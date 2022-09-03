Read full article on original website
RIT’s Battery Prototyping Center part of state team awarded millions to establish Battery-NY
Rochester Institute of Technology is part of a major national initiative that secured more than $63.7 million to establish upstate New York as a national hub for battery research and manufacturing. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced that Binghamton University’s New Energy New York Proposal...
RIT establishes formal partnership with RMSC
Rochester Institute of Technology’s College of Liberal Arts and College of Science have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the RMSC to formalize a partnership between the institutions. Through the formalized partnership, RIT and RMSC will build upon and expand its existing collaborations to benefit both the RIT and greater Rochester communities.
Rochester Game Festival at RIT MAGIC Center Sept. 10
The annual Rochester Game Festival will return on Saturday, Sept. 10, to Rochester Institute of Technology’s MAGIC Center. The festival is co-sponsored by Irondequoit Public Library and ROC Game Dev. More than 30 developers, students, and faculty from Rochester and the western New York region will present their video...
