Iowa Football Notebook: Hearing the Boo Birds
Hawkeyes Aware of Fan Frustration with Offensive Struggles
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
Mr. Soundoff Says: A win is a win until it isn’t
Mr. Soundoff Says- The Hawkeyes beat South Dakota State on Saturday, 7-3. The Hawkeye offense was awful. John Sears says despite winning, it feels like Iowa lost.
KCRG.com
Matt Campbell says he “fell in love” recruiting Hunter Dekkers in high school
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - After Hunter Dekkers showed out on Saturday, Matt Campbell recalls recruited the now-redshirt sophomore. Dekkers quarterbacked West Sioux to a state championship in 2018, going to the UNI Dome again as a senior in 2019. “I mean I fell in love with Hunter Dekkers the first...
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
40 years ago, Iowa paperboy went missing … and hasn’t been found
Monday marked 40 years that one of the most high-profile cases of a missing child in modern times began in Iowa.
RVTV shopping spree takes a turn
ALTOONA — John Sears and Mark Freund took some time to get a little shopping done before RVTV in Altoona. They found something unexpected along the way.
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
KCRG.com
Swimming advised against at 9 Iowa beaches
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has worked with various public health and management agencies in the state to inform and protect the public about the current water quality conditions at its beaches. Samples are collected weekly at 39 state-owned beaches from the week...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Members of some 30 local labor unions attended the Labor Day Parade in Des Moines. The president for the South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, Paula Martinez says unions are focused on getting workers a livable wage and health insurance. The president of the Iowa Federation of Labor says he’d like to see the restrictions put on labor union bargaining in 2017 changed so public employees have the same bargaining rights as private sector employees.
up.com
Service Interruption Impacting Operations in Central Iowa
A service interruption just south of Mason City, Iowa, is impacting operations between Mason City and Ames, Iowa. One of our bridges sustained significant structural damage and our Engineering and Operating teams are working to repair damages and restore service to the area. As a result of the impassable route,...
earnthenecklace.com
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
iheart.com
Train Derails In Northern Iowa, Spilling Asphalt Into Nearby Creek
(Hampton, IA) -- Cleanup is underway after a train derails in northern Iowa, resulting in asphalt spilling into a creek. Union Pacific says about 44 train cars derailed near Hampton around 3:30 a.m. Union Pacific says some asphalt spilled into Otter Creek and hazmat crews are working on getting it cleanup up. No one's hurt and the cause of the crash hasn't been determined.
weareiowa.com
Hampton, Iowa: Union Pacific train derails Monday morning, none injured
Derek Gearhart says his friend tipped him off about the derailment. As soon as he heard the news, Gearhart grabbed his drone and camera and took to Hampton.
Local businesses share consequences of inaccurate reviews
WAUKEE, Iowa — Two metro restaurants have recently received bad reviews for things they say are out of their control. And, according to the Iowa Restaurant Association, it's a problem that's plaguing the state as a whole. Home Sweet Cone Ice Cream has been open for over a year...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Properties in Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood change hands
A Des Moines-based entity has purchased three properties in Des Moines' Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood, an area of the city that is seeing a surge of redevelopment. Legacy 515 LLC, located in Des Moines, paid Six Hundred LLC $950,000 for property at 615 and 619 Euclid Ave. and 618 Clinton Ave., Polk County real estate records show.
KCCI.com
Owner of Des Moines salt lounge shares benefits of salt therapy
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new health and wellness facility in Des Moines specializes in holistic healing. According to Inner Space owner Brandy Gilmartin, just 40 minutes in the salt lounge is all it takes to feel some respiratory relief. "This is 40 minutes I normally wouldn't take that...
newscenter1.tv
Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
theperrynews.com
Jennifer Leigh Greimann of Waukee
Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid, Iowa. A lunch will follow at the Evangelical Free Church in Madrid.
