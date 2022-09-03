Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
Michigan Daily
J.J. McCarthy confident he can elevate Michigan’s offense
After a season of waiting and a fall camp full of quarterback controversy, sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to make his first collegiate start against Hawaii this Saturday night. It’s the second part of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s “Biblical” plan to settle the Wolverines’ quarterback competition. Senior quarterback Cade...
Michigan Daily
SportsTuesday: Michigan’s quarterback competition isn’t over, but the door is closing
Cade McNamara sat at his press conference Saturday afternoon, fresh off a 51-7 victory in Michigan’s season opener, and spoke like a quarterback cognizant of his tenuous job security. “It looked like a first game, I felt like, on the offensive side of the ball,” McNamara, a senior, said....
Michigan Daily
Michigan lacks consistency in loss to Iowa State
Despite striking first, the No. 24 Michigan women’s soccer team’s second loss came in the same manner as its first when the Wolverines failed to take advantage of opportunities in the box. After taking an early lead in the fifth minute, Michigan’s (3-2 overall) lack of finishing and...
Michigan Daily
In blowout win over Central Michigan, Wolverines demonstrate their identity
After splitting the first two games of the season and struggling to excel on the road, the No. 3 Michigan field hockey team entered Sunday’s home-opener with the chance to cement its identity. In front of their home crowd, the Wolverines wasted no time showing exactly who they are.
Michigan Daily
Michigan hopes Moyle, alternate captains can build up new roster
Picking the right leaders matters for a hockey team, especially for one with a dozen freshmen joining its ranks. But the Michigan hockey team is confident it found the ones to bring its new group together. Last week, the Wolverines named fifth-year senior forward Nolan Moyle their captain, with senior...
Michigan Daily
Upperclassmen prop up sophomores in offensive showcase
Less than 90 seconds into play, sophomore forward Abby Tamer received a pass and fired it into the goal. Just a minute later, she dribbled around multiple Central Michigan defenders before sliding the ball past the goalkeeper to give the Michigan field hockey team a near instant 2-0 lead. When...
Michigan Daily
Records reveal former hockey director retired through investigation-related settlement
When former director of hockey operations Rick Bancroft retired on June 20 — with WilmerHale’s investigation into the Michigan hockey program publicly unresolved — the departure raised eyebrows. After viewing the documents related to his departure, it’s clear that the investigation played a direct role in his retirement.
Michigan Daily
Photo Gallery: Student Kickoff Rally
Walking into The Big House for the first time is an unforgettable experience. For many new students, this took place during the student kickoff rally on Thursday, September 2nd. The Michigan Marching Band and the Cheer and Dance teams came together to pass on game day traditions to a new generation of Wolverines. Students had a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and preparation that goes into making the fan experience what it is.
Michigan Daily
U-M Dearborn, Flint students and faculty weigh in on what they hope from new UMich President Santa Ono
The night of January 15, 2022 was not one to forget for students at the University of Michigan. That evening, over 100 students gathered outside the house of former U-M President Mark Schlissel just hours after news broke that he had been fired for an “inappropriate relationship” with an employee. This was the beginning of what would be months of an outpouring of hope and anticipation from students, faculty and staff alike for the future of the University.
Michigan Daily
AAPD confirms no threat to community in Landmark emergency
Landmark Apartments, located on South University Avenue, released an emergency statement Tuesday afternoon informing residents that they received reports of an individual with a gun located near the building’s parking structure. Upon further investigation, the Ann Arbor Police Department concluded there was no evidence of a current threat to the community, they confirmed to The Michigan Daily.
Michigan Daily
Change to Ross attendance policy has students worried catching COVID might affect their grade
Though getting sick and having to miss class is a stressful experience for all students, some Ross School of Business juniors are especially worried about how it could impact their grades this fall. Despite the University’s five-to-10-day isolation policy for students who contract COVID-19, Business juniors get only three absences per semester in the majority of their classes before they face potential academic consequences.
Michigan Daily
UMich community members share opinions on updated masking policies
Pandemic restrictions like mandatory masks in classrooms and the testing requirement for unvaccinated students are gone for the Fall 2022 semester. The masking requirement was removed at the start of the spring semester while the testing requirement — which required unvaccinated individuals to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing — was lifted for the start of the fall semester.
Michigan Daily
Hundreds attend UMich’s annual Pride Outside to celebrate diversity in the LGBTQ+ community
Though the sky remained overcast and rainfall graced the University of Michigan campus until late into the afternoon, hundreds of members of the campus community showed up Sunday for the annual Pride Outside at Palmer Field. Dozens of student organizations set up tables to welcome new and returning students to campus, and a variety of drag performances kept the energy high throughout the afternoon.
Michigan Daily
Ann Arbor City Council meets to pass new resolution to analyze the city’s 100% renewable energy options￼
Ann Arbor City Council met at Larcom City Hall on Tuesday night to approve DS1, a resolution to hire two companies — 5 Lakes Energy, a Lansing-based policy consulting firm, and NewGen Strategies & Solutions, an economic consulting firm — to analyze energy options formaking the city’s energy source 100% renewable. The resolution follows the passing of the Jan. 18 resolution to request an energy feasibility study and explore options for a 100% renewable energy source. City staff has selected the above two contractors among other bidding firms to complete this study.
