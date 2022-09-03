Frances Haugen says much hasn't changed in Meta and in society in the year since she blew the whistle on her former employer. The big picture: Haugen said that while much of the discussion and decisions about big tech's problems are made in the U.S., some of the most severe consequences are felt in non-English speaking countries where lives are being lost because misinformation and authoritarianism are flourishing on Facebook.

INTERNET ・ 21 HOURS AGO