ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Macron calls for 10% reduction in energy usage across France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for a 10% reduction in the country's energy usage in an attempt to prevent having to ration energy usage in the upcoming winter months, AP reports. Driving the news: "The best energy is that which we don’t consume," Macron said Monday at a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Nuclear watchdog warns of possible disaster in Ukraine

The United Nations nuclear watchdog agency is urging Russian and Ukrainian leaders to create a "security protection zone" around Europe's largest nuclear power station after inspectors found damage to a building that stores "fresh nuclear fuel and the solid radioactive waste." Why it matters: In a report published Tuesday, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Russia buying North Korean rockets and artillery, U.S. intelligence says

Russia's Ministry of Defense is buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to aid its war in Ukraine, according to recently downgraded intelligence, a U.S. official confirmed to Axios on Tuesday. Why it matters: "This purchase indicates that the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply...
MILITARY
Axios

Baltic states could make it harder for Russians to enter the EU

The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced Wednesday that they intend to block Russian citizens from entering their countries. Why it matters: The move would seriously complicate the ability of Russians with Schengen visas to enter the European Union. The visas allow holders to travel freely within the bloc.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Russian#Reuters#European#The New York Times#Nyt
Axios

Zelensky says Russian forces using Zaporizhzhia plant as "nuclear weapon"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an ABC News interview shared Sunday that Russia's occupying forces were using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a "weapon." What he's saying: Zelensky said in the interview airing Monday that the threat of Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Russia
Axios

Beijing is creating a digital surveillance-based governance model

A new book by two China correspondents argues that the Chinese government is pioneering a new governance model based on mass surveillance. Why it matters: China's huge population, economic heft and global sway mean the country's domestic surveillance architecture could have ramifications far beyond its borders. Mass surveillance can oppress,...
CHINA
Axios

Upcoming talks on Lebanon-Israel maritime dispute seen as crucial

Israeli and Lebanese officials see the upcoming visit of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein as crucial to the efforts to reach a deal to end the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon and de-escalate the situation. Driving the news: Hochstein is expected to arrive in the region in the coming...
MILITARY
Axios

Biden won't "tie Israel's hands" against Iran, ambassador says

President Biden made clear in his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid last week that the U.S. “will not tie Israel's hands” and prevent it from acting against Iran, U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said at a press conference in Jerusalem on Monday. Why it...
POTUS
Axios

Facebook whistleblower is still pushing for change

Frances Haugen says much hasn't changed in Meta and in society in the year since she blew the whistle on her former employer. The big picture: Haugen said that while much of the discussion and decisions about big tech's problems are made in the U.S., some of the most severe consequences are felt in non-English speaking countries where lives are being lost because misinformation and authoritarianism are flourishing on Facebook.
INTERNET
Axios

Parts of Pakistan look "like a sea" as country copes with deadly floods

Pakistan's government reported 18 more deaths from weeks of unprecedented rainfall and flooding on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to at least 1,343, Reuters reports. The big picture: More than 33 million people — roughly 15% of Pakistan's total population of 220 million — have been affected by the flooding, which Pakistani officials have tied to human-caused climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Harris to lead delegation for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's funeral

Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the U.S. delegation for the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, her press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement on Wednesday. The big picture: Harris' visit to Tokyo will "underscore the importance of [Abe's] leadership in championing the alliance between...
WORLD
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
49K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy