The night of January 15, 2022 was not one to forget for students at the University of Michigan. That evening, over 100 students gathered outside the house of former U-M President Mark Schlissel just hours after news broke that he had been fired for an “inappropriate relationship” with an employee. This was the beginning of what would be months of an outpouring of hope and anticipation from students, faculty and staff alike for the future of the University.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO