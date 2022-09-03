Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence Carmela
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
How UConn football coach Jim Mora views meeting with Syracuse: ‘Never been a big rivalry guy’
STORRS — The Rentschler Field lights will shine on the familiar Syracuse colors Saturday night as the UConn football team welcomes the Orange to East Hartford for a game made possible by two factors: the flexibility of independence, and the Huskies’ desire to give the public reason to engage with the product athletic David Benedict and coach Jim Mora are trying to fix.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
trumbulltimes.com
Brenda Kupchick (opinion): Housing law needs common-sense updates
The 8-30g statute, while well-intentioned, is seriously flawed and in need of reform. I don’t believe my stance or voting record makes me “anti-housing,” as recently described by Hugh Bailey in an Aug. 7 opinion column; it makes me pro common sense solutions. I support the spirit...
trumbulltimes.com
Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Noise regulations must be enforced on state roads
We who live in close proximity of the intersection of Routes 42 and 63 in Bethany CT request, no demand, that the state of Connecticut start enforcing traffic laws and also laws that control vehicle noise limits. Most of us have lived in this area for many years. The road...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man, 28, stabbed in neck at Derby Green
DERBY — Police say a man is in stable condition following a stabbing Tuesday evening at the Derby Green. Derby police said they located a man in possession of a knife they think was used in the stabbing, but no arrests have been made. Around 6:40 p.m., Derby police...
trumbulltimes.com
Environmentalists push CT insurance giants to cut ties with companies drilling in Arctic Refuge
HARTFORD — Environmental advocates trying to preserve the Arctic Refuge have convened thousands of miles away in Connecticut — home to firms that haven’t formally bowed out of insuring companies drilling in the Arctic region. The Arctic Refuge is America’s largest wildlife refuge. It provides habitat for...
trumbulltimes.com
Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman
NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
RELATED PEOPLE
trumbulltimes.com
CT Folk Fest returns to New Haven’s Edgerton Park after a two-year absence with its most diverse lineup yet
NEW HAVEN — The 29th CT Folk Fest & Green Expo is back to entertain in a (somewhat) post-COVID world, returning to Edgerton Park after a two-year hiatus as a two-day event with two stages and its most diverse lineup ever, including Valerie June, Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers and Vance Gilbert.
trumbulltimes.com
Athletic field, police body cams among projects vying for Trumbull ARPA funds
TRUMBULL — Putting a synthetic athletic field at Indian Ledge Park, repairing a town pool and upgrading body cameras for the police are among the projects vying for roughly $5 million of funds allocated to the town through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Trumbull Town Council and Board...
trumbulltimes.com
Meriden man gets 16 years in fatal stabbing outside Wallingford bar
WALLINGFORD — A Meriden man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison in connection with the January 2021 slaying of a town resident, according to the Division of Criminal Justice. Kristopher Carlson, 25, was previously found guilty at trial in May of first-degree manslaughter in connection with the...
trumbulltimes.com
Milford 5K to help get running water to African villages
MILFORD — People will be hitting the streets at Walnut Beach later this month, all to get some exercise while helping get clean, running water to those in need in Africa. Uganda Farmers, Inc. will be holding its Running Water for Africa 5K Race/Walk at Walnut Beach. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24, but organizers are asking participants to arrive earlier for sign-in, which begins at 7:30 a.m. The children’s fun run will begin at 8:45 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
trumbulltimes.com
East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center
EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk unveils Yankee Doodle Garage color survey
NORWALK — The Yankee Doodle Garage on 3 Burnell Blvd. is a cold, gray structure. But not for long. The city has unveiled an online survey where residents are invited to pick one of five choices for a new color scheme to the garage. According to Director Transportation, Mobility and Parking, Jim Travers, the survey has already received a lot of attention from residents which city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said is a result of public interest in redeveloping the surrounding area.
trumbulltimes.com
North Branford police: Suspect held Cumberland Farms clerk at knifepoint in attempted robbery
NORTH BRANFORD — Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a convenience store at knifepoint. Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Foxon Road around 6:25 p.m. Monday for the incident. When officers got to the scene, the suspect had already fled in a dark colored sedan, the North Branford Police Department said in a news release Monday night.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull Restaurant Week is coming up. Here’s who’s participating so far
TRUMBULL — Nearly a dozen restaurants have already signed up to participate in this year’s restaurant week, and a few more are on the cusp of confirming participation in the event, which takes place Oct. 7 to 14. Eleven restaurants are confirmed said Economic and Community Development Director...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment
TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
Comments / 0