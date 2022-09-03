Read full article on original website
Macron calls for 10% reduction in energy usage across France
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for a 10% reduction in the country's energy usage in an attempt to prevent having to ration energy usage in the upcoming winter months, AP reports. Driving the news: "The best energy is that which we don’t consume," Macron said Monday at a...
Nuclear watchdog warns of possible disaster in Ukraine
The United Nations nuclear watchdog agency is urging Russian and Ukrainian leaders to create a "security protection zone" around Europe's largest nuclear power station after inspectors found damage to a building that stores "fresh nuclear fuel and the solid radioactive waste." Why it matters: In a report published Tuesday, the...
Russia buying North Korean rockets and artillery, U.S. intelligence says
Russia's Ministry of Defense is buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to aid its war in Ukraine, according to recently downgraded intelligence, a U.S. official confirmed to Axios on Tuesday. Why it matters: "This purchase indicates that the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply...
Baltic states could make it harder for Russians to enter the EU
The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announced Wednesday that they intend to block Russian citizens from entering their countries. Why it matters: The move would seriously complicate the ability of Russians with Schengen visas to enter the European Union. The visas allow holders to travel freely within the bloc.
Zelensky says Russian forces using Zaporizhzhia plant as "nuclear weapon"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an ABC News interview shared Sunday that Russia's occupying forces were using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a "weapon." What he's saying: Zelensky said in the interview airing Monday that the threat of Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern...
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
OPEC+ slashes oil production by 100K barrels per day as prices fall
OPEC and its allied producers on Monday agreed to reduce oil production by 100,000 barrels per day amid concern regarding falling oil prices and lingering fears of a global recession. Why it matters: The move reverses the group's decision last month to boost oil production for the month of September...
U.S. flies B-52 bombers over Middle East in show of force
Two U.S. B-52 bombers flew a mission over the Middle East on Saturday in an apparent show of force in the region, the fourth of its kind this year, the U.S. Air Force announced Sunday. Why it matters: The latest flyover comes as the U.S. and Iran struggle to reach...
Beijing is creating a digital surveillance-based governance model
A new book by two China correspondents argues that the Chinese government is pioneering a new governance model based on mass surveillance. Why it matters: China's huge population, economic heft and global sway mean the country's domestic surveillance architecture could have ramifications far beyond its borders. Mass surveillance can oppress,...
U.K. Prime Minister Truss' cabinet is first without white men in top jobs
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss began to unveil her cabinet on Tuesday, and for the first time ever there will be no white men in any of the U.K.'s four "Great Offices of State." Driving the news: Truss traveled to Scotland on Tuesday so that Queen Elizabeth II could...
Upcoming talks on Lebanon-Israel maritime dispute seen as crucial
Israeli and Lebanese officials see the upcoming visit of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein as crucial to the efforts to reach a deal to end the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon and de-escalate the situation. Driving the news: Hochstein is expected to arrive in the region in the coming...
Biden won't "tie Israel's hands" against Iran, ambassador says
President Biden made clear in his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid last week that the U.S. “will not tie Israel's hands” and prevent it from acting against Iran, U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said at a press conference in Jerusalem on Monday. Why it...
Facebook whistleblower is still pushing for change
Frances Haugen says much hasn't changed in Meta and in society in the year since she blew the whistle on her former employer. The big picture: Haugen said that while much of the discussion and decisions about big tech's problems are made in the U.S., some of the most severe consequences are felt in non-English speaking countries where lives are being lost because misinformation and authoritarianism are flourishing on Facebook.
Parts of Pakistan look "like a sea" as country copes with deadly floods
Pakistan's government reported 18 more deaths from weeks of unprecedented rainfall and flooding on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to at least 1,343, Reuters reports. The big picture: More than 33 million people — roughly 15% of Pakistan's total population of 220 million — have been affected by the flooding, which Pakistani officials have tied to human-caused climate change.
S.Korea offers talks with N.Korea to discuss reunion of separated families
SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Korea on Thursday offered talks with North Korea to discuss a reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, in its first direct overture since President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May.
Harris to lead delegation for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's funeral
Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the U.S. delegation for the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, her press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement on Wednesday. The big picture: Harris' visit to Tokyo will "underscore the importance of [Abe's] leadership in championing the alliance between...
