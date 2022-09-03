MILFORD — People will be hitting the streets at Walnut Beach later this month, all to get some exercise while helping get clean, running water to those in need in Africa. Uganda Farmers, Inc. will be holding its Running Water for Africa 5K Race/Walk at Walnut Beach. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24, but organizers are asking participants to arrive earlier for sign-in, which begins at 7:30 a.m. The children’s fun run will begin at 8:45 a.m.

