California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito, Fairview Blaze Rage Out of Control
Powerful wildfires are blazing in California, in Riverside County and the Tahoe National Forest.
California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
The ten largest wildfires in California since 2000
California is no stranger to wildfires. The Golden State has seen multiple fires throughout the state’s history and some of the most notorious fires have occurred since 2000. The August Complex Fire burned approximately 1.3 million acres in August 2020. This fire was started due to a lightning strike and affected Humboldt, Mendocino, Trinity, Tehama, […]
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire
Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
Photos Of California's Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire has killed at least two people and injured one near Hemet in Southern California. The fire remains only 5% contained. Photos show structures and trees incinerated as firefighters battle the blaze. A wildfire has killed at least two people and injured one near Hemet in Southern California,...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Brutal heat wave shatters all-time records, threatens power outages across California and a hurricane could prolong it
(CNN) - A record-breaking heat wave has baked the West for days -- setting record high temperatures, fueling destructive wildfires and threatening rolling power shutoffs in California -- and it could last even longer due to the effects of a strengthening hurricane along Mexico's Pacific coast. "We are now heading...
Two people dead from another rapidly moving fire in southern California
(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - While possible blackouts continue to hit California, at least two people have died from another brush fire that broke out Monday - spreading rapidly in the southern part. Crews are battling the blaze from above with helicopters and planes as ground crews attempt to protect...
Two die in Southern California's Fairview Fire near Hemet
HEMET -- Two people were killed as a fast-moving wildfire swelled rapidly over parched vegetation in Southern California on Monday, forcing hundreds of residents to flee amid a severe heat wave that has enveloped the region.The Fairview Fire ignited after 2 p.m. local time and quickly scorched 2,000 acres, destroying at least seven structures and damaging several more near the city of Hemet in Riverside County, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters had contained about 5% as of Monday night.About 5,000 homes were evacuated as the fire slashed a path of destruction through the baked countryside. The blaze "was spreading very...
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,500 acres; another evacuation order issued
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,500 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes. “The fire activity has been very unpredictable,” Cal Fire spokesperson Rob Roseen said at the scene Tuesday morning. The brush fire broke […]
Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfire – US News News – Report by AFR
At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee a rapidly spreading fire in California, with the region’s oppressive heatwave expected to peak Tuesday. Several buildings were destroyed as the Fairview fire erupted southeast of Los Angeles, racing to consume 2,400 acres (1,000 hectares) in less than 24 hours.
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
