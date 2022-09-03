Texas Game Wardens now accepting applications

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is currently accepting applications for its 66th Texas Game Warden Cadet class.

“Texas Game Wardens have a long and proud tradition of protecting and conserving Texas’ valuable natural resources, including our waterways, landscapes and the wildlife we enjoy daily,” said Col. Chad Jones, TPWD Law Enforcement Director who stressed that the role of a game warden goes beyond the badge. “Not only are game wardens trained in a number of specialized fields like search and rescue and disaster response, but they’re also active members of the communities they serve. Game wardens are out in neighborhoods hosting fishing events, educating boaters and encouraging another generation of Texans to enjoy and preserve the outdoors.”

TPWD will accept applications through Sept 30. To apply, one must be 21 years old by the start date of the academy, with a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college. For the full list of requirements, you can visit the Texas Game Warden recruitment webpage .

All cadets accepted to the program are required to live at the Game Warden Training Center near Hamilton, Texas for the duration of the 33-week training period, set to begin October 2023.

For more information, you can check the game warden career webpage or contact Texas Game Warden recruiter Chelsea Bailey at chelsea.bailey@tpwd.texas.gov .

