ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, OK

Two ejected from boat after striking sandbar on Lake Eufaula

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6HtE_0hh9lpeb00

LAKE EUFAULA, Okla. — Two people were ejected from a boat after striking a sandbar when the boat was trying to stop Friday night on Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said as the boat was heading south toward the Belle Star Boat Ramp, the boat hit a sandbar and two passengers were ejected.

A 52-year-old woman was transported to a Tulsa hospital, troopers said. The driver of the boat and three other passengers were not injured, troopers said.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 3

Related
News On 6

1 Injured After Boat Hits Sandbar On Lake Eufaula

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person was injured following a crash on Lake Eufaula. According to troopers, the boat hit an underwater sandbar ejecting two people from the vessel on Friday. Only one passenger was hurt, they were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition. Troopers...
EUFAULA, OK
KOCO

Person recovering after being ejected from boat at Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Okla. — One person is recovering after they were ejected from a boat at Lake Eufaula. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened late Friday. KOCO 5 was told there were five people on board when the vessel hit a sandbar, throwing two people overboard. Only one person...
EUFAULA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crews working to put out barn fire in Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — Firefighters are working to put out a barn fire in Wagoner County Wednesday morning. The barn is located off 193rd East Avenue in Coweta. Coweta Fire Department Chief Jerry Burtner said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. The barn was full of hay, and a...
COWETA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coweta barn heavily damaged in fire

COWETA, Okla. — Firefighters are monitoring a barn fire in Wagoner County that they said will likely burn for several days. The barn is located off 193rd East Avenue in Coweta. Coweta Fire Department Chief Jerry Burtner said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The barn was...
COWETA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eufaula, OK
Eufaula, OK
Accidents
Eufaula, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GRDA recovers a 21-year-old man’s body from the Illinois River

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the waters of the Illinois River Monday afternoon. According to GRDA Police, the man could not swim and waded into the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Tahlequah, Okla. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He went under the water and didn’t resurface, GRDA explained.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Eufaula#Sandbar#Heading South#Accident
poncacitynow.com

One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHBS

FBI assisting investigation into deadly shooting in Tahlequah, Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Investigation. The FBI Oklahoma spokesperson confirmed one person died after the Labor Day shooting in Tahlequah. Kayla McCleery said the agency is working jointly with Tahlequah police and the Cherokee Marshal's office on a triple shooting that happened Monday. McCleery confirmed one person had died, and...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Nature Park Vandalized

The Ray Harral Nature Center in Broken Arrow said someone removed guard rail posts protecting visitors from off-trail exploration. Miranda Adams, supervisor for the park, said she was upset by the damage. " I was sad that it happened and I was mad that somebody destroyed the hard work of...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Labor Day Shooting In Tahlequah; High School Shifts To Distance Learning

One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in Tahlequah on Labor Day. FBI investigators say they have one minor and one adult detained in connection with the shooting. One of the injured victims was treated at the hospital and released, while the other remains in an unknown condition, according to authorities. The FBI is working in conjunction with the Tahlequah Police Department and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on the case because the people involved are tribal citizens.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FBI investigates shooting in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Police said a shooting happened Monday afternoon in Tahlequah. Tahlequah police said the FBI is taking over the investigation because it involves tribal citizens. Tahlequah High School said on Facebook it is switching to distance learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to “tragic events.”. The high...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
73K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy