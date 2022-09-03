Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH CAR STURCK IN GUARDRAIL
Emergency personnel are at the scene of an accident at the intersection of Route 571 and Oakridge. One vehicle is entrapped in the guardrail but the occupants are out of the vehicle. Fire department has been called to the scene to cut the car free from the guardrail. Use caution in the area.
ocscanner.news
MIDDLETOWN: ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT ACROSS THE STREET FROM GOVERNOR MURPHY’S RESIDENCE
Would be thieves left empty handed after breaking into the garage of the house directly across the street from Governor Murphy’s residence. They were attempting to steal a range rover but a neighbor alerted police and the thieves got away empty handed. Police believe it was one of three intended targets that day. Middletown Police Chief blames bail reform as a leading cause in the significant increase in high end cars. Now that it struck close to his home, will Murphy take action?
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: DRIVER STRIKES GAS LINE IN DOWNTOWN
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a car struck a gas line on the 0 block of Main Street. The driver is unconscious and is being transported for medical care. Fire department is ventilating the area.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: RESIDENTIAL BREAK IN – POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE GUYS?
On Thursday September 8, 2022 at approximately 2:35 PM, the above three individuals attempted to burglarize a residence on Fiddler’s Run. The subject in the blue baseball hat rang the front doorbell while carrying a shopping bag. When there was no answer, he returned to a car parked at the curb. The two subjects in the white shirts then went around to the rear of the house where they broke a window. The subject in the white hat briefly entered the house but was scared off by the alarm. All three subjects then fled the area in the pictured vehicle which is believed to be a dark blue Hyundai Sonata. Anyone who can identify the subjects or with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective James Carey at 732-349-0150 Ext. 1292 or at [email protected]
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH POSSIBLE ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Mule Road and Route 37. We have a report that there may be an extrication involved. Traffic is congested in this area so please use caution and if possible, avoid the area.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: UNCONSCIOUS MALE AT WAWA
Emergency personnel are reporting to the Wawa on Route 88 for a report of an unconscious male. Caller advised his eyes were rolling behind his head.
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FRIEND IN FRIEND’S HOME AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY FIRED A GUN
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend in the victim’s Maple Shade home early this morning. Jah-son Jones, of the 200 block of Hargrove Avenue, was charged...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WIRES DOWN ON VEHICLE PERSON TRAPPED INSIDE
Emergency personnel are responding to Route 9 and South Street for wires down across a vehicle with a person trapped in the vehicle. Avoid the area.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: POLICE LIEUTENANT PLEADS GUILTY TO ILLEGAL DATABASE ACCESS
A 27-year veteran of the Freehold Township Police Department has admitted to illegally accessing information from a law-enforcement computer database for personal use, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Lt. John Todd, 58, pleaded guilty to a count of third-degree Computer Theft during a Friday morning hearing before...
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: SHERIFF GOLDEN WANTS ACTION ON REVOLVING DOOR CRIMINALS AND CAR THEFT CRISIS IN NJ
See year to date numbers of stolen vehicles state and countywide and the below link calling on the state legislature to address this problem.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a one car motor vehicle accident on the 300 block of West Veterans Highway where the vehicle overturned. The driver has exited the vehicle and is walking around. It is unknown at this time if there are any passengers in his vehicle. Use caution in the area.
ocscanner.news
NEPTUNE: ROUTE 18 CAR FIRE CREATES TRAFFIC BACK UP
This earlier vehicle fire has since been cleared and RT 18 fully reopened, no injuries reported.
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT LIGHT: BUILDING COLLAPSED DURING WEDDING RECEPTION
Emergency personnel are rushing to the scene of the Daymark Bar and Restaurant on Broadway in Barnegat Light where we have multiple confirmed reports of a building collapse. We are told there was a wedding reception on the second floor when the building collapsed. Police report approximately 200 people are standing outside the collapsed building. This is a developing story as this just happened moments ago. We will update our page as new details become available.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: LOVE ANIMALS? LOOKING FOR A JOB? THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS HERE
Now hiring at AHS/Popcorn Park: Animal Care Attendants. MUST LOVE ANIMALS! Primary responsibilities include but are not limited to:. Cleaning kennels daily using proper kennel cleaning procedures. Proper daily maintenance of water/feeding procedures for all animals assigned. Brushing of dogs and cats as needed and walking dogs/giving one-on-one time to...
ocscanner.news
BEACHWOOD: TOWN-WIDE YARD SALE THIS WEEKEND – LET US KNOW IF YOU HAVE SOME GREAT BARGAINS AND WHERE WE CAN FIND THEM
Beachwood is having their town wide yard sale this weekend which is always a favorite among bargain hunters. Support your neighbors. If anyone is having specialty items/foods at their house, please post here so we can find you.
ocscanner.news
235 YEARS AGO TODAY OUR CONSTITUTION WAS SIGNED – HAPPY CONSTITUTION DAY!
235 years ago today, thirty-nine delegates came together to sign the United States Constitution. Four delegates represented New Jersey: David Brearley, Jonathan Dayton, William Livingston, and William Paterson. Let us recommit ourselves to ensuring that the rights and liberties of all people are recognized and protected. courtesy of NJOAG.
