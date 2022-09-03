ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

Related
rit.edu

RIT establishes formal partnership with RMSC

Rochester Institute of Technology’s College of Liberal Arts and College of Science have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the RMSC to formalize a partnership between the institutions. Through the formalized partnership, RIT and RMSC will build upon and expand its existing collaborations to benefit both the RIT and greater Rochester communities.
ROCHESTER, NY
rit.edu

Rochester Game Festival at RIT MAGIC Center Sept. 10

The annual Rochester Game Festival will return on Saturday, Sept. 10, to Rochester Institute of Technology’s MAGIC Center. The festival is co-sponsored by Irondequoit Public Library and ROC Game Dev. More than 30 developers, students, and faculty from Rochester and the western New York region will present their video...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy