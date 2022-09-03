ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

KCRG.com

Swimming advised against at 9 Iowa beaches

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has worked with various public health and management agencies in the state to inform and protect the public about the current water quality conditions at its beaches. Samples are collected weekly at 39 state-owned beaches from the week...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 6th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Members of some 30 local labor unions attended the Labor Day Parade in Des Moines. The president for the South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, Paula Martinez says unions are focused on getting workers a livable wage and health insurance. The president of the Iowa Federation of Labor says he’d like to see the restrictions put on labor union bargaining in 2017 changed so public employees have the same bargaining rights as private sector employees.
IOWA STATE
up.com

Service Interruption Impacting Operations in Central Iowa

A service interruption just south of Mason City, Iowa, is impacting operations between Mason City and Ames, Iowa. One of our bridges sustained significant structural damage and our Engineering and Operating teams are working to repair damages and restore service to the area. As a result of the impassable route,...
MASON CITY, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?

The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Train Derails In Northern Iowa, Spilling Asphalt Into Nearby Creek

(Hampton, IA) -- Cleanup is underway after a train derails in northern Iowa, resulting in asphalt spilling into a creek. Union Pacific says about 44 train cars derailed near Hampton around 3:30 a.m. Union Pacific says some asphalt spilled into Otter Creek and hazmat crews are working on getting it cleanup up. No one's hurt and the cause of the crash hasn't been determined.
HAMPTON, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Properties in Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood change hands

A Des Moines-based entity has purchased three properties in Des Moines' Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood, an area of the city that is seeing a surge of redevelopment. Legacy 515 LLC, located in Des Moines, paid Six Hundred LLC $950,000 for property at 615 and 619 Euclid Ave. and 618 Clinton Ave., Polk County real estate records show.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Owner of Des Moines salt lounge shares benefits of salt therapy

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new health and wellness facility in Des Moines specializes in holistic healing. According to Inner Space owner Brandy Gilmartin, just 40 minutes in the salt lounge is all it takes to feel some respiratory relief. "This is 40 minutes I normally wouldn't take that...
DES MOINES, IA
newscenter1.tv

Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
SPENCER, IA
theperrynews.com

Jennifer Leigh Greimann of Waukee

Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid, Iowa. A lunch will follow at the Evangelical Free Church in Madrid.
WAUKEE, IA

