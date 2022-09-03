Read full article on original website
Antony responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s standing ovation after Man Utd goal and brands team-mate his ‘idol’
MANCHESTER UNITED star Antony has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's standing ovation as he celebrated his goal. The Brazilian was congratulated by the 37-year-old after he scored on his United debut in the win over Arsenal. Antony was substituted off after 58 minutes and replaced by Ronaldo who smiled at him.
Reece James posts blunt two-word message for Thomas Tuchel with Chelsea stars slow to speak out after shock sacking
CHELSEA star Reece James has posted a blunt two-word message for sacked Thomas Tuchel with many of his team-mates yet to react. James posted a picture of Tuchel hugging him, with a "Thank you". Tuchel was sacked following Tuesday's miserable 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the West Londoners' Champions...
Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge PECS are a problem for Man Utd, claims Gary Neville during win over Arsenal
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Gary Neville bizarrely claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's PECS are a problem for Erik ten Hag's side. The 37-year-old came on as a second half substitute for the Red Devils in their 3-1 victory against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. But the Portugal international failed to get...
Fans are all saying the same thing as footage of Cristiano Ronaldo geeing up Man Utd stars after Arsenal goal emerges
FANS are all saying the same thing after a clip of Cristiano Ronaldo geeing up his Manchester United teammates has gone viral. The footage shows the 37-year-old trying to motivate United's stars after they conceded to Arsenal yesterday. With the game level at 1-1, Ronaldo is spotted having words with...
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd’s win over Arsenal with Ronaldo and Co in for heartbreak
MANCHESTER UNITED have been predicted to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season, according to a supercomputer. That is despite the Red Devils on a four-game winning streak which includes victories over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 win against the Gunners at Old Trafford lifted...
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the English club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
‘This must be a joke?’ – Antony’s Man Utd transfer turns messy as he slams third party claiming to be involved in move
ANTONY has hit out at the agency claiming to have played a significant role in facilitating his huge move to Manchester United. The winger, 22, became the most expensive signing of the summer transfer window when he made a blockbuster £85.5million move to Old Trafford on deadline day. United...
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
UEFA・
SkySports
Gary Neville brands Erling Haaland as unfair and compares Man City striker to James Bond villain
On the latest Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit discusses why Erling Haaland will fire Manchester City to the title, and what comes next for Leicester and VAR after difficult weekends. Haaland is just unfair - he's like a Bond villain. There's things happening this season that are not...
‘I’ve not seen the same Mo since’ – Souness claims Salah has been rattled by Man Utd ‘butcher’ Lisandro Martinez
LIVERPOOL star Mohamed Salah hasn't been the same player since he was rattled by Lisandro Martinez during the defeat to Manchester United two weeks ago. That is the opinion of Reds icon Graeme Souness who believes the Egypt international has looked a shell of himself since the 2-1 loss at Old Trafford.
Gabriel Jesus fumes at Man Utd defeat as Arsenal were ‘so much better’ and tells team-mates to become ‘killers’
GABRIEL JESUS is adamant Arsenal were ‘so much better’ than Manchester United despite defeat - and they need to quickly shake off the frustration. The Premier League leaders came into Sunday’s game at Old Trafford on a run of five straight victories and dominated large parts. But...
Jurgen Klopp Says Mohamed Salah Is Not Spending More Time On The Wing For Liverpool
Egyptian has just two goals from Reds opening six matches.
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
SkySports
AlphaTauri call out 'hateful behaviour' directed at Red Bull strategist for Yuki Tsunda's DNF at Dutch GP
Tsunoda, who drives for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri, reported tyre issues and appeared set to retire from the race but was sent back out by his team before eventually stopping again after just four corners. The Virtual Safety Car was then called and gave Max Verstappen an effective free...
Brazilian star Marcelo welcomed by 20,000 Olympiakos fans
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A raucous crowd of about 20,000 fans welcomed Brazilian star Marcelo to Olympiakos on Monday. The fans chanted and lit flares as the new signing made his way onto the field at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the port of Piraeus. Marcelo, accompanied by his wife...
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers fresh blow as Napoli become latest team to rubbish transfer talks for Man Utd star
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been left further red-faced following a public snub from Napoli. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to leave Manchester United this summer but failed to find a club willing to take him on. Serie A big boys Napoli were said to be in discussions to sign Ronaldo...
What lies ahead for the six British clubs in this season’s Champions League?
The Champions League begins this week with six British sides involved in the action.Celtic host holders Real Madrid in an eye-catching clash on Tuesday, when Manchester City and Chelsea also start their challenges. Liverpool and Rangers – together in the same group – play on Wednesday, as do Tottenham.Here, the PA news agency looks at the form of the sides facing the British teams.Dinamo ZagrebDinamo vs Chelsea ⚡️ Rasprodane tribine zapad dolje i zapad gore! 💙🔥🤩 U prodaji još samo ulaznice za sjever dolje i sjever gore ⚽️#dinamozagreb #UCL pic.twitter.com/UKxETLamvS— GNK Dinamo (@gnkdinamo) September 4, 2022Chelsea face a tricky opener...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Caused Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
The German's refusal to sign the legendary forward set off his demise.
Chelsea hold positive talks with Graham Potter after sacking Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea have opened talks with Brighton’s Graham Potter over their vacant manager’s job after sacking Thomas Tuchel
UEFA・
