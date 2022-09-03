Read full article on original website
South Bristol development public meeting set for tonight at Saddleback H.S.
A developer is hosting a public meeting tonight about a huge development in the works for a commercial area located at 3600 South Bristol Street, just north of the South Coast Plaza. The meeting will be held on Sep. 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Nest at Saddleback High School, located at 2802 S. Flower St., in Santa Ana.
A 7-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle near Rosita Elementary School
SANTA ANA, CA – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 8:50 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes in the area of 700 N. Rosita Street (Near Rosita Elementary School) Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and members of the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.
Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® raises awareness of rail safety during Rail Safety Month
In recognition of Rail Safety Month and U.S. Rail Safety Week in September, the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, will partner with California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL) to spread awareness about the importance of safety around train tracks.
Putuidem Kiicha Hut Burns in Labor Day Fire
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Kyle Chang releases candidate statement for Cypress School District Trustee Area C
Thank you for considering me as a candidate for the Cypress school board. My daughter will be entering elementary school soon and I want to make sure she and other Cypress kids have the best education possible. It is my belief that a good education starts with good teachers. I want the Cypress school system to be able to hire and keep the best teachers, and I will do whatever I can to make sure Cypress stays an attractive destination for families.
San Juan Capistrano Council Selects New City Seal Design
High heat advisory extended in Orange County
The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures continuing to reach the high 90s and low 100 degrees in many cities in Orange County through Friday, 9/9. Residents are encouraged to take precautions to avoid-heated illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes and people with chronic medical conditions who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 5, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 5, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Highs and lows are forecast...
The City of Buena Park celebrates diverse community with upcoming BP CultureFest
The City of Buena Park is hosting the first BP CultureFest on September 24, 2022 at the Buena Park Civic Center, 6650 Beach Blvd. This brand new event will run from 11am-6pm that Saturday, and invites visitors and residents to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the Buena Park community.
Seal Beach cooling center to remain open through Friday
Due to the continued hot weather, the cooling center located at the Seal Beach Tennis Center (3900 Lampson Avenue, Seal Beach) will remain open though this Friday, September 9, 2022 until 9:00pm. As a result of the anticipated heat wave this coming weekend, the City of Seal Beach will reopen...
Local Coast Guard terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel
The Coast Guard terminated the voyage of an illegal charter vessel during a joint operation with the Marina Del Rey Sheriffs while patrolling the harbor to ensure boater safety in Marina Del Rey over Labor Day weekend. A law enforcement team boarded the 58-foot pleasure craft, Beirut, which was operating...
Garden Grove accepting online applications for Garden Grove Police positions
The City of Garden Grove is seeking qualified and committed candidates who are service-oriented and passionate about making a difference in the community to join the Garden Grove Police Department. The City is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 29, 2022. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join.
Orange County to release the new 2021 Hate Crimes Report
SANTA ANA, Calif. (September 6, 2022) — On September 15, 2022, the public is invited to participate in the virtual release of the 2021 Orange County (OC) Hate Crimes Report, where the Orange County Human Relations Commission (Commission) will present Orange County hate activity trends for 2021. The County produces and publishes this report annually to increase awareness, strengthen hate crime prevention programming, and promote a bias-free community. The Report will be available online upon release on the OC Human Relations Commission website at http://occommunityservices.org/ochrc.
The 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival returns to Santa Ana on Sept. 17-18
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana’s 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival celebrating our community’s vibrant Latino and Hispanic culture is back after a two-year absence during the pandemic!. Fiestas Patrias is taking place on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, 2022. The festivities...
OC Sheriff reports in-custody death
On Thursday, September 1, 2022, an inmate housed at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange died at the hospital. The 57-year-old inmate was booked into jail on August 27, 2022, by the Anaheim Police Department for a probation violation. The inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel coach sees progress despite road loss against Bellflower
Calvary Chapel’s sophomore quarterback Matt Peters looks for an open receiver. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s football team is back in action Friday night facing Beckman in a non-league game at Tustin. The Eagles (1-2) are coming off a 37-14 loss to Bellflower on Friday...
Nine former Santa Ana District coaches and players being inducted into Wall of Fame
Ed Medina led Godinez to the CIF softball championship in 2019. (File photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Nine former coaches and athletes will be honored by the Santa Ana Unified School District with their inductions into the district’s Wall of Fame on Monday, Sept. 19, according to Fermin Leal, chief communications officer for the district.
Free salsa class at the MainPlace Mall to be held on Sep. 24
The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will host a salsa class for its MyPerks loyalty program members led by local instructor Julio Alzamora. There will be two classes held in the MainPlace Mall MyPerks Lounge on Saturday, September 24th, at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wine margaritas (21+ only) and light appetizers served by Three Roots Mexican Cocina will be provided free of charge.
Eric Marienthal and Friends Concert at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Raises $120,000 for High Hopes
For more than two decades, noted jazz saxophonist Eric Marienthal (a Newport Beach resident) has hosted an annual benefit concert at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach to raise funds for High Hopes Brain Injury Program. This year’s 23rd annual Eric Marienthal and Friends Concert was held on Sunday, July...
Huntington Beach Senior Center hosting Active Living Expo
Huntington Beach is a City known as a “Great Place to Age.” The upcoming Active Living Expo event at the Senior Center in Central Park (18041 Goldenwest St) is certainly a reflection of that. This free event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, and will be the largest event at the Center since its opening in 2016. The event will feature over 80 vendors and resource tables, including City services and various groups from the Center including the HBPD and HB Fire Department.
