Amazon Prime Video has had in its 15-year history

“It is somehow fitting that Tolkien’s stories – among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre – have led us to this proud moment,” said Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke today. “I am so grateful to the Tolkien Estate – and to our showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew – for their tireless collaborative efforts and boundless creative energy. And it is the tens of millions of fans watching – clearly as passionate about Middle-earth as we are – who are our true measure of success.”

Taking place thousands of years before the tales of Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings , The Rings of Power takes fans new and old back Middle-earth and  the peaceful time of the Second Age …well, it looks peaceful at first. The eight-episode first season will run until October 14.

However, there is a lot more Rings of Power to come.

When Prime Video picked up the rights from the Tolkien estate in 2017, for a reported $250 million, the streamer made a commitment for a five-season run. The big budget Season 1 was shot in New Zealand, where Peter Jackson made his Oscar winning trilogy. Season 2 has seen the show move to the UK, with production about to start there.

You can follow all things LOTR on the new video series Deadline’s Inside the Ring: The LOTR: The Rings of Power after show – which launched its first episode today.

IN THIS ARTICLE
