ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott: Rape victims can prevent pregnancy by taking Plan B

By Julia Shapero, Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inw3z_0hh9lRfH00

( The Hill /NEXSTAR) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said rape victims in the state can prevent pregnancies by using emergency contraception pills such as Plan B, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday.

In Texas, abortions are banned. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Late last month, a so-called “trigger law” went into effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The trigger law makes it a felony to perform an abortion in the state, with narrow exceptions when the pregnant person’s life is at risk.

Country singer Jason Aldean dropped by PR firm following backlash over wife’s comments: reports

“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Abbott told The Dallas Morning News and KXAS-TV’s “Lone Star Politics” in a segment obtained by the Morning News that will air on Sunday.

“By accessing health care immediately, they can get the Plan B pill that can prevent a pregnancy from occurring in the first place,” he added.

Plan B is an oral contraceptive that is taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex or a “contraceptive accident” to prevent pregnancy, according to the product’s website. The pill prevents an egg from being released from the ovary to prohibit fertilization.

The Republican governor also told “Lone Star Politics” that reporting a rape to law enforcement “will ensure that the rapist will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Pilot in custody after threatening to crash small airplane into Mississippi Walmart

However, very few rape cases result in an arrest. While there were 13,327 reported rapes in Texas in 2020, there were only 1,828 arrests for rape, according to the state’s department of public safety .

Abbott’s Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke responded to the governor’s statement on Twitter on Friday night, saying “We are going to end Greg Abbott’s career on November 8 and the women of Texas are going to lead the way.”

The Texas governor made national headlines just shy of a year ago for comments made after the implementation of State Bill 8 , which was at that time the most restrictive abortion bill in the U.S. Under SB 8 — now superseded by the trigger law — abortions were banned after about six weeks, which is earlier than many people even realize they are pregnant.

During a press conference on the bill, Abbott was asked whether or not the bill was cruel to victims of rape. Abbott responded that the bill still gave victims six weeks to get an abortion, so it does not force victims to have their assaulter’s child.

Gov. Abbott: Abortion bill won’t force rape victims to have babies, Texas will ‘eliminate’ rapists

Instead, Abbott posed a different solution to the issue of rape, saying, “Let’s be clear: rape is a crime. And Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.”

The comments were widely panned by detractors and advocates for victims of sexual violence.

Abbott, who has served as Texas governor since 2015, will face O’Rourke in November’s election. The former state representative has been a fierce critic of Abbott’s policies, particularly his handling of the state’s electrical management and gun regulations in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde.

In recent months, Abbott has focused much of his attention on migrants at the Texas-Mexico border, which has included headline-grabbing bussing of migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. and Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Abbott, TX
FOX8 News

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle teen vaping case with 33 states including Virginia, South Carolina

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal Tuesday on […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Jason Aldean
FOX8 News

North Carolina must pass Medicaid expansion now or state will lose more than $1 billion, NC HHS secretary says

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Kody H. Kinsley, North Carolina’s secretary for Health and Human Services, sent a letter to the leaders of the General Assembly last week telling them they should expand Medicaid this month or lose more than $1 billion in federal payments and jeopardize medical coverage for thousands of residents. At least one […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Plan B#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Governor#The Supreme Court#Kxas Tv#Republican
FOX8 News

Does gerrymandering invalidate NC General Assembly’s power to amend the constitution? Republican, Democrat discuss

(WGHP) — What should happen to the North Carolina constitution amendments — one for voter identification, the other to cap income tax rates — that were passed by voters in 2018? The North Carolina Supreme Court sent back to a trial court the case that had invalidated both constitutional amendments, asserting they were created by […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOX8 News

NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC

(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service. If you see any baby alligators, park […]
ANIMALS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
61K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy