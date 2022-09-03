On Thursday September 8, 2022 at approximately 2:35 PM, the above three individuals attempted to burglarize a residence on Fiddler’s Run. The subject in the blue baseball hat rang the front doorbell while carrying a shopping bag. When there was no answer, he returned to a car parked at the curb. The two subjects in the white shirts then went around to the rear of the house where they broke a window. The subject in the white hat briefly entered the house but was scared off by the alarm. All three subjects then fled the area in the pictured vehicle which is believed to be a dark blue Hyundai Sonata. Anyone who can identify the subjects or with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective James Carey at 732-349-0150 Ext. 1292 or at [email protected]

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO