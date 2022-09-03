Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly 'not giving Ali Gaye a pass' on targeting penalty
Things didn’t go the way LSU wanted them on Saturday as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans. Among those was the targeting penalty called on defensive end Ali Gaye after he put a vicious hit on Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. This was about textbook of a definition of targeting in existence, and as is standard, Gaye was ejected from the game and will miss the first half of the team’s upcoming game against Southern.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU lineman has hilariously sad reaction to blocked extra point vs. Florida State
LSU football didn’t get the outcome it wanted as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game was a close but badly played one for a team that has seen some dominance over recent history, and it ended in dramatic fashion with a blocked extra-point that sealed up a victory for the Seminoles. Needless to say, LSU freshman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon was among the heartbroken, with this dramatic flop at the end of the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly gets trolled by FSU player who transferred from Notre Dame
Brian Kelly got off to a rough start at LSU, and after the game, he was the subject of a troll job from a former Notre Dame player who transferred to Florida State. Dillan Gibbons, an offensive lineman, wrote on social media, “No fake accents on this team.”. Gibbons...
letsbeardown.com
VIDEO: THIS HAS TO BE THE WORST TARGETING EVER...
LSU standout pass rusher Ali Gaye has been ejected from Sunday's game for a very obvious targeting call. Gaye got the boot after flat out launching himself at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as Travis released a touchdown pass in the third quarter. As you can see below, Gaye committed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Brian Kelly said after LSU's heartbreaking loss to FSU
The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge got off to a rough start with the 24-23 heartbreaking loss to Florida State. The LSU Tigers were outplayed pretty much the entire game, and even with the struggles, LSU had a chance to tie the game at the end of regulation; however, the extra point was blocked. It was a microcosm of the entire game for LSU, which struggled to get its offense rolling.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
WCTV
40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
Comments / 0