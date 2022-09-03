Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Fairview Fire continues 'burning in all directions on all flanks,' scorching more than 9,000 acres, fire chief says
The Fairview Fire has now charred more than 9,000 acres in the two days it's been burning in Southern California, according to Cal Fire. The fire, which has spread to 9,846 acres and is 5% contained, has not shown signs of slowing down, either.
Here's what we know about the Mississippi airport employee accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash into a Walmart
The Mississippi man accused of stealing a twin-engine plane Saturday morning and threatening to crash it into a Walmart was denied bond Sunday, his attorney told CNN. Cory Wayne Patterson -- who is not a licensed pilot -- faces charges of grand larceny and making terroristic threats, according to Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. Patterson has pleaded not guilty.
Newly obtained surveillance video shows fake Trump elector escorted operatives into Georgia county's elections office before voting machine breach
A Republican county official in Georgia escorted two operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump into the county's election offices on the same day a voting system there was breached, newly obtained video shows. The breach is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and...
